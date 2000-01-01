Spy’s eye: Nation on the cusp again

It is interesting that the year end is seeing India transit to a state where many gains of the period gone by in the country’s economy are likely to be further consolidated while the socio-political environ is set to face new stirrings and tensions. The negative perceptions of demonetisation and an arbitrary looking GST regimen are being addressed by the government on a note of urgency, the ‘ease of doing business’ in India as seen by the world outside that had brought a lot of relief is being further attended to and the appeal of India’s market for investors is steadily rising to our great satisfaction. Prime minister Narendra Modi gave a tremendous boost to the image of India abroad by pursuing a clear-headed policy of favouring all bilateral relations that served India’s economic and security interests and establishing a complete convergence between India, US, Japan and many other countries in our eastern and western neighbourhoods on the matters of national security import such as the new threat of radicalisation, international cooperation for action against the countries that harboured terrorists and the maritime safety of the Indo-Pacific region.

The challenges of domestic governance have multiplied however as the run up to the next general election is getting charged with tensions particularly after the results of the recent assembly elections in five states marked a definite rise of the Congress as the principal opposition for the Modi regime. The issues of development are getting pushed into the background as the politics of election overtakes the country. The outcome of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has unravelled a set of ground realities that provide indicators of possible voting patterns for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. BJP stood its grounds in terms of the voter base but it seemed its connectivity with the farmers in the Hindi heartland was weak. In urban India it is more than a match for its opponents but in a situation of even a loose understanding amongst the opposition parties Congress may have an edge in rural constituencies there. The states of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and UP together account for 145 Parliamentary seats-BJP having 135 of these at present - and it is a foregone conclusion that a decisive electoral battle will be fought in this cow belt. The new Congress rule in the three states will give a few months to the people to evaluate how the change was working for them and this will find reflection in their approach to the Lok Sabha election.

The opposition led by the Congress has unleashed a propaganda offensive to the effect that the Modi rule is intolerant of its critics and that the Minorities are feeling unsafe in this regime- all of this being aimed principally at securing the Muslim support. It has stepped up its frontal attack on the prime minister and this has also instigated the Ulema and the elite guiding the community politically to whip up a communal frenzy around this narrative. Congress leadership is shrewdly aware that in the caste-based politics of the north that kept the Hindu majority perpetually divided, the Muslim minority of nearly 20 per cent could prove to be a match winner. The growing communal polarisation however, is pushing the politics to a point where a Hindu backlash could as well show up producing unpredictable electoral consequences.

Alliances are obviously becoming very important for the coming Lok Sabha poll. The regional parties are being assertive this time having sensed the possibility of a United Front emerging as an alternative to the NDA. They have not forgotten the post-1996 scene when the Congress could remote-control them and shorten their rule.

However, this time around there is a greater meeting of minds amongst the opposition groups on an anti-Modi plank. For BJP firming up the NDA has become more important and increasing its tally in the areas outside of the Hindi heartland equally crucial. Shiv Sena wants to capture Maharashtra on the strength of Hindu votes. Parties like the BJD, TRS and AIADMK known to be distant from the Congress are also important for BJP. On the whole it is clear that different circumstances will prevail in different states to determine the voter’s response in the general election. What has not diminished in these five years of BJP rule is prime minister Modi’s image of personal integrity and devotion to work in spite of personal attacks made on him in the context of Rafale deal. The problem of unemployment does not detract from the economic progress made and the outlook of opportunity created in India during this period. Thanks to Modi the BJP still enjoys the residual advantage of having run a government that safeguarded national security and provided political stability. For an average Indian voter these are matters of prime importance.

An examination of the state of affairs in the country would not be complete if adequate notice was not taken of the paradigm shift in both national security and competitive politics that has been brought about due to the emergence of social media and cyber space as the new instrument of combat. The traditional campaigns of political parties are now heavily supported by the material put out on social media often in disregard of the prohibitions put by the IT Act on statements that made exhortations for violence, had the potential for precipitating communal conflicts or caused insult to the symbols of nationalism like the national flag. It is amazing how Twitter is now a medium for the leaders of the government to directly reach out to their people with their policy declarations and other important administrative decisions -- US President Donald Trump leading them all in the use of techno -- savvy communication.

India cannot keep itself aloof from the emerging dimensions of Information Warfare that include cyber enabled influence operations. These are going to be followed with full vigour because of the advantage of deniability and low cost option that they brought with them. Citizens can be targeted to influence the outcome of elections and pressurise their government to change a particular policy. Cambridge Analytica -- a Britishfirm has already earned notoriety for using millions of data ‘stolen’ from Facebook to leverage political campaigns in both US and India. Political parties are going beyond traditional ‘bribing’ of voters to make use of technology of data analytics for targeting communities on social media and tilting their voting behaviour in their favour.

A new year will be opening this time on the sombre note of many countries integrating cyber warfare with general warfare by making cyber operations play a decisive role in the combat. The US has elevated its Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to the status of Unified Combatant Command, China has formed Strategic Support Force (SSF) to provide necessary support to the Chinese armed forces during the war and Russia has created special forces for Information Warfare. Artificial Intelligence based cyber weapons are being developed to convert Information Warfare into its more affective version -- the Intelligence Warfare.

In the Indian context CERT-IN- our emergency response agency has reported a substantial increase last year in cyber attacks more than half of which had originated from China and Pakistan. India needs to work with speed on Cyber Warfare front in the months ahead.

(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)