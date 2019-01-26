Solar Energy – Micro and Macro Environment Perspectives

The sun is the ultimate cradle of energy for our planet and it is ironic that our limited fossil fuel resources are in reality storehouses of solar energy. The sun is an eternal source of alternative and renewable energy, abundantly available, not focused only on small geographical pockets, and the cleanest source of energy for our planet.

But for the general population, choice of energy technology is dictated by economics, and not by the environment.

It is fortunate for the planet, then, that solar technology is economically viable today, as there is a general consensus that solar power will be heavily called upon as fossil fuels are depleted. Setting up a 1 kWp rooftop solar plant is equivalent to planting two trees. Harnessing the sun’s energy directly rather than by burning fossil fuels holds great promise for the world’s energy needs.

The economic attraction of solar power lies in its simple technology. Anyone can produce solar energy, so it has the potential to become a commodity product. Unlike hydropower plants or wind farms that need turbines to operate, solar energy generation doesn’t rely on machines but on the inherent photovoltaic material property of solar cells.

A PV array only requires an inverter to convert DC power to a constant current, to run our modern AC-powered appliances. These arrays are modular and can be scaled for mini-grids of a few Megawatts to solar parks generating hundreds of Megawatts of power. Scalability draws competition and consumers benefit from cheap costs of energy.

Power generated from solar energy is currently available through two economic models. In the Capex model, the consumer bears the capital expense of installing the solar plant. The initial cost is usually recouped in around six years. In the Opex model, the consumer doesn’t bear any capital expense. The energy provider bears the cost of installation and a power purchase agreement is signed with the consumer for as long as 25 years.

India’s promise as a market for solar is obvious. More than 200 million people are still not connected to the grid. To remedy this, the Government of India (GOI) is pushing aggressively for cheap locally available power that will also support its target to cut carbon emission footprint by 30 to 35 per cent by 2030.

In the Paris Agreement of 2016, the government pledged a national commitment to increase electric power generation from clean, non-conventional sources of energy. The ambitious national target of 1,00,000 MWp for solar power generation has a deadline of 2022, including a target of 40 GWp from rooftop solar alone.

By March 2017, solar plants with a cumulative capacity of 12,000 MWp were installed across the country. Experts expect solar capacity to double this year. In the next five years, there will be a potential market of 60 to 80 billion USD. Irrespective of whether or not the 100 GWp target is achievable at the current pace, businesses that want a piece of this increasingly competitive market to have access to encouraging incentives and tax benefits.

The 2003 Electricity Act grants license-free generation and distribution capability to industry players in rural areas. The provision for Accelerated Depreciation can help ease the tax burden on solar plants by as much as 40 per cent.

Few countries boast a ministry for new and renewable energy (MNRE), which has spearheaded programs like the Surya Mitra Skill Development Program to train the workforce needed for maintaining and repairing solar plants.

The process of setting up a 1 MWp solar plant in a two month period requires forty men on average. The employment potential of the industry is significant and this makes solar power a hot commodity in the national interest.

The GOI’s initiatives to forge channel partnerships is also encouraging for the market. It has recognized players in states across the country, who are carefully vetted for compliance with IEC/IS standards and other qualifications, to be channel partners.

Despite the bright prospects, there are some caveats for businesses in the industry. While solar cells glittering in the sun is the quintessential picture of green energy, they are non-biodegradable. The process of manufacturing polysilicon, the solar cell material, from quartz, produces some hazardous byproducts.

Additionally, a significant part of the energy required for manufacturing solar cells comes from conventional energy.

Power from coal, oil and nuclear energy may arguably be more expensive today than solar, both economically and environmentally. But research is ongoing for better processes and materials in solar power generation.

New innovations like thin-film solar cell tech aim to make solar cells more energy-efficient and cost-effective in the present market, and the future is likely to bring more innovations in the form of new materials to replace silicon wafers, or process innovations to reduce eWaste. Since the solar industry is commoditized, businesses must not fail to factor in the inevitable disruption that these innovations will bring in the near future.

Competition in the solar energy industry rests on the weight of currently available technology. Entrepreneurs must, therefore, use a Blue Ocean strategy to make an entrance into the industry in the future.

(The author is vice president of Suncraft Energy Private Ltd)