Spy’s eye: Moving towards ‘one man one vote’

Pranab Mukherjee in his much talked about address at the annual rally of RSS at Nagpur on June 7 called for ‘Constitutional Patriotism’ while upholding the Sangh line that nation was above religion or caste. The Preamble of Indian Constitution commits all its citizens to ensuring the unity and integrity of India. Fundamental rights forbid any discrimination by State amongst citizens on the basis of caste, creed, region, language and gender while fundamental duties enjoin upon all Indians to respect nation's ideal and institutions such as the national flag and national anthem. It is in fact the country's supreme court that has validated the concept of constitutional patriotism in the case relating to national anthem decided by it in November 2016. Patriotism in today's time essentially means keeping the national identity of the citizen above any other identity that he or she could claim in terms of belief system, place of birth or caste. The logic of this surmise derives from the fact that a citizen lived in three dimensions - personal, social and political. Freedom of faith falls in personal realm, social behaviour has to be within the do's & don'ts prescribed by the collective conscience of the state - extending to a penal code even-and the political identity of the person is sustained by the right to vote in a democratically conducted election that was granted to all citizens without any distinctions.

The political right of choosing a leader of one's liking does not affect the fundamental principle that once democratically installed, the ‘political executive’ headed by the prime minister that governs the nation would consider all citizens on the same footing regardless of the political divides that played out in the run up to the election and the community-based appeals that were inevitably made in a country like India by the contesting candidates. If this did not happen then the basic premise of ‘one man one vote’ on which democracy is anchored would be weakened. Unfortunately, the caste and creed -based politics in the country is undermining the people’s faith in this principle thereby putting the concept of Indian nationhood in jeopardy.

The political discourse of the opposition ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014 has centred round such insinuations as ‘insecurity of minorities’, ‘intolerance’ and ‘lack of inclusiveness’. The chant of threat to ‘secularism’ is fading somewhat as the Modi regime has highlighted its commitment to the two basic instruments of secularism for a democratic state - Development for All and Law Enforcement for everybody. If law enforcement showed any weakness then the criticism should be directed at the state government and not directly at the prime minister of the day. On the political front the desperation about ousting Modi from power has driven the diverse elements in the opposition to converge on an anti-Modi platform conveniently forgetting how India’s political history of caste-based forces was ridden with fights among each other in states like UP, Bihar and even in South. Congress the main opposition had already positioned itself as the champion of Muslim minority and was now seeking to legitimise caste politics in a bid to stall a possible backlash. The recent statements of opposition leaders advocating talks with Pakistan regardless of the intensification of cross border terrorism in Kashmir and suggesting that India faced danger of ‘Hindu terror’ are somewhere already creating this backlash. The call of MIM leader Owaisi to Muslims to vote for their own candidates in the next election to show their political strength, is only going to evoke a counter response of Hindu consolidation.

The chequered politics of the Congress is apparently making the regional parties in the country somewhat cautious about identifying themselves too closely with the former. The ferocious attack of prime minister on the Congress leadership for imposing emergency weakens the Congress charge that Modi was autocratic. The national political scenario gradually building up on the eve of the 2019 General election is making the BJP look like the only party of importance at the all-India level. The so-called ‘grand alliance’ idea being talked of in states like UP and Bihar has to get over the contradictions between the major caste parties, the unresolved question of what place Congress would get in the conglomeration and the lack of clarity on who the challenger of Modi would be at the centre. Experience of UP, Gujarat and Karnataka assembly elections shows that it works for BJP to project Narendra Modi as its face even in an assembly poll. In the next general election a major advantage for BJP would be that it would be - because of Narendra Modi - the sole beneficiary of the sensitivity that Indian voters always showed for a stable government at the national level. The dim impression about the United Front governments of the post-1996 years is fresh in their memory.

In the run up to the general election voter’s attitude at the mass level will be affected by three factors - a possible turn around or the lack of it occurring in Kashmir, definitive action against prominent figures in the opposition involved in corruption and prime minister Modi’s image of personal integrity and capacity to connect with the masses in the period ahead. The common man is well past the memory of personal distress caused by the demonetisation - the prospect of economic situation steadily looking up has further made this possible. On Kashmir the opposition has burnt its fingers by refusing to criticise Pakistan for infiltrating terrorists in the valley, expanding the argument of collateral damage to accuse the Army of deliberately killing more Kashmiris than terrorists in the state and harbouring a notion that criticism of Islamic terror would antagonise the Muslims of India against their party. Centre is sure to improve the situation in Kashmir after freeing itself of the obstructions to good governance created by Mehbooba Mufti. Prime minister Modi’s credentials as an honest leader who just devotes all his time to his duties and who is impatient of bureaucratic flaws and implementation failures, is a great political asset for the BJP as the 2019 election draws close. If it happens that a number of Assemblies go to poll simultaneously with Lok Sabha election, the ruling party will have a further advantage.

(The writer is the former director of Intelligence Bureau)