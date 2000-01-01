Spy’s eye: Modi shines as a mentor

The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Davos – the first key note speech of an Indian Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum- has successfully established India as the thought leader in today's unsafe and economically divided world. Speaking in Hindi- and this in itself added to his weight- Modi in keeping with the thematic framework of Davos conclave that is built around global economy, presented India as the beacon of hope for investors tellingly pointing out that this country will receive them with 'red carpet not red tape' and that India was uniquely placed as the engine of growth with its technology acumen and demographic dividend.

The Prime Minister with his characteristic frankness and consistency of strategic sight made an early mention, in his address, of Terrorism being the biggest threat to the world and reiterated that there should be an end to the distinction between 'good terrorists' and 'bad terrorists'- a concern India had been voicing in all international forums- in the specific context of what was happening in Pakistan. Modi emphasised how India was totally dedicated to the cause of global peace and fully prepared to unite with the rest of the world in combating the menace of terrorism. It goes to the credit of Prime Minister Modi that he convincingly underlined the message to the world that peace presages growth and development and reminded the captains of global economy and heads of governments that the new global terror rooted in faith- based motivation should not be permitted to damage the cause of economic prosperity.

Perhaps the most remarkable outcome of Modi's Davos speech is that for the first time India was presented before the world as an active partner in executing the formidable task of carrying the world towards an economically bright and safer future. The Prime Minister spoke of a predictable, stable, transparent, humane and progressive India where the investors would find all they were looking for. He established Brand India as a united nation that pursued the aim of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and envisioned 'reform, perform and transform' as the route to progress. Modi gave a ringing call to the business leaders to come to India if they wanted 'peace with prosperity', 'wealth with wellness' and 'health with wholeness'. He pointed out that in the atmosphere of shrinking globalisation, protectionism and economic divisiveness India looked forward to a multipolar world that worked together for economic prosperity and betterment of humanity.

Prime Minister Modi was quite upfront in his observations on climate change which he described as 'the greatest threat to the survival and human civilisation as we know it'. Pointing out that 'if we are all children of the Mother Earth why is there a war today between us and the earth', he regretted 'the alarming glimpse of our own selfishness'. He counselled the rich countries to do more to help emerging markets pollute less without sacrificing economic growth and referred to India's pledge to produce 175 gigawatts of renewal energy by 2022- 60 gigawatts of these having been produced already in the last three years. In what can be seen as an expression of reservations against the US policy in the Trump Presidency, Prime Minister Modi remarked ' every one talks about reducing carbon emission but there are very few people or countries who back their words with action in helping developing countries to adopt appropriate technology'. Modi's strong advocacy of the moral approach in matters affecting the entire humanity was worth it even though it is well known that sovereign nations normally kept their own interests above everything else.

In a welcome first, Prime Minister Modi rose above the partisan domestic politics and projected India's growth over the past two decades as a process in continuity, repeatedly spoke of the voice of 1.25 billion people of 'diversity' that he represented and emphasised the inclusive character of the country's economic policy. He gave depth to India's story by recalling Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindra Nath Tagore on one hand and the concept of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- the entire world is one family- immortalised by the Sages of India in its ancient past, on the other. The address rose above the give & take of business and concerns of individual countries to call for global convergence on issues of economic development and security. Somewhere it did impact the world community with the 'mentoring' value the words of the Indian Prime Minister provided at that global platform. There is little doubt that Prime Minister Modi has pushed India to a higher pedestal in the eyes of the international community -pitching its economy at $ 5 trillion by 2025 and projecting it as an engine of growth for the democratic world as a whole.

Immediate reactions of the opposition leaders particularly those of the Congress reflect the latter's preoccupation with India's domestic politics that revolves round the idea of somehow uniting all anti- Modi groups and leaders before the next General Election. Questions of economic disparity in India, unemployment, and alleged 'intolerance' have been raised to counter the Davos moment even though Prime Minister Modi had on his part made it a point to keep it all above party politics at the World Economic Forum. It is true that a major challenge to India's economic advancement and security lies at home but there can not be two opinions about the effective handling by Modi of all his interactions with world leaders -on a note of strength, optimism and national pride. His non- doctrinaire approach to the issues of economy and national security has yielded results and his clean personal image and firmness on policy formulation have continued to weigh favourably with the masses. The opposition has to build its own appeal- beyond the critique of Modi's 'style' of functioning - and offer an agenda of economic and foreign policies that can attract people's attention cutting across the caste and sectarian divides. If the BJP regime improves on the situation of M & SEs, makes Defence Services an attractive profession for our youth and gets the richer enterprises to direct their CSR initiatives around 'adopted' poor villages under the direct monitoring of the District Collector concerned, it would not only earn laurels but also do a lot of good to the nation.

(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)