Spy’s eye: Kashmir- gaining from experience

Developments during the Ramzan ceasefire that laid bare the Pak-instigated terrorism in Kashmir and underscored the contradictions within the coalition, have finally led to the break up of PDP- BJP alliance. Ram Madhav’s strategy of bringing a national party and a regional outfit of Kashmir together to provide a stable development oriented government to a sensitive state started cracking up in Mehbooba Mufti’s regime because of her persistent refusal to condemn cross border terrorism unleashed by Pakistan and the ongoing appeasement of separatists that became a hallmark of her approach. Her insistence on continuation of the ceasefire - in a desperate bid to protect her political interest - proved to be the proverbial last straw that led the BJP to end the alliance and bring in the Governor’s rule.

Ramzan ceasefire ended on a predictable note of heightened violence by Pak directed terrorists. The decision to suspend Army’s counter-terror operations rooted in ‘cordon and search’ was intended to give a sense of relief to the civilian population during the month - long religious observance that would conclude with Eid. Throughout the Ramzan month however, Pak agents in the valley continued to organise planned stone-pelting against security forces personnel and vehicles without any provocation while the Pak army stepped up unilateral firing from across the LOC. On the eve of Eid, terrorists assassinated Shujat Bukhari a prominent Editor at Srinagar and abducted and brutally killed a Kashmiri soldier of Rashtriya Rifles- Aurangzeb - who was returning unarmed to his home in Pulwama for Eid. The response of Aurangzeb’s father calling upon the Prime Minister to take immediate action to avenge his son's murder by terrorists brought out the anguish of the silent lot of average Kashmiris against the escalating violence perpetrated by Pakistan. The two killings were a determined attempt of Pak army to send a message of deterrence to the media in the valley as well as the Kashmiris fighting on the side of India. It is clear that in the run up to the elections in Pakistan the army there is obviously determined to hold its sway over the country by playing up the Kashmir card.

Questions were raised on how well considered the announcement of Ramzan ceasefire was in the situation of an intense ongoing violence of Pak infiltrated terrorists. The decision was primarily influenced by Mehbooba Mufti who pressurised the Centre by invoking the precedence of the Vajpayee regime. She had all along been pandering to the pro-Pak Hurriyat totally for her own political interest and refusing to get her administration to focus on identifying the agents of Pakistan acting as the masterminds behind the stone pelters and pursuing them under the law. Handling stone pelters in the streets is a law & order matter and not the task of the army but the state government had not been forthcoming about putting the state Police on the forefront of that duty and taking the help of Para Military made available for that purpose.

The most pathetic and outrageous scenes during the Ramzan ceasefire were those in which grown up scoundrels - not kids - were seen physically assaulting CRPF personnel on duty. The latter appeared to be desperately trying to save themselves - because of the ceasefire restraint - without the help of any policemen who should have been there to handle the disorder. The ceasefire was in respect of the army’s counter-terror operations and it did not prevent the army from responding to any unprovoked attack from terrorists, which was a sensible thing to do. The order did not however, take away the responsibility of the administration for maintaining law & order against the depredations of Pak agents who planned to disrupt the civilian front. Mufti took a totally political view of the ceasefire move and did not go into the professional conditionalities that would have drawn a line between Army’s operations and the law & order function of a democratic government.

It would have been clearly embarrassing for the Centre not to revoke the ceasefire order - post-Eid - after the two major killings occurring on the eve of the celebration. The ceasefire could not bring respite to the common Kashmiris whose lives were troubled by the terrorist violence perpetrated by Pakistan on one hand and the civic disruption caused by its proxies in the valley on the other. Mufti never condemned Pakistan nor did her administration measure up to its prime duty - as the instrument of a democratic coalition - of reaching out to the average Kashmiri to ascertain what the latter desired to have by way of development and security. There is no reason why the Dy Commissioners and SSPs all over the state should not have been holding weekly open meetings with the people for this purpose. State police and Intelligence are expected to know all about the masterminds in the streets and mohallas working as Pak agents. The central intelligence should have been getting adequate ‘Intelligence from below’. Mufti government chose to leave everything on the shoulders of our Army and allowed an impression to be spread by the Pak apologists and peaceniks that the Kashmiris en masse were against India. The voice of Aurangzeb’s father dispels this notion and this should be built on.

Intelligence- based army operations against the Pak terrorists and their armed collaborators in the valley should be relentlessly pursued in a professionally clinical way. Dealing with the disorder created by stone pelters should be the business of police-para military combine. The so-called ‘security grid’ should allow for this distinction to be made so that the detractors are not able to play up the Army’s shadow on the state. The role of the Governor in all of this is now of critical importance. He should revive the development projects all across the state with a new vigour. There is no change in the situation that Pakistan’s deep state wants to keep up its proxy offensive against India in Kashmir to safeguard its raison detre for maintaining a grip on the country. Since it has no guts to take on India in a conventional war India should aggressively destroy its capability to pump in Mujahideen into the valley and keep on eliminating these mercenaries on our side of the LOC.

So long as there is a LOC acting as a reminder of the ‘unfinished agenda’ of Kashmir there would be a logic for Indo-Pak talks on the issue. Terrorist violence however, cannot be a part of this equation - India's policy that 'talks and terror can not go together' has successfully stood the scrutiny of the democratic world. India's stand against Pakistan on the issue of Islamic terror is now firmly supported by US and other major democratic powers- near and far. The comments of the UNHRC on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir are empty. Hurriyat leadership providing an umbrella to separatists , has to disown Pak sponsored terror before the state government could think of welcoming it to an internal dialogue. The Indo-Pak talks fall solely within the ambit of the Centre. A ceasefire intended to ‘soften’ the image of the government in the eyes of the people would have served its purpose if Mehbooba Mufti had gone all out to reach out to the average Kashmiri with a message of development. The chequered course of the ceasefire has expectantly led the opposition to attack the Centre’s Kashmir policy. There is nothing new in this criticism. The Centre must not allow its Kashmir policy to be marred by ambiguities of the type created by the unhelpful utterances and actions of the outgoing chief minister. These ambiguities should be fixed - sooner the better.

(The writer is a former director of Intelligence Bureau)