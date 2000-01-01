Spy’s eye: No Fear of Law

The crime and order situation in the country is certainly unsatisfactory and invites attention to the state of policing in India. While sociological decay provides a backdrop there is no gainsaying the fact that there is absence of the fear of law also on account of the inefficacy of the Police. A number of write-ups have appeared in recent months - mostly from long-retired senior Police officers- on the need for reforming the Police in India in all its dimensions ranging from the matter of unhealthy political control on the Police to the flawed criminal justice system of which policing is a vital component. However, a prioritised set of steps is not put forth by them primarily because Police Reforms are presented as a hundred things to be done by a hundred stakeholders. A remarkable common feature of all these writings- and they include the voluminous compendiums of the Police and Administrative Reform Commissions brought out in recent times- is the singular lack of a specific chapter or a pointed emphasis on the central issue of transformation of the Police Station - the institutional point of connectivity between the citizens at large and the protecting arm of the State that Police was meant to be.

Leaving matters of higher realms alone for a moment- such as having a second look at India's Federal scheme of things, making the laws more stringent and evolving a code of conduct to minimise political interference in the Police working- the core issues of reform are the structural and functional revamp of the Police Station, restoration of the power and accountability of the DGP of the state, statutory provision for dismissal of a rogue policeman, upgrading the human resource at the level of civil constabulary and ways and means of strengthening the judicial monitoring of investigations. Each of these initiatives will require the involvement of multiple participants, the willingness of the government of the day to make significant investments and enlisting of the support of the Inter-State Council chaired by the Prime Minister to register national endorsement for the reforms.

The laws inherited by India from the British gave the Police Station a centrality of position with Station House Officer (SHO) being made the kingpin for the law & order management. The investigation was recognised as a function performed on behalf of the sovereign state and nobody could dictate the course of action that the IO would take beyond the immediate superior monitoring the case. Moreover, an entire hierarchy of IPS officers were statutorily involved in the inspection of the PS working in line with the legal position that the senior officers were supposed to be enjoying all the powers and responsibilities of a SHO in respect of all the Police Stations in their respective jurisdictions. All of this makes it clear that the mandate of the IPS that provided leadership to the Police service was focused on constantly improving the image and performance of the Police Stations in India- something that did not happen to any satisfactory degree. Today, the fear of the law and the Police is completely gone- a striking evidence of this is the frequent instances of ghastly crimes like murder or beating a person to death being committed in public with the assaulters even taking a video and making it viral.

A major reason for the decline in the police functioning is the erosion of the power and control of the DGP- the state Police Chief who earlier looked more formidable as the Inspector General of Police. Transparency of his appointment on the basis of experience, reputation and seniority has been marred as pliable individuals are chosen by the politicians ruling the state on the strength of their caste, creed and regional affiliations. All these years the Centre allowed itself to become irrelevant in the matter of appointment of Chief Secretary and DGP of the state which are the highest positions to which officers of the All India Services could hope to reach. No other country has the equivalent of IAS and IPS whose recruitment, training and orientation is done by the Centre but who are literally forgotten once they are allotted to the states. The country should be thankful to the Supreme Court for clearly laying down recently that the DGP will be appointed out of a panel of three names finalised by UPSC in consultation with the state government and directing the state to pick up the appointee on the basis of merit -cum -seniority. If this is combined with the recommendation of Police Commission that the DGP should have a tenure of two years, a lot would have been achieved in conferring the right amount of autonomy and accountability to the State Police Chief. It is astonishing that the DGP has in recent years not been able to even suspend a SHO for serious failures like custodial death or rape or non- recording of FIR. Supreme Court has barred the appointment of Officiating DGPs - a practice followed by a corrupt political executive all this while. The Apex Court must continue to review the policy and administrative decisions of the government that seemed to go against public interest.

The society can put up with a less efficient public servant but not with a rogue policeman. There is scope for prescribing stringent punishment for Police officers willfully indulging in a serious crime themselves. Police set up on the ground is often the first responder to a threat to internal security- which is a duty beyond the call of law & order- and it should, therefore, be made clear that certain commissions and omissions that caused domestic instability could even be dealt with under Art 311(2)C of the Constitution. The increasing importance of the Police role in safeguarding national security makes it logical for the annual conference of the DGPs chaired by DIB to examine the higher realms of Police reform and get the concurrence of the state Police chiefs for them.

Policing in the country has not been able to redeem its image in the vital area of registration of an offence, quick follow up starting with a visit to the scene of crime wherever it was required and issue of lookout notices for tracking a suspect or a vehicle using the computer connectivity through the Central Control Room. The Police Station continues to be lethargic if not totally indifferent to complaints and the complainants. The supervisory Circle Officer, City SP or the District SP should be mandated to send a statement on FIRs and the state of investigations to the magisterial authority -DM or Police Commissioner every month for record in a simple format that could be worked out. 'Friendly but not familiar' could be an ideal slogan for a policeman's functioning and this arrangement would make for an untainted and transparent approach to complaints. All of this would, however, depend on a much larger investment on Police Stations than what the governments were willing to do by way of providing them with the wherewithal - vehicles, equipments and an attractive pay packet. Our leadership has presumed -for far too long - that policing of a modern democratic state comes cheap.

(The writer is former director of Intelligence Bureau)