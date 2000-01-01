Spy’s eye: Power of Authenticity

The Age of Information has firmly established that a leader was made not born - for the simple reason that the prime requirement of leadership today is the ability to take knowledge-based decisions. The concept of personal charisma or power of dynasty being enough for leading the pack has changed in favour of the idea that a man or woman of a developed persona alone could step into the shoes of a leader. Today the most important personality trait of a leader - flowing from all of this - is that the individual had ‘power of authenticity’. The success of a leader in any environ of work will now be determined by the interplay of three factors:

How are things at the leader’s end? How does the person at the top handle interactions? What kind of organisational ethics binds the members of the body that the leader heads?, and it is his or her ‘authenticity’ that would be crucial in defining each of these.

A successful person must believe that there is a ‘leader’ in him or her and quietly make an assessment in this regard by measuring oneself on the 5-point yardstick of ‘leadership’ that I sum up in the acronym DRINK - Decisiveness, Reliability, Initiative, Nerves and Knowledge - based decision-making. All these qualifying points are rooted in the ‘power of authenticity’. One quality that has to be there totally ingrained in a leader is about the latter’s trustworthiness in the eyes of the followers which again is an attribute of authenticity that the leader brings to bear upon him or her as an individual. It is reflected in the leader’s attitude, approach and responses. Authenticity involves living in integration with one's values and principles so that there was no difference between words and deeds. Authentic people act only on reliable information and prefer authoritative opinion to gossip. Power of authenticity generates an atmosphere of good will around the leader because it is rooted in self-esteem not ego.

In the sphere of how the leader works and handles interaction it is his ‘power of authenticity’ again that sets him apart from others. This shows up in matters ranging from assembling a team to the handling of an emergency. A leader with ‘authenticity’ would see that for getting the best results out of a team, the cumulative strength of its members was utilised to every body’s best advantage. He knows that a multi-cultural team can be a powerhouse of creativity. In his interactions he would remember that today’s employee is a ‘knowledge worker’ and make sure that the organisation had the benefit of garnering all the ‘tacit’ knowledge of relevance and importance that was available with its members but was still untapped. He knows that the rule of the game at the place of work was that while criticising somebody’s output you can find fault with what had been done or left undone but not attack the persona of the individual itself. Moreover, today’s ‘boss’ must understand that emotions can shape the responses of an employee and must therefore, take into consideration the latter’s circumstances before passing a verdict about that subordinate. In the age of knowledge this would mean following the same principle that mandated that no decision should be taken on inadequate information.

Power of authenticity comes to a person who is not credulous and who acts only on reliable information- not on whispers and rumours. He is trustworthy because he understands confidentiality and can keep somebody’s confidence. His self-esteem keeps him from showing the self- diminishing trait of trying to steal the credits from his juniors or colleagues. He keeps to a value system in life - as already mentioned - and has a reputation of keeping his word. His authenticity is tested in handling a crisis or in dealing with the challenge of change. In today's fast paced business life he not only manages change but rides through it to take things forward often by negotiating a mid-course correction in the project at hand.

It may be mentioned that in the profession of Intelligence this capacity to handle change is tested more frequently since the course of action there is set by the adversary for you and the latter can anytime change his game forcing you to cope up with the new circumstances. This is why a career in Intelligence & Security grooms the person in leadership in terms of the ability it creates of taking a decision on the spot. The power of authenticity that goes with it imparts to the operations man the confidence with which he can set the course of action autonomously.

Finally, people with power of authenticity can wield the new age tools of success for establishing organisational ethics. They know that effective management of knowledge is the key to handling risk, that good communication skills not only ensured personal growth but also created a grid of understanding within the enterprise and that the ability to see things from a higher perceptive alone would keep you from missing the wood for the tree. Also, the power of authenticity enables a leader to acquire ‘effectiveness of differentiation’ between two situations or offerings that, in turn, facilitates prioritisation and creates value for time as a resource. A leader is a teacher too and does not find it difficult to disseminate the essence of organisational ethics that all members were required to work under.

Unfortunately, India had to endure for decades a system of governance that got increasingly mired in corruption, destroyed merit and devalued the power of authenticity by encouraging the politician-bureaucrat-crim inal nexus in all spheres. In the ten years of UPA rule the highest executive of the land displayed a total absence of any power of authenticity even though he had all the ‘authority of office’ bestowed on him. The top man in any organisation or the head of the government in a State sets the personal benchmark of authenticity that flows down the line and sustains the work ethics and organisational values. It is hoped that the regime of prime minister Narendra Modi will slowly but surely put the nation and the society on the path of probity, merit and the collective good. What makes it possible is the fact that Modi’s power of authenticity rooted in personal integrity is acknowledged by the masses. This is the reason why in these three years of his regime his personal popularity with them has remained undiminished.

(The writer is a former director of IB)