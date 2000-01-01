Spy’s Eye: ‘Talk to Pakistan’ is now a political slogan

A major point of opposition campaign against the Modi regime that revolves round the sensitive issue of Kashmir, is the blind advocacy of resumption of talks with Pakistan regardless of whatever had been happening in the Valley on account of the planned infiltration of armed terrorists – wedded to Islamic extremism – from across the LOC. Pak army-ISI combine sponsoring this cross border terrorism has even stopped pretending that they considered infiltrants to be ‘non-State actors’ voluntarily supporting the ‘freedom fighters’ of Kashmir – its direct collaboration with Hafiz Sayeed of Lashkar-e-Toiba who has repeatedly called upon the Muslims of Kashmir to launch a Jehad against India, proves the point. It is also becoming clear that the domestic scene in India is witnessing a convergence amongst the political opposition, the forums of peaceniks and the separatist lobby in Kashmir led by the pro-Pak Hurriyat, on challenging India’s Pak policy in relation to Kashmir in the run up to the 2019 General Election.

The opponents of Modi’s Kashmir policy have not been able to dispute the logical stand of India that ‘talks and terror could not go together’ – a policy stance that has won the appreciation and respect of the world community for this country. They have in their narrative chosen to completely ignore the reality of dozens of infiltrated terrorists having been eliminated by the Indian army in the Valley this year alone. Their silence on cross border terrorism can be said to be echoing the Pak line of denial on this issue. The familiar plea of advocates of ‘talks’ is that you cannot change your ‘neighbour’. Well, one can be accommodative towards a neighbour but a rogue next door has to be confronted and brought down with the help of other abiding people. India is successfully doing this.

It is a laudable achievement of Modi’s foreign policy that President Donald Trump has unambiguously condemned Pakistan for providing safe haven to Islamic militants across the spectrum from Taliban to Lashkar-e-Toiba and ended the distinction between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ that the US was making right till the Obama regime. This paved the way for Pakistan being isolated internationally for its support to Islamic terror. In India the opposition however, wants the government to succumb to the call for resumption of talks on Kashmir raised by the pro-Pak advocacy groups. We have already paid the price of a foreign policy faux pas committed at Havana in 2006 when we granted shared victimhood to Pakistan in relation to terrorism and gave a card of denial to that country which it went on to use even for 26/11.

It needs to be reiterated that the current atmosphere of violence in Kashmir is the culmination of three disquieting developments that have been on since the early Nineties- they received little response from the governments of the past. First, the victory of the anti- Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan – with Jehad as its war cry – prompted Pak ISI to plan a replication of the Afghan Jehad in Kashmir by despatching Mujahideen to the Valley. In 1993 Harkat-ul-Ansar the first group of Mujahideen of Taliban and Jaishe Mohammad extraction infiltrated with the help of ISI and created sensation by kidnapping a dozen Western tourists from Kashmir. The earlier slogans of Plebiscite and Azaadi raised by separatists were now replaced with the Islamic call of Jehad. The externally instigated ethnic cleansing that caused the ouster of more than 150 thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley was meant to enlarge the Muslim territory within J&K but the government for some reason remained a mute spectator. The vacuous argument of the present opposition is to question the failure of the Modi government to bring the Pandits back to the valley in its time. A feasible option of restoring these Hindus to their home place should certainly be a part of Kashmir policy of the Modi regime.

Second, the mission of Jehad in Kashmir was assigned by ISI to the Saudi-funded Lashkar-e-Toiba-an extremist body of Ahle Hadis led by Hafiz Sayeed -which lost no time in subjugating the militant fronts of the Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtarane Millat to a point where their leaders – Burhan Wani and Asiya Andrabi were taking instructions directly from Sayeed in Pakistan. Jamaatis earlier gelled with Kashmiriyat that followed the Sufi tradition of venerating the shrines of Walis and Pirs. Both Muslims and Hindus visited these shrines. The Jamaat was however, asked by the Pak ISI to help out the HUA in 1993 and later collaborate with LeT and it faithfully did so as an agent of Pakistan. Syed Salahuddin the HuM supremo of J&K who was operating out of Pakistan has been acting in hands and gloves with Hafiz Sayeed.

The destruction of Kashmiriyat by the Hanbali Islam of LeT has not been considered a problem by the regional parties of the Valley whose total political goal was to somehow continue ruling the state with the support from the separatists. It is good that the BJP- PDP coalition has – in spite of the reservations of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti- facilitated the task of the Indian Army to go after the terrorists and also pursued legal action against Hurriyat leaders and other pro-Pak elements. The spread of Salafi influence in the valley has to be checked in the interest of peace.

A third troublesome trend in Kashmir is related to the growing impact of the decline of civilian power in Pakistan and the increasing dependence of Pak army on Islamic militancy as an instrument of 'proxy war' against India. Indo- Pak talks on Kashmir already had the problem of asymmetry in as much as the civilian representative of Pakistan even in a summit proved to be merely a fig leaf for his army.

Keeping up the Kashmir potboiling provided the rison detre for the Pak army to maintain an overriding hold on the country and this ascendancy of the Army in Pakistan has now become irreversible. Nawaz Sharif former Prime Minister is drawing strength from his being on the same side as Saudi Arabia and US but is fighting a losing battle against the Army. Pak army is now becoming recalcitrant even towards the US and is determined to step up its covert offensive in Kashmir. In this situation the idea of India reaching out to Pak army directly with an olive branch is open to question as it would be seen as an attempt to undermine the civilian rule there and a sign of weakness on the part of India.

India’s policy of going all out against the terrorists sent in by Pakistan, pursuing stern legal action against Pak agents in the state and reaching out to the families whose wards showed signs of falling for the faith- based indoctrination let loose by the adversary, has yielded good dividends. Mehbooba Mufti should provide a more efficient, responsive and development oriented administration. The state Police should be in the forefront for controlling any public disorder. Pakistan knows it cannot take on India in a conventional war and is therefore using a low cost option of cross border terrorism to destabilise Kashmir. The Centre should take care of the threat of terrorism while the Mufti administration must extend its embrace to all communities and regions of the state. If the Hurriyat leaders want an improvement in the governance of the state they can share their suggestions with the Centre’s interlocutor for J&K.

(The writer is a former Director of Intelligence Bureau)