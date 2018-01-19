The slan(g)t of culture

Language and food are two important facets of culture anywhere. They are indicators of tradition, adaptation and change in our everyday life. They are influencers and identity markers of a place and its people. Language and food (and dress) are the among the main markers of ethnicity. Besides they give an idea of how society changes retaining the old and embracing the new. In today’s world the change happens quicker and often almost definitely with every generation. Language as we know impacts literature, media, arts, cinema and television and even conversations thus touching our lives almost continuously. Similarly our food choices are amongst the first signposts of cultural influences from within and outside of our social milieu, region or strata. In fact linguistic anthropologists and sociolinguists for decades have studies the interrelationship of language and society. In spite of rapid urbanisation and social and cultural assimilation across nations communities often very small and dispersed have still retained their linguistic and dietary identity. Similarly it is now widely accepted that our dietary preferences are related to not only the geography but also the history of peoples. Both language and food have a symbiotic relationship with rituals and religious practices as well. Of course, mass media like radio, f films and TV have speeded up change in language and cuisines.

In the 2001 census it was estimated that there are 144 different languages and over 1,500 dialects in India. However, in certain parts of India, the dialect changes every few kilometres. Language is also a living entity, which evolves with time. Hence even ancient languages like Tamil (and other Dravidian languages like Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada), which dates back to at least millennia before Christian era, while retaining its roots have changed quite dramatically. Prakrit and Sanskrit, which emerged from the earliest language of the Aryan people later evolved into many of the current languages, like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Bhojpuri and Urdu. The phrase mother tongue quite sums up how people retain linguistic tradition generation after generation. In recent years languages have transformed quite dramatically. Urban youth to day speak a mix of their mother tongue and English and (often Hindi words courtesy Bollywood). Hinglish (Tamlish etc.) is the chosen language of communication of urban vox pop. Now with mobile phones becoming a major communication tool a new vocabulary is developing around instant messaging and social media.

From the time of our earliest ancestors availability of edible produce (or animals) determined our diet. However, we have seen that communities, even families adapt the cuisine according to individual palates. People living near coastal regions have fish as their main protein source as those near agricultural regions would have grains and legumes and vegetables. As India was one of the first regions to start cultivation, grains, legumes, vegetables (kand-mul), berries and fruits like Mango. Honey and milk (and butter/ghee) was the Staple though large parts of the country were also meat eaters. Even today our staple food is the same as it was 5,000 years ago except we now have a much wider variety of vegetables, many of which (potato, tomato, garlic, chilly and cauliflower) came from overseas). Of course, socio-economic factors and climate often determined (and still do) the food choices. Today, the palate includes not only different regional cuisine but also are attuned to many foreign foods.

Nothing reflects the social change better than street food and lingo. What are Indians eating most these days when they are out of the house? The most ubiquitous food available in some form or the other is rice and dal or some variation of it. This is followed by puri-subzi. Kebabs (seekh or tikkas) and fried fish are now available in many towns. Dosas and idli (usually accompanied by coconut chutney and/or sāmbhar) are two South Indian dishes, which are now popular across the country. Pakodas or bhajjia or bhajjis are also fairly common. Biryani and khichdi are certainly amongst other popular items. What was once a purely north Indian deligh, the chaat — Paanipuri/Gol Gappa/Puchka/ Batasha, dahl bada and the like— is now quite easily seen all around the country. Halwa, barfi, laddoo are the widely available sweets. Samosa, vada pao, pao bhaji, bhelpuri, poha, upma, vada, sandwich (sometimes just buttered toasts), momos are eaten round the year across the country. You can today also see pizzas, hamburgers (both the fancy American fast food chain versions and local adaptations) in every big town. A foreign cuisine, which Indians have taken a big liking, is Chinese food. There are regional variations of course. So in Ladhakh I have had noodles makhani in and in Trivandrum idli manchurian. Chilly chicken on Indian food carts is uniquely Indian. Yet when the neighbourhood dhabha or udipi starts selling Chines food you know it’s a part of Indian food trail. Amul Milk, Maggi Noodles, Britannia and Parle Biscuits, Cadburys, Haldirams, Lays, Coke, Pepsi, Frooti, Real/Tropicana Juice, MTR, Knorr, Nestle are some of the brands you will find in every grocery shop in India.

Indians are now eating out more than ever before and young India is eating a much wider variety of foods. They are dressing differently. And they are talking differently. While the there is a fair mix of International teen jargon — dude, babe, cool, chill, I’m good. WTF, Yo, sis, bro, chillax — each city, campus, workplace sometimes even families have their own lingo and acronyms. Let’s begin with language or street lingo specifically. The most obvious choice is the lingo used in the major metros. Mumbai because it’s the home base of Bollywood is the great influencer but most people miss out the fact that the film dialogue in recent times actually reflects real life. In many films and TV shows you would have observed some phrases of Bombaiya. These are some words, which have now seeped into every day lingo and are often heard in films and TV or even on college canteens and locals. While each region,community or group develops its own peoplespeak lets look how our metros are talking these days.

Mumbai street slang (now part of everyday language too)has words like bindaas: carefree, jhakaas: brilliant, bidu: buddy, dshakkan: asshole, fulltoo: complete, faadu: top notch, khisak:get lost, chindi: stingy, fattu: fibber, mandwali: compromise, hool dena: creating a scare, bole toh: meaning? satak li: gone crazy, paka mat: stop fibbing, bad luck kharab hai: worst luck or real messed up, dedh syaana: clever by half, waat lag gai: screwed, hawa aane de: get lost, cutting chai: small glass of brewed tea, hata sawan ki ghata: get lost and the some from the underworld like pandu/mama/thulla: cop, ghoda: pistol/gun, tablet: bullet, game bajana: kill, chidya: passport, pila: gold, barf: silver, kauwa/ haathwala: mobile phone

And now for some Dilli slang. All street, markets, localities have shortened names: K Nags: Kamala Nahgar, CP: Connaught Place Def Col: Defence Colony, DU: North Campus, GK: Greater Kailash and so on. banda/bandi: boy/girl, khasi: impotent. Killed it: finished it, had fun, partied. Killer: (often pronounced as keeeler) excellent. Rad. Awesome. Tope: big daddy. Lull: asshole. Chul: elongated pause. Bassad: hassle. Line marna: teasing a girl. Galat scene: problem. Sahi: proper. Chomu: loser. Lafantar: rogue. Bail: dumb, kya scene hai: what’s happening? KLPD: major problem. Tota: sexy girl. Pakau: fibber. Vella: useless. Ainwai: just like that. Chaud/chauda: braggart,

Some Chennai favourites include:

Aap: failure, Aalinaal Alaguraaja: jack of all arts. annthanda po: go that side. Ayye: So? Bulb vanguruthu: to get embarrassed. Bejaar:nuisance. Dabbu/dhuddu: money. Dhool: well done. Enna/inna: what? Free-ah-viddu: to take matters easily. Galatta: chaos/celebrations. Kamnati: a jerk. Lollu: banter. Mokka/blaydu: lame jokes/talk. OB adikuruthu: to waste time. OC: free, at no cost. Pakki: refers to an individual who eats shamelessly. Padips:nerd. Thala: head of a gang, also refers to actor Ajith. Yechuse-me: excuse me.

Some Kolkata favourites:

Adda: gossip session. Nekamo: cheesy. Bawal: in the face argument. Jadah: bullshit. Antamao: Pseudo intellectual. Pond paka: smart ass. Ghonta: balls, Swetlana: smart chic. Fatfatio: awesome.

And what about IIT slang ?

Apping at IITs is not about building or downloading mobile apps. It is ‘applying’ to universities abroad. Baddy is not a bad boy or girl. It’s badminton. Baski is for basketball. Footer is a football match. Bangy is not beatable. It refers to Bangalore or Bangalorean. Baat is bekar chat or useless discussion just to pass time. Bhajan are media files that are sexually explicit (usually shared on LAN). DC or disco is the disciplinary committee. GPL is kicking someone’s behind or rejection. KLPD means rejection too, especially when success was just at hand. Maraoed is a verb, an act of doing something. For example. We maraoed baat means we did some useless chitchat. Maal is a beautiful girl, which is considered a rarity at an IIT campus till now. Non-males are female students who are not so beautiful. Juice is a boy with feminine looks. PSI is pehchanne se inkaar. Avoid: ignore. Dnot: good for nothing. Ghoch: mess up. NBD: nervous breakdown

There are innumerable such lists across India. Many of the localised slang then come into mainstream. Overtime the usage of words makes it to literature. The synthesis of these lingos is a continuous process hastened by films V, Online chatting and social media. To reject this change in language is to deny that there is a social and cultural change occurring. Today’s poetry literature and news reportage reflect the new vocabulary, syntax and idiom as does cinema and television. The classicists might rue it but language only follows a natural evolution. However, one thing always surprises me is the ham-handed manner in which some purists try and invent a word for word translation of certain English words in their native languages. Again, while the staples don’t alter much(family recipes remain extant for generations) ,in time food choices reflect the age we live in. So today’s Indian eats a much wider spectrum of food than the previous generations. Health concerns and round the year availability of fruits and vegetables has also influenced contemporary cuisines. There is one difference from language is the desire to rediscover authentic often forgotten recipes and traditions which is obvious with the rise of restaurants’serving local specialities in most towns.

(Amit Khanna is media guru and industry veteran)