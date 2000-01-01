Spy’s eye: Are you a good boss?

In today's world 'work -life' balance is considered a major prerequisite for an individual trying to keep up his sense of wellness. At the work place a certain degree of physical convenience and an environ of safety and security do help but it is now increasingly accepted that the treatment that one gets from the immediate boss or the supervisor goes a long way in shaping the morale and performance of a person. It is the latter that in fact affects the happiness quotient of the individual at work the most. Three things basically have a play in this - the leadership content in a boss, attitude of the subordinate employee and the state of organisational ethics that prevailed within the enterprise. Each of these needs to be examined.

The role of a boss at any level can not be fulfilled by a person who did not have some essential traits of leadership. He has to be trustworthy, has to be known for acting only on reliable information and has to be ready to give credit where it was due. A leader works out of inner confidence or self esteem, which is different from ego that is something rooted in the external power of 'position' given to him by the organisation. Personal traits of leadership apart what is equally important is the ability of the boss to handle interactions with the subordinates. He or she is given the label of a boss on an appreciative note only when this function was performed with competence. The boss should remember that no two persons are equal in every respect, that diligence is as important as brilliance and that emotions can shape somebody's responses and therefore needed to be understood. The boss should be nurtural - and keen to upgrade the human resource placed in his charge through training and reskilling. The boss should be able to have flawless communication as all human relations are based on it. He should make sure that he was never misunderstood and for this he should not be short on listening and long on ordering. Also, while criticising the action or decision of the subordinate the senior should not start condemning the persona of the subordinate itself, which unfortunately is a common occurrence.

Since the work place environ is largely set by the boss- subordinate relationship it is useful to define the framework of this interface and fix the parameters that should define the interaction. First, the subordinate must understand that while he should have his say in a discussion he must accept and abide by the decision taken by the boss as the latter was taking responsibility for the same. Secondly, boss has the freedom to task the subordinate but he should also be willing to give guidance whenever it would be needed by the latter. Thirdly, a boss should know enough about the subordinate as a person including his life outside of the office, his family situation as well as concerns, and the subordinate on his part should ideally look upon the boss as an elder. Fourth, while a boss should give some freedom of thought and action to the subordinate through appropriate delegation the latter should give off his best without fear of failure. Finally, and this is important, a boss knows that he could by implication take credit for the success of the subordinate and does not have to 'steal' it. The subordinate therefore should never try to score over the boss by short-circuiting him in any way.

A boss is tested in the moment when an organisation happened to run into a difficulty or serious contingency due to external factors or faced an internal disruption attributable to some human or systemic error. Retaining nerves and the ability to take decisions within the 'big picture' view of what was happening, become important. When things go wrong due to some mistake somewhere a leader of substance does not think only of some how escaping any blame for any part of it. A boss without merit could have perfected the art of escapism. I know of a senior who would write 'Please discuss' on a file and then return it with the words 'As discussed' without indicating the thrift of the consultation. The risk of exposure of this style and the consequent loss of image among the people serving him would not matter to such a boss.

At senior levels the leadership has the responsibility of maintaining standards of corporate governance, defining the content of work ethics and providing a safe & secure work place to all employees particularly women. Ever since some global businesses like Enron ran into disruption and destabilisation in the nineties on account of the discovery of huge financial frauds, the concept of corporate governance came to the fore - largely by way of enforcement of a system of rules, practices and processes that would direct a company. The focus is on defining the role and responsibility of board members and ensuring integrity and ethical behaviour of managers to restore public confidence in business enterprises. Corporate governance aims at controlling unethical practices like making discrimination among employees on the basis of race, caste, religion, region or gender, preventing misuse of empowered position and ensuring clear communication of what is to be done and how is it to be done.

The higher leadership of an enterprise has to take the responsibility of establishing the right organisational culture. The new understanding of it has three distinct planks. First, productivity being the sum total of the efforts of all individual members of the organisation, the need for nurturing the talent of the employees suggests itself as something of new found importance. Secondly, apart from human and financial resources time is now mandated as a precious resource by the Age of Information. For this 'time stealers' such as the gap between a decision and its communication or between the communicated decision and its execution should be eliminated and the organisational culture should emphasise that 'one would work with urgency even when there was no emergency'. And finally it is now realised that a secure and congenial work place - particularly an environ of total safety and freedom from any sexual harassment for women there, goes a long way in ensuring that everyone worked with full concentration and thus contributed to enhancement of productivity

Management has evolved in the age of 'knowledge economy' and is becoming more and more participative as the organisations turn flat. Individual is the centre of productivity because an employee today is an 'Intelligence innovator' who carries tacit knowledge and uses his brains and not only limbs while at work. Vertical interaction creates a grid for maximising production and a competent boss knows that he should leverage individual strengths of his team for better results. In these times of fast paced professional and business activity a boss has to have the ability to determine prioritisation in a given context. He would be able to do that only if he has the sense of relativity of things. He has to be deeply imbued with the awareness that effective management of knowledge, garnered through macro vision or day to day operations is the key to handling risk and that it impacts productivity. Playing the boss today is not all about allotting work and taking stock of it in quantitative terms at the end of the day.

(The author is the former director of Intelligence Bureau)