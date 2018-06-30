Silly-Point: The Last Frontier

There's always an uncomfortable feeling when the Indian cricket team tours abroad. Especially when the team sets out to play Test cricket in Australia, South Africa and England. And, as India has embarked on their latest tour to Ireland and the United Kingdom, the queasy feeling continues to churn one’s mind as to how the team would fare in the series against England, starting later this July.

India has, unlike in Australia and South Africa, won Test series in England, but the last two tours in 2011 and 2014 were disastrous. The team seemed to have the arsenal to take on their old foes in conditions that were not really the sticky kind that one expects in the Old Blighty.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli would prefer to forget his sojourn in 2014 where he averaged 13.50 in the ten Test innings that he played and had a dismal score in the One Day series that followed. For a batsman who had virtually conquered the Australian attack logging four hundreds down under, the critics had their knives out to poke Indian batting's newest messiah.

Four years and many successful outings later, Kohli is now faced with fulfilling—what one can call the last frontier—his reputation of being one of the world's most complete batsman across all formats in the game. When it comes to reputations, many Indians consider success in England as the ultimate test of a batsman.

Unlike in Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean and South Asia, conditions in England can change by the hour. A bright sunny start to a lovely day of cricket can be dampened in moments by a nasty cloud cover, making life miserable for the men in flannels. The history of Indian cricket has always rated performances in England as the highest benchmark for its players—right from the time India made its Test debut at the historic Lord's ground in 1932.

Doing well and beating England on their own turf was an obsession with Indian cricketers of the past. Vijay Merchant, considered by many as one of the finest technicians the game has seen, made it a point to practice on wet, grassy pitches at home to achieve his ultimate ambition of getting big runs in England.

Having achieved success on two tours of England, Merchant introduced a tournament to be played bang in the middle of the torrential monsoon in Bombay in 1948. Called the Kanga League, this 12-week tournament was conceptualised to prepare the Bombay cricketer for the impending season and make him ready to play in wet, windy conditions like Merchant and his colleagues had encountered during their tours of England.

Like Merchant in the late thirties and forties, Kohli too began preparations for his acid test in England this year. His plans to play county cricket for Surrey, at the cost of missing the solitary Test match against Afghanistan, went awry as he was diagnosed with a minor neck injury. In retrospect, the Indian captain believes the break could actually be a blessing. He now feels totally refreshed after the exhausting Indian Premier League as he is 100 per cent fit and raring to go.

As a flashback to 2014, Kohli admitted that he had put too much pressure on himself to get big scores in England and rued that players from the sub-continent were 'given different benchmarks to perform in certain countries to be considered as a good player.' Not just Kohli but other Indian batsmen who have achieved success in all Test playing nations have had the same grouse.

The 2018 version of Virat Kohli is a lot different from the one that toured England in 2014. For a player of his caliber, blessed with impeccable technique and an insatiable appetite for runs, Kohli is today in a much better frame of mind to cross his final frontier and get big runs in the only country he has struggled so far.

There are a lot of doubting Thomases who are waiting to question Kohli's ability of getting runs in and against England especially in the longest format of the game. A few former India players that one spoke to in private, feel that Kohli's technique of playing the ball on the rise and hitting it through the line will not work in typical English conditions.

Kohli has a shrewd and experienced ally in team coach Ravi Shastri who has tasted success in England and has had a long stint playing county cricket for Glamorgan. The outspoken former India all-rounder backs the India skipper and is very keen to set the record straight with many people whom he believes are 'happy when India loses.'

India's tour of England promises to be very interesting as the visitors are at full strength and have, in the words of Sachin Tendulkar, the most complete pace attack the country has had for a long time. All Kohli needs to do is to keep faith in his talented team and back himself not just to achieve a series victory in England but also to put his demons to rest by crossing his last and final frontier.

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)