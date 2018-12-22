Silly-Point: Two Steps Back

The modern Indian cricket team has an innate ability to take two steps back after putting their best foot forward and inching one-step ahead. They did that in England in 2014, where they lost three Test matches after winning the first game at Lord’s and, they have done it once again - losing the Perth Test after a convincing win against Australia at Adelaide in the first Test.

Any cricketer will tell you that wins and losses are part of the sport and are accounted for in the pluses and minuses of any tour. In my last column, one had mentioned that India had woken up a sleeping lion in his own den and that the Australians will fight back to regain the ground they had lost at Adelaide. This loss could certainly have been avoided had the team management given a thought to the all round balance of the Indian team.

Their victory, by a resounding margin of 146 runs, has not only got the Aussies back into the series but has given them the much-needed fuel to go for the kill. After the 'sandpaper' incident that marred Australian cricket earlier this year, the Aussies have won their first Test, after ten months of losses, and finally tasted blood. And what have the Indians achieved? A sorry loss after gaining the advantage of a first Test win, thanks to a confused strategy.

The build up to the second Test match, played alongside the beautiful Swan River in isolated Perth, was all about the nature of the pitch. Australian skipper led the gaggle of the Aussie media by warning the Indians to expect a hard and fast pitch.

The pitch looked a darker shade of green, was hard (with the typical cracks) and promised to make the ball bounce harder than it does on other Aussie tracks. The gullible Indians, fell for the ruse, and went into the Test with a four-pronged seam attack, leaving out a spinner. Eventually, the green pitch turned out to be more artificial colouring, cooked up by the Masterchef curator, rather than one that had spice.

The Indian team management must have wanted to hide themselves at the presentation ceremony when the man of the match was given to Nathan Lyon, a spinner who snared 8 wickets in the match, including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. With India’s front-line spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of action with a side strain, one would have expected the management to fall back upon Ravindra Jadeja, not just to provide the spin element but also to strengthen the lower order batting.

The Indian captain defended the move by stating that they would have gone in the second Test without a spinner even if Ashwin was fit. He gave credit to Lyon for picking wickets for the ‘pace’ at which he bowled and not due to the rough patch created by the bowlers follow through. If that theory (for not picking a spinner) was confounding, his reasoning for picking Umesh Yadav over Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was equally baffling.

Kumar, according to Kohli, hadn’t played four-day cricket in the recent past, hence they picked Umesh whose last Test against West Indies had given him ten wickets. Kohli’s logic then throws up another question; if Kumar is not capable to play a Test, on a greenish wicket that would assist him, what is he doing on tour with the Indian team? Leaving Jadeja out not only made the Indian attack one-dimensional but also left the door wide open for the Australians to attack a further weakened Indian tail.

Jadeja does not seem to inspire much confidence as far as the current Indian team management goes. After scoring a heroic, unbeaten 86 in his last Test against England at the Oval, the all-rounder has been left cooling his heels in the dug-out. His ‘so called’ spat with Ishant Sharma, during the Perth Test is not going to help his cause either and it is sad to see a fighting cricketer wasted the way he has been so far on the tour.

The strategy used by the Indian team management in recent times, on and off the field, is bewildering. Apart from Jadeja, the treatment meted out to young Karun Nair in England, the usage of Kuldeep Yadav (on a green, seaming track at Lord’s) and more have confounded Indian fans. The constant chopping and changing of teams, shuffling of the batting order, leaving doubts in the minds of batsmen like Nair, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and more have now made fans and experts question the credibility of the captain and the coach.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has come out strongly and questioned the selection choices made by the Indian team think tank. He pointed out that the utility of the skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri must be assessed if India fail to win the next two Tests. This series has given the team a golden opportunity to become the first Indian side to win a series in Australia. Gavaskar has rightly pointed out that selection errors have been committed since the tour of South Africa, which has seen the team lose matches which they should have won.

This, compounded by the boorish behaviour of skipper Kohli on the field and lofty statements made by coach just goes to show that the management is relying more on bravado than action. The Indian fan is fed up of listening to promises and is now expecting results. The unnecessary aggression, bawdy comments on live television and harebrained selection policies have put more pressure on the team than they can handle.

With the series even and two more Test matches to go, one hopes that the team management starts to concen-trate on the road ahead and prepares for the kick-off on Box-ing Day. India has a hugely talented team with capable back-up's sitting on the bench. All they need is a simple game plan and not one that causes confusion if they need to achieve a series win in Australia.

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)