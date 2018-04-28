Silly-point: The Captain’s Tale

Thrilling encounters, last over finishes and high-octane drama not withstanding, the past week of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the tales of a few captains. Each a different story -- of planning (or the lack of it), patience, risk taking and maturity. There was one more tale, a sorry one at that, which has got into the fore a big challenge that captains, in this high profile and demanding tournament face -- of accountability. Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils (DD) team, mid way through the tournament citing that his conscience was spanking him and that he wanted to take full responsibility for his teams dismal performance under his leadership. Anyone who has been following Indian cricket and the IPL through its editions will acknowledge Gambhir’s contribution as a batsman and as a captain. The dour left hander turned around the fortunes of his adopted team Kolkata Knight Riders by leading from the front and bagging the prestigious title for two years -- in 2012 and 2014.

Having led an IPL franchise for more than a 100 matches, Gambhir’s experience made him the perfect choice for DD to appoint him as the captain of his state team. The homeboy, who had led KKR with aplomb from 2011 till 2017, found himself a bit short on his own turf with five losses out of six matches and a series of low scores -- increasing the pressure on himself both as a batsman and as a captain.

A decision such as this is bound to invite silly conspiracy theories, especially since DD’s head coach Ricky Ponting had taken a similar decision to junk the Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy mid-way through the tournament in 2013. If one tries to figure out Gambhir’s persona from his newspaper columns (very different from those written by cricketers) and his social media posts -- commenting on India and social issues -- one can see an emotional interior to a tough exterior. It may have been this softer side of Gambhir that prompted him to put his hands up, take full responsibility and relinquish his position at the top of the team.

The captain’s job is never easy as everyone has an opinion on how the team should be led and whether the decision taken by him was the right one. It’s not just the on field decisions that determine the skippers worth and handling a team of 20 plus (in the case of IPL) characters, one different from the other, is not an easy job.

There have been great cricketers who have ended up as dismal captains and many have continued in their positions inspite of repeated failures. Gambhir has had a very good track record as a leader and has taken a laudable decision to step down when his mind has reached the point of no return, putting the team above himself. No point in sticking around if your heart isn’t into it.

From a planning perspective, the decisions taken by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kane Williamson, while defending low scores stood out in the past week. Just when it looked like ominous signs for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) while defending a modest score of 144 runs, Ashwin took the risk and put faith in Barinder Sran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl the last two overs after finishing his own and of Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye. The risky ploy worked wonders for his team which won a nail biter at the Firoze Shah Kotla. No one had given Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a chance when they trooped out to try and defend a paltry score of 118 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Williamson’s astute leadership of marshalling his resources was the highlight of the match which saw the visitors win by a big margin of 31 runs. Once leggie Rashid Khan castled Krunal Pandya with a delivery that bowlers dream about, Williamson tightened the screws on the hosts and strangled them by rotating his bowlers, not giving MI batsmen the chance to break the stranglehold.

He put his most economical bowler, Sandeep Sharma (nine runs in three overs) and experienced spinner Shakib Al Hasan on hold -- with an over each to spare -- giving himself plenty of options in case hard hitting Hardik Pandya decided to let himself loose. This game also showed the lack of maturity and sensibility on the part of the MI batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, who tried to take the easy way out playing expensive (but costly) shots to doom instead of putting their heads down and grinding their way to a much needed win. The last needed virtue of combining patience with maturity was displayed by none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni who took his team to near impossible win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Bengaluru. Faced with a run rate of 10 plus per over, the Thalaiva took a calculated risk of waiting for RCB’s top bowlers to finish their quota before launching into the two weakest bowlers to win with two balls to spare. RCB skipper Virat Kohli must be ruing his lack of planning (of his bowlers quota) while Thalaiva Dhoni could well consider writing a book on ‘How to win matches that seem’.

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)