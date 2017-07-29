Sharif-Modi equation endured tough times

With the resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, India-Pakistan ties have further plunged into another round of uncertainty. Despite the relations between India and Pakistan passing through worse phases, Nawaz Sharif often faced criticism at home for being soft on New Delhi.

India has always felt that Sharif wanted to normalise ties with India but ran into trouble with the Pakistani military establishment that blocked his peace overtures. With Sharif as Pakistan prime minister, Narendra Modi began his term in office on an optimistic note. Sharif had accepted Modi’s invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony, ignoring strong opposition at home. For his part, Modi obliged his Pakistani counterpart by dropping by in Lahore unexpectedly to attend a Sharif family function in December 2015.

The leaders developed a personal chemistry that was further cemented through gift diplomacy. Sharif had gifted a sari to Modi’s mother. Modi reciprocated by gifting a shawl to Sharif’s mother.

Despite the roller coaster ride in the relations between the two

countries, Modi and Sharif kept meeting each other at international events. However, incidents of firing on the Line of Control caused relations to worsen. However, the Indian Prime Minister greeted Sharif last month during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana.

The outcome of this friendship was the Ufa summit in August 2015which could have been a landmark event in improving India-Pakistan ties. The joint statement in Ufa suggested that the two sides were on the verge of ending the stalemate to resume the stalled dialogue. But the gains made by Ufa were quickly lost as Pakistan invited Kashmiri separatist leaders

ahead of the talks forcing New Delhi to toughen its position and call off the dialogue.

Since then the ties have deteriorated. There has been a constant slide after the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot was attacked. It was followed by a series of attacks on Indian military installations including the one on the army camp in Uri resulting in killings of around 20 soldiers. India avenged Uri by carrying out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

The attacks were accompanied by heavy border firing. Both the International Border in Jammu and the Line of Control witnessed heavy shelling. It was a clear signal that Sharif had taken a back seat and the Pakistan army began to call the shots by steering the India policy.

At home, he continued to face allegations of being a friend of India. He was criticised frequently for promoting his business interests by improving ties with India and his friendship with Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal caught media attention. The Pakistani media extensively reported Sharif’s “secret” meeting with Jindal in Muree in April this year leading to speculation that the Indian businessman was a conduit between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart.

Even during his earlier term as Prime Minister, Sharif had welcomed then Indian prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee at Wagah border during the famous bus diplomacy which was torpedoed by general Pervez Musharraf through Kargil misadventure.

Contradictory voices from Islamabad explained that Kargil was planned and executed by Musharraf and a few key commanders and Sharif was kept out of loop till it became pertinent to brief him. With the ouster of Sharif, Pakistan is into another round of political uncertainty. The Pakistani military will play even more dominant role even though the Prime Minister for a change has not been removed by court and not in a military coup.