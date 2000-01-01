Spy’s eye: Return of the cold war

Current happenings in West Asia and in Afghan­ist­an nearer ho­me strongly su­ggest that the geo-political divides of the Cold War years are creeping in on the question of who should rule Syria and Afghanistan. The missile attack carried out by US in collaboration with UK and France on Syria’s chemical weapon facilities located off Damascus, to punish President Bashir Assad for using nerve gas against the Islamists conducting a civil war against him, marks a deepening of the clash of interest between US and Russia in the region.

This is accentuated by the differing alignments of Muslim countries resulting from the attitude of the Islamic militant groups towards the US-led West on one hand and the internal Wahabi-Islamist or Shia-Sunni contradiction in the Muslim world, on the other. The course of the US-sponsored ‘war on terror’ as also the developments following the 2011 Arab Spring are relevant to any examination of the present situation. Syria and Afghanistan are both linked with common threads of geo-politics and use of faith-based militancy as an instrument of combat.

Going back to the cold war era it may be recalled that when Hasan al Banna - a cleric-formed Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwanul Musalmeen) in Syria and Egypt in 1928 he wanted to oust the pro-Left and ‘secular’ Arab dictators - Hafiz Assad, Nasser and Saddam Hussain - and establish an Islamic dispensation based on the dictum that ‘Quran is the best Constitution'. His admirer Maulana Abul Ala Maudoodi founded Jamaat-e-Islami at Lahore in 1940 and extended the Jamaat to South East Asia -particularly Indonesia where President Sukarno ran a pro-Soviet dictatorship. The US- led West appreciated and supported both Brotherhood and the Jamaat. A significant evidence of the binding between these two organisations was seen in the fact that after Syed Qutb of Muslim Brotherhood was hanged by Nasser, his close colleague Syed Ramadan became a protege of Maulana Maudoodi who kept him at the Islamic Centre in Geneva with the blessings of the West. In Pakistan the Jamaat subsequently became the fulcrum for Nizam-e-Mustafa advocated by Gen Ziaul Haq and went on to lead-along with the Saudi funded Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Afghan Jehad against the Soviet army. In the anti- Soviet armed campaign Osama bin Laden also received funds from Saudi Arabia - his Al Qaeda was still to emerge as the leader of Islamic radicals who would confront the US-led West in Afghanistan and precipitate the American ‘war on terror’ following 9/11.

Afghanistan still remains the geographical pivot of history as it is once again receiving competitive attention from China and Russia against the declaration of President Donald Trump that the US military presence there will be continued as long as it takes to end the menace of Taliban- Al Qaeda in that country. Pakistan is playing a duplicitous role in Afghanistan-unlike in the past when it had a total alliance with the US during the Cold War, because it is now primarily focused on not letting India have any effective presence in that country so that it can preserve its own ‘strategic depth’ there. The Cold War alignments are similarly getting re-established in Syria as the US-led West is totally opposed to Bashar Assad, son of the old adversary Hafiz Assad and wants the Islamists waging a civil war to succeed in ousting him. On the side, the Islamic radicals of ISIS also want to come up in Syria in opposition to US. The missile attack of the US on Syria, has expectedly been condemned by Russia in strong terms.

It may be recalled that the Arab Spring of 2011, which caused the ouster of Husne Mubarak’s dictatorship in Egypt was led by the Isamists of Muslim Brotherhood who wrested power to the express satisfaction of the US. In Egypt, Afghanistan and Syria the West wants to install the groups who had since the days of Cold War been on the right side of the US having taken the ideological stand that an Islamic state, unlike the Caliphate-could exist ‘in competition not conflict’ with the West. Islamic radicals represented by Taliban- Al Qaeda combine in Afghanistan and ISIS in Syria- Iraq belt are, on the other hand, taking on the West as they are fired by historical, political and ideological reasons. And since they have a place in the

The US analysts have tried to prop up the Islamists by advancing the plea that the latter are practitioners of Political Islam unlike the followers of Radical Islam who indulged in violent extremism. This construct of the West has come off unstuck in Pakistan where the deep state is in complete sync with the Islamic militant groups across the spectrum of religion, to the great concern of India. India's plea that the world should not draw any distinction between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ in the context of groups operating out of Pakistan has finally been accepted by the Trump Administration but it is yet to be fully translated into action.

The geo-politics of West Asia is also affected by the historical Shia-Sunni divide reflected in the Iran-Saudi Arabia animosity on one hand and the antipathy of Shia Fundamentalism towards the US on the other. Iran's empathy towards Assad regime - Assad is an Alawite - a Shiite sect-and its antipathy towards Israel, a known ally of the US, have to be seen in this context. Iran has no problem with fraternising with the Communist China and Russia because of its innate hostility towards the US-led West.

Since Pakistan has enjoyed considerable support from within the OIC because of its being a key member of this block India has done well to reach out to other Muslim countries on a bilateral plank to build economic relations with them and also enlist their support against ‘all kinds of terrorism regardless of its source’. Meetings with the Gulf countries at the summit level have been quite successful. On the other hand pursuit of its ‘Act East’ policy has enabled the Modi regime to consolidate the position of India as a regional power of Indo-Pacific. India on the whole is well equipped to handle the geo-political tensions that are resulting from the US bombing of Syria and a warning from President Putin that any further attack on the Assad regime there, would not be tolerated. It would help the democratic order if a united voice arose from within the Muslim world against the use of violence in the name of Islam, for solving any political dispute. In the absence of such a consensus Islamic militancy is becoming a factor in reviving the cold war divide at the global level on account of the fact that Islamists unlike the Islamic radicals enjoy an open or tacit support of the US-led West because of their shared antipathy towards Russia and China.

(The writer is a former director of Intelligence Bureau)