Silly-point: Hoping for an Indian summer

The Indian team announced for the forthcoming Test matches against England has no surprises. As expected, left arm unorthodox wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made it to the squad while his partner in arms, Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of the side that will go into the first Test at Birmingham on August 1.

While the MS Prasad-led selection committee has picked three spinners including the experienced duo — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, their emphasis remains on the pacers with the current lot of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah named in the 18 member side. Though there is no clarity on Bhuvneshwar Kumar being added to the team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that the seamer’s condition is being assessed by its medical team before taking a call on his inclusion in the Test squad.

Kumar and Bumrah’s untimely injuries have put a spanner in skipper Virat Kohli’s ambitions of beating the hosts — the number 1 One Day International (ODI) side in the International Cricket Council rankings.

The Indian team’s performance in the last two ODIs hasn’t matched the level of the team that had comfortably won the T20 series and the first ODI. The bogey of a ‘weak Indian middle order’ came to haunt the visitors as they crumbled after a promising start with little or no contribution coming in from number four onwards.

If one goes by the performances of the Indian team over the last six months, the middle order (once considered the bastion of Indian batting) has been found wanting, including in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. This would continue to be a cause of concern for the Indians when they take on a rejuvenated England in the five-Test series. A big worry would be the form of two key batsmen, apart from Kohli, who form the spine of the Indian middle order - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Over the years, these two have solidified the Indian batting in the middle with consistent performances but the last season has been dismal for both as they have struggled to score in first class games including the Test match against newbie Afghanistan.

Turning out for Yorkshire in the early part of the County championship, Pujara aggregated 72 runs in his last five first-class innings, something he would rather forget. Rahane, playing for the India’s A team against England Lions, may have managed a laborious 49 runs off 137 balls, but got to spend more than three valuable hours in the middle in his first sojourn in England this season.

The form of these two, along with that of Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli, is very important, if India aim to pose questions to the hosts in the impending series. The inclusion of Karun Nair, the skipper of the India’s A team is a wise decision given the Karnataka batsman’s penchant for playing long innings. His form in England too has been good enough to have him on board as a back up.

Just like the middle order, there are woes in the Indian camp when it comes to keeping wickets. Wriddhiman Saha, at this point, stands head and shoulders above other wicket keepers in India when it comes to the longest format of the game. His replacements, so far, have been found wanting in taking custody of the wickets in Test cricket. Saha’s injury has, once again, brought Dinesh Kartik to the forefront but he is known more to be a batsman-wicket keeper than the other way around. Ditto with Rishab Pant (the second wicket keeper named for the series), who has had a successful outing in England as part of the India’s A team.

Batting apart, the ‘20-wicket’ syndrome is what Kohli and the team management must focus on, if they have to make their mark in this series. The form of Joe Root, with two back-to-back centuries in the ODIs, and that of Alastair Cook, who scored a big hundred against India’s A in the unofficial ‘Test’ at Worcester will be at the back of Kohli’s mind when he sits down to pick the Indian attack for the first Test.

With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah unlikely to play the first Test, the onus of pace and seam will be on Ishant, Umesh, Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shami’s match readiness is a big question mark considering the Kolkata pacer has been virtually out of competitive cricket for a long time.

The right combination of pace, seam and spin is what the Indian’s will need to figure out if they are to get the all important 20 wickets and win matches. The correct mix of number of pacers and spinners (wrist or finger) would depend on the prevalent conditions that are on offer as, in England, circumstances change from venue to venue and day to day.

Another important aspect that India will need to consider is that the English bowling will be different from the one they have faced in the two short format series so far. They will now have to face the deadly duo — James Anderson and Stuart Broad — who can be quite a handful in seaming conditions and with the red ball. Playing the harder and glossier red ball after a month of playing the white one, will be a different proposition for the Indian team.

The unfortunate part of the preparations for the Test series is that India play just one four-day tour game against Essex before they take on England at Edgbaston in the opener. It is surprising that the BCCI fixed just one solitary first class game in the 14 days that were available between the end of the ODIs and the start of the first Test match. The delay in announcing the Test squad too is not in the best interests of the Indian team as a few key players picked for the series (and not in the current ODI squad) will find it a bit difficult to adapt to the environment and conditions.

One hopes that the India versus England Test series will be exciting and thrilling as both teams have the ability and the arsenal to provide great entertainment. The weather in Old Blighty has been hot and dry for the past month and Kohli will be hoping it stays so till September for an Indian summer!

