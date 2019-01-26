Silly-point: Boosting Confidence

The year 2018 left Indian cricket fans with a bag full of goodies. The first ever Test series win in Australia was certainly the icing on a cake laced with dollops of creamy performances through the year. The disappointment that skipper Virat Kohli must have experienced post the English tour was more than made up with a draw in the T20 series down under, the Test series victory and, finally, the win in the One Day (ODI) series against the Aussies.

The Test series loss in England was, in a way, the turning point for Kohli and his lads. They ran the hosts close but not close enough to seal victories. There was always that one element that stood against what could have been a win in difficult circumstances. After losing the first two Test matches, at Birmingham and at Lord's, the team came back at Nottingham with a 203 run win.

Their loss in the last two Tests proved that the team was essentially a 'work in progress,' particularly in the batting department. Apart from cameos from Cheteshwar Pujara and to a certain extent Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul, the batsmen didn't back the skipper who was continuing the form of his life.

Though the bowlers kept making inroads whenever one expected them to do so, the weak batting let India down. The lesson Kohli and the Indian think tank must have taken home was that if they were to justify their position in the world of Test cricket, they would have to win as a team. Everyone would need to put their hands up and take responsibility if they were to end the year on a high note.

Fortunately for India, backing the right horse on the right course proved to be a correct decision when they reposed faith in Pujara, in Australia, backing the batsman's old-world technique of playing straight, dissing off fancy shots and wearing the bowlers down. The Aussies may not have been at their optimum best but their attack certainly was. The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood with the wily off-spinner Nathan Lyon was always going to be a handful and Pujara led the way, with the bat, showing the resolute determination that rubbed off on the rest of the batsmen.

In short, the Indian team management gave Pujara a sense of security that was missing during the earlier tours of England and South Africa. Not just Pujara but Ajinkya Rahane too suffered due to the many chops and changes that had affected the Indian team ever since Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri took over the management of the team. Over the past two seasons, the two solid middle order batsmen were either dropped or made to bat at numbers apart from the one they preferred.

Pujara and Rahane are not fringe players who can be experimented with time and again but ones who have proven to excel in tough conditions and have the ability (and track record) of playing long, fruitful innings. The feeling of insecurity, as in the case of Murali Vijay who was sent back mid-tour during the England series, can only pull the player down and give him the feeling that he is constantly on trial.

Not just the batsmen, the feeling of being unsure of the role he plays in the team could well have affected young Kuldeep Yadav, who many believe is the key spinner in India's plans to retain world supremacy in limited overs cricket. The left arm 'chinaman' specialist sat on the bench for three Test matches before coming back into the team for the final drawn Test act at Sydney with a rich haul of 5 wickets for 99 runs.

Now that India ended their Australian campaign on a high note and begun well in neighbouring New Zealand with 8 wicket win (with 85 deliveries remaining), it is time Kohli and the Indian think tank repeat the formula, that gave them success, for their campaign for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019. With warhead Jasprit Bumrah thankfully rested for the ODI series' in Oz and New Zealand, the onus is on the right bowling combination as well as the crucial Indian batting middle order.

While the top three numbers seem fixed (subject to injuries, that are rampant these days) in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli it is imperative that the numbers four till six are finalised and the batsmen know their roles in advance. The management will need to decide these positions (which are still being changed after each game) soon to give the incumbents enough time to settle down. For now (one writes this after the first ODI against New Zealand), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik are not sure of their batting positions with four more ODI's against the Black Caps to go.

One would not like to be in the shoes of Rayudu (unsure of his position) like it has been happening with Dhoni coming in at number four-time and again or Karthik, the supposed finisher (in the words of skipper Kohli) to be dropped in the first ODI at Napier. The sooner the management fixes these positions, the better it will be for India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup.

The first ODI at Napier saw the team management take a huge punt to play two 'wrist' spinners (Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal) instead of going in with one. On a pitch that suited pace, bounce and seam it was heartening to see that the Indian middle overs were dominated by these two who bowled tantalising spells that edged the New Zealand batsmen to their doom thanks to the confidence given to them by Kohli and coach Shastri.

The conditions in New Zealand are similar to the ones the team will expect in England and the current series is an ideal opportunity for India to firm up their World Cup strategy. One hopes that skipper Kohli, who made a clean sweep of the ICC Annual Awards (winning Cricketer, Test and ODI Cricketer as well as being selected as the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams) keeps boosting the confidence of team to put them in the right frame of mind onwards to the ICC World Cup 2019.

