Spy’s eye: Divisive politics weakens security

It is with a deep insightfulness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the state police chiefs and heads of Central Para Military Forces attending their annual conference at Takenpur in Madhya Pradesh this time that ‘India is not an assembled entity but an organic entity’. He was elaborating on how national security was an integral concept that demanded total sharing of information among the states. There are forces within the country and outside which are using our domestic politics for instigating fissiparous trends and playing up group identities. In a timely reminder national security advisor Ajit Doval impressed upon the DGPs at Tekanpur the importance of the role of the police in controlling internal strife ‘which was often aggravated by the powers from across the border’. It is an established fact that Pakistan has been exploiting fault lines within the Indian society to destabilise this country.

The year-long run up to the 2019 general election that will traverse through the assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well is already throwing up signs of the opposition exploring a strategy of coordination for the big event. Indicators for it are coming from the course of campaign that was followed in the recent election in Gujarat, the increasing vigour with which the alleged sense of ‘insecurity’ in the Muslim minority under the present regime is being played up and a common critique that is being built up on the projection of Government's handling of Kashmir as a mark of the present dispensation’s ‘flawed’ foreign policy. There is a whiff of caste, communal and separatist odour in the agenda of many in the opposition, which in India’s domestic context had the potential of straining internal stability. The opposition seems to be concentrating on mobilising Muslims and Dalits on an anti-Modi plank in search of numbers and this is already producing sparks of social friction on the ground.

National security in this country unfortunately, has not always been kept above party politics and it is to be seen if bitterness of rivalry this time could degenerate into violent protests, communal tensions and a fierce attack on the ‘nationalist’ profile of the Modi government, as the elections draw close. Indian politics is historically vulnerable to ethnic, regional and religious contradictions and these have impeded the march of our democracy towards the goal of ‘one man one vote’. Over the years, mounting corruption created permissiveness of a sort that allowed for buying of votes, encouraged sectarian appeals and facilitated unprincipled alliances all of which weakened the Parliament as the institutional repository of the nation’s sovereign powers and as the guardian of national security. The rise of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India with an overpowering majority in the 2014 general election, has led the opposition to try ever since to frame an agenda of unity against him by bringing together ‘aggrieved’ groups and ideological opponents of ‘One Nation’, ‘India First’ and ‘No Appeasement’. The ruling party needs to counter them effectively.

In Gujarat election Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated that he personally did not suffer any anti-incumbency on the count of his development agenda but the Congress-led opposition apparently came to believe that aggressive projection of caste verticals had got it some additional seats. It seems there is a return of aggressive street protests and violent agitations on issues of caste, community and sectarian import. The riots in Pune and Mumbai could be attributed to public speeches of Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit MLA of Gujarat and Umar Khalid, the trouble maker from JNU at Bhima Koregaon in which they exhorted Dalits to come out on the streets for their cause, presage a trend of divisive tactics being used for electoral advantage. The opposition is unfairly alleging that the Muslim community was feeling ‘insecure’ in the Modi regime and that it was not getting its share in development. A disquieting dimension of this desperate bid to consolidate minority votes is its ambiguous stand on Triple Talaq legislation, reluctance to condemn Pakistan for pumping in terrorists into the Kashmir valley and refusal to criticise Indian Mujahideen and PFI, an Islamic fundamentalist outfit of Kerala, for their attempts to radicalise youth.

The episode of the four senior most judges of the Supreme Court levelling criticism of the Chief Justice of India in public for the manner in which cases of public importance were allotted by him, has elicited responses from political leaders that showed a deep political divide even on as sensitive a matter as the functioning of India's Apex Court. At their press conference these judges warned that ‘democracy will not survive’ suggesting that according to them the Executive-Judiciary equation had been disturbed by the regime. The predictable political fall out of this surfacing of a deep divide within India’s highest judiciary is that the anti-Modi groups have been encouraged to step up their propaganda against the Modi government – alleging that it had a suppressive and anti-Muslim profile. The opposition has clutched on a particular case of the death of Justice Loya because of its potential for political exploitation – picking up on this matter from among all the issues of internal working of Judiciary raised by the Supreme Court judges. Any resolution of this conundrum must protect the dignity of the institution of CJI that has been put in jeopardy by the move of the dissenting judges.

It would do good to India if our electoral politics steers clear of using secularism as a pretense for causing Hindu-Muslim divide and persisting with caste calculations to garner votes. In a democracy the two main instruments of secularism are economic development and law enforcement and if the government ensured these as the Modi government is already trying to do, it would not be in need of pronouncing its commitment to secularism. Accepting that India is a country where Hindus are a preponderant majority cannot be seen as a display of ‘majoritarianism’ so long as the Constitution grants equality of social, religious and electoral freedom to all. India as a democratic nation provides a common umbrella of governance to all communities as it gives the right to exercise the sovereign power to an elected political executive. The period before the next general election may witness politics of social unrest and sectarian tension judging from the atmospherics that is being set after the Gujarat poll. The Centre will have to get the state Police forces to maintain law & order with a stern hand in the coming months. It should identify the 'extraneous' influences behind the growing divisive politics and counter them through all legitimate means.

(The writer is former director of Intelligence Bureau)