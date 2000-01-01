Short-sighted politics

The National Commission for Farmers (NCF) was mandated to make suggestions on issues such as (a) medium-term strategy for food and nutrition security in the country in order to move towards the goal of universal food security over time, (b) enhancing productivity, profitability, and sustainability of the major farming systems of the country, (c) policy reforms to substantially increase flow of rural credit to all farmers, (d) special programmes for dryland farming in the arid and semi-arid regions, as well as for farmers in hilly and coastal areas, (e) enhancing the quality and cost competitiveness of farm commodities so as to make them globally competitive, (f) protecting farmers from imports when international prices fall sharply and (g) empowering elected local bodies to effectively conserve and improve the ecological foundations for sustainable agriculture.

Unfortunately, from the whole report, the political class and the farmer leaders have picked up the most convenient dimension that increases in MSP because this does not need any serious planning and thinking.

This is the easiest way to get political mileage by short sighted political leaders across the political spectrum with no exception. Earlier it was used by BJP as opposition to put the Congress-led UPA government on the back-foot and now they themselves are cornered on the same issue.

This happens when short-sighted political leadership ignores national interest for short-term political gains. They come to power, but at the cost of national development agenda.

It is impossible for any government to meet the demand of 50 per cent profit over and above the cost of production because of various economic and technological reasons.

The most prominent issue is there is no uniform cost of production in India due to a range of factors, including diversified agro-climatic condition, education level, extension services and natural resource management.

The first challenge is what should be the average cost of production in India? Will all farmers feel happy with this formula? The low-cost producer will get low premium and high-cost efficient producer will get high premium. This is a basic fault in the proposal of Swaminathan Report recommendation on MSP.

It will discourage efficiency and encourage cost escalation and will destroy the whole agro-economy.

It will be useful if we develop a formula, which will make agriculture production globally competitive and profitable for farmers. This will need a combination of steps, including technology transfer at low cost, extension education with the help of mobile technology and incentive to improve productivity.

My proposal is we must move away from MSP per unit price to profitability per unit area. This will help in reducing the cost of production, encourage technology transfer and reduce cost per unit of food production and at the same time ensure profitability for the farmers.

Any proposed formula must be win-win for all so that it remains sustainable and encourage development and efficiency.

We should also keep in mind that we are part of the global economy. If we continue to increase MSP for the farmers, trade and industry will prefer to source the raw material from international sources, which are cost effective. This MSP increase may not ensure off-take from Indian farmers field.

The government can by no means buy the whole crop from farmers; neither do they have resources nor options to dispose off the purchased material.

This will lead to a serious economic crisis because resources will be blocked and there is no return on these resources and vital sectors like social infrastructure will suffer the most.

While making policy, we should keep in mind that 60 per cent consumers are also poor and 30 per cent of the population is below the poverty line. Parliament instituted the Food Security Act to feed the poor, in addition to subsidies, healthcare and education.

Only 3 per cent of the Indian population is taxpaying and 60 per cent are engaged in agriculture-related activities. Can three per cent tax paying population support subsidy for 60 per cent of the population?

This question should be addressed as well. This resource mobilisation in a cost-effective manner is not addressed in the Swaminathan Report.

Increase in customs duty beyond a limit will isolate India from the world market and we will not be able to export to earn foreign exchange and domestic prices will crash further.

The examples of pulses and paddy are in front of us. Tariff protection will bring inefficiencies in the system. Our exports will suffer and farmers will also lose marketing opportunities.

Old concepts and old ideologies are not delivering as per expectations in today’s scenario leading to unrest in farmers as well as consumers.

We are in a complex situation where new thinking and new ideas are required. The government must explore fresh ideas, which may be out-of-box and can deliver.

(The writer is an agri-business expert)