Silly-point: Time to stop experimenting

These are trying and testing times for Indian cricket. There is a big and important tour of Australia coming up, which starts just 10 days after the last Twenty20 international against the West Indies. From November 21 till mid January 2019, the Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs Down Under.

This tour is the last in which the Indian think tank will try and decide the core team of players that will represent the country in the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in England and Wales in 2019. The recently concluded first ODI against the West Indies was a walk in the park for hosts India even as they were set to chase a formidable score of 323 for victory.

Whatever may be the outcome of the ongoing five ODI series against the West Indies, the Indian team is experimenting in two crucial areas that seem (for now) to be the ‘unsettled’ part of the team combination in the run-up to the World Cup. The first (and most important) is the middle order, the second being the right combination of spinners in the final squad.

The middle order numbers four, five and six are what the team is experimenting with. The Guwahati and Visakhapatnam ODIs had Ambati Rayudu coming in at number four with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant following. For now, the team think tank has rooted for Rayudu (at four), who has had a good season in domestic cricket, including in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Had it not been for a failed Yo-Yo test, the Hyderabadi would have toured England for the shorter format of the game.

Irrespective of their dismal show in the recently concluded Test series, the Windies are no pushovers in the shorter formats of the game -- ODIs and T20Is. In Jason Holder, Kieran Powell and Kemar Roach, the men from the Caribbean have seasoned players and the Guwahati ODI showed glimpses of what young Shimron Hetmyer can provide with the brilliant 106 runs he scored of a mere 78 balls. The Windies do have the ability but seem to lack the confidence to close matches in their favour.

For India, in preparation for Australia and eventually the World Cup, the top three batting positions are all but fixed. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the top two spots are white ball specialists with stupendous performances on a consistent basis. Skipper Virat Kohli at number three is a no brainer and his continued run of form (including being the fastest to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs) throws doubts whether the ‘law of average’ even exists.

With Rayudu trying to cement his place at number four, number five belongs to the warhorse Dhoni. The most experienced cricketer in the world (not just India) will take that position and his showing (read form) in Australia will be an indicator of the things to come as the World Cup approaches. The last two years have seen a different, much subdued Dhoni from what we have seen of him in the past. Unlike the batsman he was that took the baton of offence from the first ball he faced, the former India captain takes a bit longer to get off the block today.

India has put a punt on young Pant to come in at number six. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman will play along with Dhoni in the team except that he will have to discard his keeping gloves in the process. Number six is a crucial position, which requires the incumbent to have both skills -- that of an accumulator, in case wickets fall quickly, or a finisher. The last attribute is what was decisive for Pant to come in at number six in the current series.

His patient hundred in the fifth and last Test against England at the Oval has shown that the left-hander has the ability to grind as much as his penchant to play the big shots. The one problem that he faces is fielding. In Guwahati, we saw him struggle in the outfield and fall behind other Indian fielders. There is a school of thought that Pant should be employed in the shorter fielding positions to enable him to catch up with the rest of his colleagues.

India should be wary of this ‘punt’ with Pant coming on as a fielder as a cricket team of this day cannot afford any liabilities in the field. The game is getting faster in this modern day and age and a lapse in the field can cause a big dent in the team’s winning aspirations. The task, therefore, is cut for the Indian support staff to spruce up young Pant to be in the same league as his colleagues from a fielding perspective.

Rayudu, Dhoni and Pant apart, the other contenders for these positions are currently giving their best shots in domestic cricket. Apart from Manish Pandey, who is in the current squad, discards Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane (all playing in the Deodhar Trophy) will be the others the selectors may turn to in case things do not go as expected.

With Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya being unfit (as this is being written), the spot for the all-rounder rests on the shoulders of Ravindra Jadeja. This is the second important aspect in the team composition that the selectors need to deal with. With four seam/pace bowlers -- Bhuwaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav -- certain to make the tour Down Under, the focus will be on the three spinners that are part of the India ODI squad against the Windies.

Playing two or more spinners is a luxury, especially in Australia and England. On hard wickets and bigger grounds like in Australia, wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be preferred while on slower English wickets, the team may root for the line and length stuff bowled by Jadeja to deliver the goods.

It will be prudent for the Indian selectors to look at the Australian tour as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup and whatever experiments that they (and the team management) have planned need to end with the series against the West Indies. From media reports one gathers that there is still no clear line of communication between the selectors, team management and the players.

If India has to succeed in Australia and in the World Cup, it is imperative to have clarity between the players and the management. The last thing India would want is a confused set of players not knowing where they stand and what exactly is expected from them.

