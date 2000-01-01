Spy’s eye: Police on the national security front

An institutional practice of great importance inherited by independent India was the annual conference of state police chiefs convened by the director Intelligence Bureau, recognised as the senior-most police officer of the country - under his chairmanship to update the participants on the state of internal security in the country in the backdrop of threats facing the nation. The utility of the 3-day meet held at Delhi on a note of confidentiality was acknowledged by the DGPs, who all voluntarily came to the event accompanied by their intelligence heads even in the busiest of times and gained from the experience - regardless of the political complexion of the governments ruling their respective states. The conference heard the union home minister and the prime minister and this put the stamp of national authority on the professional deliberations and their outcome. Over the decades the DGPs conference has never run into a situation where a state government was not being fully enthusiastic about its police chief actively participating in the event. The conference has on the quiet contributed greatly to the evolution of a national grid of understanding amongst the police leadership across the country on issues of national security import.

An early administrative decision of lasting significance taken by prime minister Narendra Modi on assuming office in 2014 was to shift the venue of the DGPs conference away from the hubbub of the national capital to other corners of India to allow for focused and in - depth deliberations on the matters at hand and extensive participation of all the delegates. The prime minister has made it a point to meaningfully associate with the conference to understand the problems on the national security front and share his views on the same. This has no doubt given a new degree of importance to internal security and encouraged the state Police chiefs to fully take on their share of responsibility in maintaining it.

In the Constitutional scheme of things in India where policing and law & order are state subjects making the state governments totally responsible for them, a consensus on the non- political character of the role of police in safeguarding national security is a great achievement of Indian federalism. It is a matter of great satisfaction that in recent years when the threats to India’s security have multiplied and come closer home because of terrorism, externally induced violence and drug trade, the role of police as the first responder to any danger to internal security and stability is being appreciated in full measure by all stake holders. This adds a new dimension to police reforms, which must now also call for a higher degree of training for the officers on the ground right down to the district and police station levels. The new threat of radicalisation beamed from across our borders requires a kind of sensitivity - apart from intelligence - to reach out to the concerned families wherever possible to strengthen preventive action. Sleeper cells of terrorists operate out of lanes and mohallas and it is imperative that there is flow of ‘Intelligence from below’ besides the information gathered by our national agencies through their operations.

An area of distinct success for the Modi regime is that international relations have been actively pursued on the twin objectives of strengthening India's economy and national security. It has proclaimed a policy of ‘neighbourhood first’ but has not yielded an inch to Pakistan which had tried to force its way on Kashmir by using cross border terrorism as its weapon. India’s intelligence establishment is aware that following the success of the anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan for which Pakistan was given all credit by the US, the Pak ISI had lost no time in planning a replication of the Afghan Jehad in Kashmir by pumping in Mujahideen-Harkat-ul- Ansar being the first set of these infiltrated in 1993. Militancy in the valley touched a new high as the call of Jehad superseded the political slogans of plebiscite and azadi. The Pak ISI aggressively pursued this strategy taking advantage of the leeway the US gave it by making a distinction between Islamic radicals of Al Qaeda-Taliban combine and the India-specific outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaishe Mohammad-all because of the compulsions of ‘war on terror’ felt by the US post-9/11. It goes to the credit of Modi government that today there is a total convergence between US and India on the issue of cross border terrorism- president Donald Trump having ended the artificial divide between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ altogether. Pakistan now stands isolated in the world community as the harborer of terrorists and it is a sound policy for India to insist that resumption of dialogue with Pakistan could happen only after the latter gave up on cross border terrorism against India. India has no difficulty about dealing with Kashmiris and attending to their domestic issues and problems. Prime minister Modi has in his comprehensive press interview in the new year reiterated India’s Pak policy with great clarity.

J&K, Punjab and the North East in particular are the testing grounds for their respective state police forces to measure up to the new challenge of safeguarding internal security against external and internal threats. It is in the fitness of things that prime minister Modi while inaugurating the National Police Memorial in Delhi last October expressed the gratitude of the nation to the police personnel of the Centre and the states who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He did well also to use the occasion to remind the police leadership of the need to create at the police stations an atmosphere of welcome for the people who came there to seek redressal. Prime minister's presence at the memorial was an acknowledgement by the Centre that the police was now playing a role beyond the maintenance of law & order to include a key share in the safeguarding of national security as well. Last week prime minister Modi again spent considerable time with the DGPs conference of 2018 held at Kevadia in Gujarat. There is need to constantly strive for bringing the Centre and the states closer to each other to keep India safe and secure and preserve the unity and integrity of the country. Prime minister's initiative in strengthening the cause of internal security by encouraging the DGPs conference to create a unity of purpose amongst the police chiefs will benefit the nation in the period ahead.

(The writer is the former director of Intelligence Bureau)