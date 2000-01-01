ScreenSavour: The Insecurity of the Technician

A young technician starting out on his career in the film industry is most often an insecure fellow: what if he can’t make it? What if he – especially if he is a film-school graduate who has slogged for two or three years, learning the craft – does not get a foothold in the industry and gets lost in the limbo? It’s a terrible thought that could unsettle the most strong-willed technician.

Despite guilds and unions that are supposed to protect the rights of its technician-members, the film industry does not operate like an organised sector where people are employed on a permanent basis. A technician works project wise; when a project gets over, he is on the lookout for the next. There are periods of inactivity in-between when there is no work and when this period gets extended, the technician gets nervous. So, to keep the ball rolling a technician most often warms up to directors and producers in the hope that he will hire him for his next project.

That same is true for the actor; especially if he is a newbie. He constantly networks, quite often mixing drinks for the director at a party and hanging on to every stupid word that the drunk director may be uttering, shamelessly nodding his head in affirmation to the director’s proclamations, sitting at his feet like an incorrigible sycophant.

But technicians don’t often get such opportunities; he is not invited to such parties. Shoot over, the wrap party is the only occasion where he gets to mingle and laugh; then he is conveniently forgotten. As a result, he hangs around with his own ilk. But if the opportunity offers itself, he wouldn’t hesitate to coax eloquence about the director’s work, no matter how obnoxious his last film may have been. But since the technician lacks the histrionic ability of the wannabe actor, his efforts to impress the director can lack the sheen and he may cut a sorry figure.

Truth be told, a technician – no matter how garrulous or extrovert he is otherwise, finds himself at a loss for words when he is confronted with the glitter of post-release celebrations. Journalists flock around the stars and the director and nobody bothers about the poor technician. Not that he minds, because he has got used to such indifferent treatment. It is only the occasional state or national award function where he is felicitated that he enjoys his moment of glory, but then things are back to their usual self.

In private, a technician drinking with his buddies may have the nastiest things to say about the director he has last worked with and even declare, under the influence of alcohol, that he would never work with him again. But the next time you hear about him, he is working with the same director on another project – his diatribes against the director conveniently forgotten.

A technician is on a constant state of insecurity. So does the director. But a director who has conviction and integrity will always say no to a project if it does not appeal to him; but the same cannot be said of the technician. He would hardly refuse a project, no matter how skilled and successful he is – even if the project does not appeal to him.

The point of this article is not so much the obscurity that the technicians are relegated to and their insecurity, but their efforts to warm up to directors to avail of the next project, which sometimes borders on undue flattery. Without casting aspersions on their professional integrity and competence, most technicians, even the senior and successful ones present a sorry figure when they attempt to cosy up to directors and producers.

Allison Anders, an independent American director who debuted with an impressive Gas Food Lodging in the early 90s has this to say in an interview long ago: “You know, I have seen some editor kissing some young boy’s ass who has just made one film. This editor has edited hundreds of movies but he is kissing this young boy’s ass.”

Well, in defence of technicians it can be argued that if a horse makes friends with the grass, what will it eat?