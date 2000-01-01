Spy’s eye: Pakistan must disown faith-based violence

The stinging remark of President Donald Trump that “the United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit-thinking of our leaders as fools” has finally elicited a blunt response from Prime Minister Imran Khan by way of an assertion that “Pakistan had suffered enough fighting US’ war”. Imran Khan has confirmed what many analysts had already noticed - that for most of the years of “war on terror” Pakistan had hoodwinked the US as the “front line” American ally in this crucial combat against the Islamic radicals of Al Qaeda- Taliban combine in Afghanistan and made mega bucks out of a limited logistic assistance of convoy protection rendered to the NATO forces stationed in that country. It is rather late in the day that the US policy makers have seen through the ambiguity of Pakistan army - President Trump making it abundantly clear how 'they gave safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help-no more'. Imran's rejoinder says it all about how Pakistan would never be able to confront the terror of Islamic radicals simply because the latter invoked Jehad which is still owned as a fundamental of faith. He explains - “Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11. Al Qaeda was in Afghanistan. No Pakistani was involved. And yet Pakistan was asked to participate in the US war. There were a lot of people in Pakistan who opposed it including me”.

In the “war on terror” which is basically a combat between the US-led West on one hand and the radical Islam fronted by the “revivalists” headed by Al Qaeda- Taliban combine in the Pak- Afghan belt and the ISIS in the Syria-Iraq region, on the other, there is very little that the rest of the Muslim world has been able to do and there are reasons why this will continue to be the case.First of all, Islamic radicals carry the historical and political legacy of the first Jehad of the modern period launched by the Wahhabis in the middle of the Nineteenth century on the Indian subcontinent and elsewhere against the Western colonial encroachment on the Muslim ruled territory. The initiative came from the leading Ulema who attributed the political decline of Islam to the deviation of Muslim rulers from the puritanic code that had prevailed in the time of the first four Caliphs and called for reviving the strictest adherence to the same. Revivalist Sunni Islam is therefore anti-West because of this historical memory. Interestingly even Shia extremism of Ayatollahs is anti-US -but in this case it is on account of ideological aversion of a faith glorifying poverty, towards the capitalist America. The point is that radical Islam occupies a definite place in the spectrum of faith and Muslims in general - while they may at best not join in the Jehad - would not fight the Islamic radicals themselves even if those behind the call of Jehad might just be exploiting it for their own politics.

Secondly, the US-led West legitimised Jehad by encouraging the anti- Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan to be run on that war cry. Islamic radicals led by Osama bin Laden as well as the other Sunni militant outfits such as Saudi- funded Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Pak protege Hizbul Mujahideen of Jamaat-e-Islami joined in the battle. Lashkar and Jamaat swore by Islam but they did not have a grudge against the US because of the affiliation of their controlling masters with the West. Before 9/11 Pakistan had no problem even with Islamic radicals of Taliban who were abound in Khyber Pakhtoonwa (KP) - Benazir Bhutto had infact sent them to Kabul to take control of the turbulent scene that had gripped Afghanistan after the departure of the Soviet army from there. Pakistan even installed the government of Afghan Emirate at Kabul in 1996 -with the concurrence of Saudi Arabia-headed by Mullah Omar son in law of bin Laden perhaps without realising that the anti-US legacy of the radicals would soon take over. The US was finally forced to oust the Taliban government and this is what laid the turf for the planned attack on the Twin Towers by Laden’s acolytes wedded to Jehad. Pak army joined hands with the US in the subsequent 'war on terror' under pressure but their commitment did not go beyond the limits of what mercenaries would do. Prime Minister Imran Khan has - unsurprisingly- tried to turn the argument against the US by taking the line of a completely aloof player and taunting the West for the inability of “150,000 NATO troops with the best equipment and over I trillion dollars to take on the Afghan Taliban”. Imran has clearly spoken against the military approach to Afghanistan and countered the charge of Donald Trump by asking the Americans- 'can you tell us where the sanctuaries are and we will go after them'.

A third reason why Islamic terror as a global threat to the democratic world would not fade out easily is the rise of apologists within the Muslim world who try to bail out the protagonists of Jehad by saying that 'terrorists are not Muslims' or -what is worse -arguing that Islamic extremism was encouraged by the politico- economic injustice caused to the community by others. There is enough evidence however, to show that the faith- based radicalisation turns the mind of highly educated and economically sound persons even more than what it could do with the economically deprived elements. Violence begets violence is a spurious rhetoric in regard to faith- based motivation. This new form of terror had the potential for causing a wider conflict between the Muslim world and the rest unless a voice arose from within that world against the advocates of Jehad. What was once a lofty mandate for a Muslim, of sacrificing oneself for defending ‘Islam in danger’ has now been reduced to the recruitment of ‘suicide bombers’ for conducting a politically motivated ‘proxy war’.

Imran Khan has gone along with the demand of the world outside that perpetrators of Mumbai attack of 26/11 should face legal process but he has totally avoided any response to India's complaint about cross border terrorism carried out by Pak ISI through Mujahideen infiltrated from across LOC in Kashmir. More importantly he has started running down the Modi government on the issues of domestic politics and gone to the extent of insinuating that he was hopeful that his call for resumption of India- Pakistan dialogue would receive a better response from the government that would assume power in 2019. Meanwhile the Pak army is conveniently using Imran Khan to bolster the role of Pakistan as a potential broker of peace between the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan - with the aim of retaining a sway in that country to the exclusion of India and preserving its 'strategic depth' there.

The total convergence that now exists between US and India against Islamic terror is a helpful factor for us in as much as Pakistan has been called out in clear terms for its refusal to act against the terrorist outfits used specifically against India. There are major concerns however over the expansion of militancy within Pakistan, growing recalcitrance of terror outfits like LeT and Jaishe Mohammad towards US and the continuing complicity of the Pak army with these India-specific militants. Also, the Pak ISI is now actively exploiting the communal scene in India to foster terror- the role of Indian Mujahideen an offspring of SIMI in spreading radicalisation is a case in point. On the whole there is a lot of work for India, US and other democracies in the matter of jointly countering the menace of extremism and terrorism in cooperation with those segments of the Muslim world who reject the advocacy of Jehad for settling scores in today’s world.

(The writer is a former director of Intelligence Bureau)