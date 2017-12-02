Somebody always pays for me: Mukesh Ambani
By  
FC Bureau
  , Saturday, 2 December 2017
City: 
New Delhi

India’s wealthiest man  Mukesh Ambani , who has a business empire stretching from oil-to-telecom, does not carry any cash or credit card for transactions as money is not that important for him. In fact, there is always  some one to pay for him.

With a net worth of $38 billion, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes annual list of Indias 100 richest tycoons of 2017. However, addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, he said,“Money is not important to me, but resources are. On a personal level, very few people know this from childhood, in school and now I have never carried money. I don’t carry money. I don’t even have a credit card. Somebody else always pays for me.”

The humility didn’t stop there. Ambani  explained why money never meant much to him and that as a resource, money enabled his company to take risks and he expressed his reservations on the titles and labels bestowed on him.

“Money has never meant much to me... I abhor the labels and the titles that all of you refer to me. To me, resources enable you to take risks from a company point of view. It gives you a little bit of flexibility,” the man told the audience who were finding the revelations difficult to believe. 

