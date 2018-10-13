Silly-Point: Wither Indies

The first cricket Test match one saw was India playing the West Indies. One can never forget that wintry day in Bombay, as the megapolis was called then, when one (as an eight-year old) was ensconced in the company of club cricketers watching the Garfield Sobers-led team walking out with their typical swagger onto the lush green Brabourne Stadium.

There are a few distinct memories of that game that one can recall. The first of the master Rohan Kanhai sweeping the magician Bhagwat Chandrasekhar into the hands of Abbas Ali Baig at square leg. The catch, reminiscent of the one that Kapil Dev took to get rid of a thorn called Vivian Richards in the World Cup final, actually hushed the crowd which should have been elated the way Indians at Lord’s were in 1983.

The second memory was of the mighty giant Wesley Hall thundering in from the pavilion end to bowl to the Indian batsmen. The long strides taken by the tall, big and dark man with a golden cross glistening in the warm sun sent shiver down the spine of not just the batsmen but also of the crowd. One can never forget the many sixers hit by a lanky debutant named Clive Lloyd - a few of them landing on the second tier of the clubhouse that resembled an ice-cake.

From 1966 till date, one has watched this magnificent team scuttle opponents around the globe with their aggressive brand of cricket. Consistently, the best team for two decades starting from the late 70’s, the West Indians had a fan following which overlapped their own countrymen. The draw towards the men from the Caribbean started from the time Frank Worrell led his team on a morally decisive tour of Australia in 1960-61.

Though Worrell and his merry making band lost the series 2-1 to the hosts, the team got a memorable send off when thousands lined up on the streets of Melbourne in a ticker tape parade to bid farewell to the team that had thoroughly entertained them. From Worrell to Sobers and Lloyd to Richards, the West Indians kept audiences enthralled with a certain kind of cricket that only the islanders could have played.

When cricket changed its spots from the traditional, five day Test matches to the (then) modern 50- over format, it was the West Indians that dominated every team in the world. The team effortlessly morphed from the longer format to the one-day one bringing in a sense of professionalism in what was (till then) a purely amateur game. The team hired a professional physiotherapist and trainer, Dennis Waight who was part of the world beating squad for 23 years.

Gone was the entertaining, but friendly, way that the team approached the game and in came a professional touch to a side that had raw talent in all parts of the game. New heroes in Richards, Andy Roberts, Micheal Holding, Gordon Greenidge, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and many more came to take forward the legacy of the cult heroes - Sobers, Hall and the three W’s.

And then came the crash. Post the retirement of modern greats Sir Curtley Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Brian Lara, the team disintegrated from a force to reckon with to a team without force and focus. For the past decade and a half, the West Indians have also ran in the world of cricket, messed around by the top teams as well as sides that are still finding their way in the game.

Experts following the game offer plenty of reasons for the decline of the West Indies, particularly in the most respected and longer format of the game - Test cricket. First the blame went to young lads from the West Indies being pulled towards lucrative (and much better paying) sports like basketball and athletics. Then the accusation shifted to lack of heroes within the many island countries that made up the federation and now, finally, the downfall is being attributed to the lack of understanding between the management of West Indies cricket and current star players like Chris Gayle etc.

The sad part is that inspite of having a talented bunch of cricketers - some veterans (like Gayle and Dwayne Bravo) and some young like Kieran Powell - the West Indians have not been able to field these players in the longer (or even shorter) format of the game due to their differences with the cricket board. It must be a feeling of disgust to those who are fans of West Indian cricket to watch their team capitulate time and again against all comers - top sides and others. There is a big debate on the future of Test cricket, worldwide, and the showing of the current West Indians is not doing the cause of conducting Test matches any good. Teams like Australia, Sri Lanka are currently struggling when the play abroad on foreign surfaces. Though the series (forget the eventual score) was well fought, India choked and spluttered on their last tour of England.

Sadly, New Zealand and South Africa do not play enough Test cricket against tough opponents as they should thanks to the lopsided planning by the Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Having said this, it is certainly not in the interest of Test cricket to see empty stadiums hosting Test matches apart from only two countries — England and Australia.

One of reasons why England and Australia keep getting decent (and occasionally sell out) crowds at Test matches is that their domestic cricket is scheduled in a way that allows top players to play domestic matches for their local state (or county) teams. The progressive build up from Ranji/Duleep to Test matches has been the path to glory for legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kohli.

The baton of playing (and respecting) the longer format has successfully moved from one generation to the other in India apart from England and Australia. If young talent in India are going to watch their heroes like Virat Kohli only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and not in the longer versions like the Ranji or Duleep Trophies, their aspirations and ambitions will be limited to playing only the shortest (and comparatively easier) format of the game. The sad decline in cricketing fortunes of the West Indies is a warning for other countries to take remedial measures and ensure that the longer format of the game is kept alive. The longer format of the game in the Caribbean, Test cricket, has been reduced to a mere skeleton, a hollow frame of bones of what was once a robust mass. The imitable West Indian swagger to the Calypso and Reggae beats has now been replaced by a ‘Windies’ team dourly walking to the tune of the ‘Dead March.’

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)