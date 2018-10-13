Spring in step
By  
FC Bureau
  , Saturday, 13 October 2018
Artistic flair meets wearablity as patchwork, colour blocks, neons, sequins and silhouettes power Spring Summer 2019 at the Lotus Make Up India Fashion Week

Ashish N Soni challenges his own style each year and his season his collection paired minimalism with luxury and craftsmanship. The all Black collection focused on construction, design, technique and technology to make a statement.

Nitin Bal Chauhan’s ‘The Gatekeeper’ was inspired by the decadence of a bygone era. Opulent embroideries inspired by pixelated forms of broken monuments and vandalised sculptures, were skilfully crafted to give a visual effect of 3D printing.

Black & white were the shades of designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s ‘Twilight’ in which accents of glistening silver, sequin work and metallic hues kept the ensembles both modern and contemporary. The silhouettes were Western and garments featured appliqué work, hand beading and black crystals.

Péro was in keeping with the trend of flowy silhouettes, tiered tops and Indian hand-woven fabrics. The collection reflected island life, calmness of the deep blue sea and the playfulness of marine life through colour blocking, frills and ruffles, layering, crocheted edgings and beaded fringes.

