Silly-point: Even Stevens

With little over a week to go before the shutter of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets down, fans of most franchises, barring Delhi Daredevils (DD), must be on tenterhooks trying to figure out if their team will enter the exclusive portal called playoffs.

This edition of the IPL has been a bit different with almost all teams standing shoulder to shoulder with only two — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) —qualifying for the last and most important stage as one writes this. Barring these two sides, who looked on course throughout the tournament, all other teams have had their happy and sad moments so far in the journey.

While Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) flattered to deceive in the opening stages of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) played around with the feelings of their fans, with oscillating performances ranging from sublime shows to ridiculous flops. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept keeping their heads above the waterline, thanks to the inconsistent performances by their oppositions more than their own exploits.

As one writes this, when seven teams are in contention for a place in the playoffs, one cannot help looking back at how events turned (sometimes on their head) in the last two weeks that went by. KXIP, lost one out of their first six matches and, in a complete turnaround, won only one match out of the next six games they played.

KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin seemed confident that his team (stuck at 12 points) would manage at least two more wins to qualify and mentioned this in a post-match interview. A week (and five losses later), the Indian off-spinner who is leading a major team for the first time in his career admitted that they (KXIP) were not one of the top champion sides but one 'that punched above their weight in the first half of the competition.'

Ashwin's statement hints that KXIP think tank didn't do their homework well before the IPL auctions and it is known that the team is top heavy and completely reliant on only two batsmen ‑ KL Rahul and the mercurial Chris Gayle. Their bowling too revolves around Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman with the skipper himself not contributing much this season with the ball.

This is the situation with not just KXIP but most franchises have been totally reliant on very few players to deliver the goods and, with a few days left for the final stage of the tournament, no franchise, in actual effect can be called a 'champion side' in totality.

The two leaders, SRH and CSK are also pegging their hopes on players who have been consistent so far. If it's Kane Williamson, Bhuwaneshwar Kumar and, to a certain extent Shikhar Dhawan for SRH, it's Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who have been the finishers for CSK. The other teams too have also been dependent on a few players — AB DeVilliers and Virat Kohli for RCB, Jos Buttler for RR and if you take Sunil Narain out of KKR, their attack looks most vulnerable.

RR's struggle gets compounded further when Butler and Ben Stokes, the most expensive player in the IPL, leave their team for national duty (yes, it does happen with countries other than India where Test cricket is given more importance than domestic matches) with two crucial matches to go.

SRH and CSK have been at the forefront primarily because of the efforts of their backroom led by Tom Moody and Stephen Fleming who have planned their campaign very well. Ditto with Jacques Kallis who re-energised his team, KKR, after a bad loss to the most dangerous team in the competition, Mumbai Indians.

In MI's case, it looks like the most inconsistent team so far in the IPL. No one can explain how the carefully-curated team can thrash a top team like KKR by 102 runs and lose, rather tamely to unfancied RR, a few days later, by seven wickets. One still can't figure out what role does an experienced player like JP Duminy play for the reigning champions.

The left-handed batsman who also bowls off-spin (the only one in the MI squad) has not been given the chance to do either, at the cost of an out of form but potentially dangerous Kieron Pollard.

In KXIP's case, maybe the team peaked a bit too early in the tournament —an important factor most teams are wary about.

At this point in time, it's even-Stevens for all teams with over a week to go for the finale of the eleventh IPL. And with points being scattered evenly on the table, the teams’ performance on match day will determine which teams proceed to the playoffs and which one goes out. The team that peaks at the right time will eventually be the one that will sing the song of victory.

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)