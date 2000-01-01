Spy’s eye: Kashmir's new ambiguities

It is a matter of concern but no surprise that the separatists in Kashmir as also the pro-Pak peaceniks have manoeuvred to build a narrative of ‘soft treatment of kids’ around the organised mischief of stone pelting directed by the Pak agents in the valley in collaboration with their masters across the border. The rounding up of the young stone pelters more than a year ago had substantially controlled what had become a glaring threat for the security forces but it did not take very long for Mehbooba Mufti to hype the plea, under the influence of separatists, that stone pelters were ‘children after all’ and manage to order the enmasse release of the arrested boys in the name of ‘amnesty’ for the ‘first time offenders’. This was projected as a good ‘confidence building measure’ but for a government that cared for law & order the decision required a distinction to be drawn between the youngsters who were used as a pawn and the identified local ‘master minds’ amongst them who planned the violence and between ‘kids’ and those who would know-legally speaking- the consequences of their acts.

The stone pelters are back on the streets - many new recruits have made their appearance and nobody amongst the decision makers is taking responsibility for what is at best a half-baked approach to a serious problem of internal security. There is no evidence of any comprehensive effort having been made by the administration to get the families of the released boys to do their bit to counter the nefarious influences impacting their wards and help to identify the enemy agents behind the organised violence. What is worse, the chief minister instead of reviewing the failure of her administration and police to control civilian disturbances caused by stone pelters with the help of para military forces wherever necessary in the first instance, has allowed the separatists to question the army men who exercised their right of self-defence against anybody who was set to cause lethal injury or death by hurling rocks.

It has been made abundantly clear by the Centre that the primary role of army in J&K is to carry out Intelligence-based counter terror operations against infiltrated Mujahideen avoiding civilian casualties to the extent possible.

As the elected head of the coalition governing the state, Mehbooba Mufti should have reached out to all regions and all communities in J&K to address their socio-economic grievances and run an administration that effectively maintained law & order on the streets. She has avoided endorsing the fact of J&K being an integral part of India or telling Pakistan that resort to cross border terror would not serve its purpose. The chief minister certainly had the right to share her wisdom with the Centre, which alone had the responsibility of handling Pakistan on the issue of resolving the ‘unfinished agenda’ of Kashmir. It is ironic that the charter of army in Kashmir has had to be defined by the army chief once again because of the ambiguities being created in the state by the head of the government itself.

Mehbooba Mufti’s suggestion of army declaring a ‘ceasefire’ during Ramazan is neither here nor there except that she apparently wanted to be on the right side of the separatists and pro-Pak lobbies for her own political interest. Ramazan prayers are part of the religious freedom of a community subject only to such law & order regulation as the civil authorities may put in place for any activity in public. Mufti is either insinuating that Army was curbing the civilian population or advocating that even the terrorists should be given a free hand for a period by announcing ‘ceasefire’. This term has been deliberately invoked to show that the Centre was more sympathetic towards Kashmir in the Vajpayee regime in comparison with the Modi government and to also create the impression that Army presently was oppressing the entire population of the valley. The Centre would do well to get the coalition government to reiterate the 3-point Kashmir policy once again - that the ruling leadership in J&K firmly upheld the stand that the undivided state was an integral part of India, that cross border terrorism by Pakistan will be met with zero tolerance and that Indo-Pak talks on Kashmir could not be resumed unless Pakistan expressly abjured violence on the Kashmir issue.

India’s no nonsense approach towards Pakistan has yielded rich dividends so far. There is total convergence between India, US and many other major countries on condemnation of Pakistan for providing safe havens to Islamic terrorists of various hues across the religious spectrum - from Taliban to Lashkar-e-Toiba. Also, the Sino-Pak military alliance is not helping Pakistan army in resisting the global pressure against it on the issue of terrorism. India’s successful outreach to other members of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) in spite of the key position of Pakistan in that forum and to ASEAN countries as well on the problem of terrorism, had strengthened India against Pakistan geo-politically.

However, it is the handling of Kashmir as an internal security challenge that needs to be further improved. This problem clearly revolves round the injection of violence from across the LOC and there is no reason why any coalition compulsions should be allowed to come in the way of improving the standards of administration. Centre’s oversight on the state should be strengthened even as coalition government continues to function there. The role of governor within the constitutional framework in helping out the state government on various fronts should be brought into greater focus. Kashmir needs efficient governance and pursuit of ‘development for all’ projects - these have not received the priority they deserved from the coalition government. Finally, Kashmiriyat needs to be given the pride of place for its tradition of respecting saints and peers that brought communities together against the forced extremism of the alien LeT. Mehbooba Mufti can still leave a happy legacy behind if she endeavours to bring about this restoration during her governance.

(The writer is a former director of Intelligence Bureau)