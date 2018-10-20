Silly-point: Fearless Fellows

In a recent interaction, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly hailed the facile win by the Indian team in the recently concluded two-Test series against the West Indies. The southpaw, who currently heads the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), focused on two players, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, calling them fearless in their approach and mentioned that Pant would be a game changer for India in all formats of the game.

Sourav knows his cricket well enough to understand how important a strong mind is for success in this game. Ganguly came back after being dumped by the selectors following a dismal tour of Australia in 1992 to become one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket. He almost started a renaissance of the game, which was heavily buried under the dark avalanche of match fixing. To know who ‘will’ and who ‘won’t’ succeed is a given for the man called ‘Dada.’

One does remember how a section of the media kept after him even after he scored tonnes of runs, including a hundred on debut against England at Lord’s. Though successful with the bat, it wasn’t until the ‘captain’s innings’ of 144 he scored against Australia in trying circumstances that made his critics eat humble pie and accept him as someone who had the capability of filling the void left by the stylist Mohammed Azharuddin.

That innings in 2003, his first Test hundred in and against Australia at Brisbane, was a fearless show of defiance against those who were casting doubts on Sourav’s ability to stand up to fast bowling on bouncy pitches. No matter how good a player maybe technically, in Test cricket overcoming fear of failure is more than half the battle won. Sourav’s statement about Pant and Shaw having a fearless streak augurs well for Indian cricket as these two, with young Hanuma Vihari, are clearly the future vanguards of the game in India.

Meanwhile, comparisons between Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar, Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have kept the bored Indian media and its followers busy. Comparisons, one has always maintained, are odious and unwarranted. Having seen Tendulkar closely from the tender age of 14 and sharing a dressing room with him when he was a tyro for the Cricket Club of India (CCI), the one attribute young Shaw has in common with the master is fearlessness.

One remembers an incident while captaining the CCI against a strong local team in 1987. The manager of the opposition asked Tendulkar if he was under pressure (read afraid) of playing with the big boys of Bombay cricket. “No,” came the reply from the 14-year old prodigy, “I am never under any kind of pressure.”

When Tendulkar was picked to tour Pakistan two years later, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that he would play freely, like he did when he played domestic cricket. The way he took on the Pakistan bowling attack led by Imran Khan and Wasim Akram was enough proof of what was to follow as the years rolled by. With Shaw, Pant and Vihari, the attitude is the same as that of Tendulkar. A bad or loose delivery in any match, be it club, first-class or a Test match, will get the treatment it deserves from these new players.

The way these fearless fellows introduced themselves in world cricket was very similar to the way Tendulkar did in 1989. Pant banged the first ball he received from Adil Rashid for a six, Vihari didn’t let the initial nerves get to him and used the hook to send a strong message to the experienced duo -- James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Shaw’s debut hundred off a mere 99 balls is an ominous sign for the opposition of the future.

Their show, thus far in their fledgling career, is testimony to the fact that the modern cricketer prefers to take the stroke making route rather than that of dour defence. Twenty-year-old English middle order batsman Ollie Pope showed no nerves while making his debut against India at Lord’s a few months ago. One was witness to his free-flowing innings -- even as his team had lost two quick wickets -- on a pitch that gave the Indian seamers a lot of purchase. If young Pope had any jitters during his short (but sweet) cameo, he certainly didn’t show it.

One can safely say that Twenty20 cricket, the shortest format of the game, is influencing the way a young cricketer is approaching the game today. Big ticket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and its cousins that have sprung up from Australia to the Caribbean are making the cricket world smaller by giving young talent immense international exposure in a short period of time.

Though the purists and romantics (including the author of this piece) may sneer upon this immensely popular format, one would have to give the devil its due for making cricket much more entertaining. Players like Shaw, Pant, Pope and many others are the ones who are destined to take cricket to the next level and the T20 format has a big role to play in their approach.

Having been weaned on the longer format (Test cricket), one gets as much enjoyment to see a drawn Test as much as one that has a result. The recent first Test between Pakistan and Australia, though drawn, was exciting till the last ball was bowled. The correct balance between two teams, both displaying offence as well as defence, is what Test cricket is all about.

While on Tests, the big one for these promising Indians will come soon when they tour Australia. Sporting pitches (a stroke player’s delight) will be on offer to the young lads who will get an opportunity to display their talents in front of an appreciative crowd. Playing against the Aussies on their home turf is a different proposition, irrespective of the form of the home side.

The Aussies like to play their sport hard and enjoy battles both on and off the field. The younger players (who will be touring for the first time) will be under media scrutiny and tremendous pressure. The Australian media has turned unsettling visiting players into an art form, something the youngsters need to be made aware of. India has never won a Test series Down Under and the Aussies would love to keep that record intact.

Unlike in the past, the Indian team today has the bowling arsenal to keep making inroads in to the Australian batting. The problem, as we saw in England, is a stable batting order. The onus will now be on India’s youngsters to aid skipper Virat Kohli with the fearlessness (the key to success down under) that they have shown so far in their careers.

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)