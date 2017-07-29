SC asks SpiceJet to pay Kalanithi Maran Rs 579 cr

Ajay Singh-controlled SpiceJet will have to pay Rs 579 crore to its former owner Kalanithi Maran. This became inevitable with the Supreme Court on Friday dismissing SpiceJet’s appeal against a Delhi High Court order that directed it to deposit the amount in a row on share transfer with its previous owner Kalanithi Maran.

“We are rejecting (the appeals),” a bench comprising justices RF Nariman and SK Kaul said while upholding the July 3 judgement of the high court.

The appeals were filed in the apex court by the airline and its chairman and managing director Ajay Singh. A division bench of the high court had earlier asked SpiceJet to deposit the money, saying, “there is nothing worthwhile” in the petitions to show its finances were precarious or that its cash position was so stretched that it could not comply with its single judge order. However, the division bench had provided it some relief by allowing it to deposit the amount in two tranches. The bench had said that part of the amount could be secured by a cash deposit of Rs 250 crore and the balance by a bank guarantee of Rs 329 crore.

The low-cost carrier and promoter Singh had challenged before the division bench the July last year’s interim order passed by a single judge claiming that the court did not have the jurisdiction. The single judge’s order had come on a civil suit by Sun TV group’s chief Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways.

In their suit, Maran and his firm had sought issuance of stock warrants in SpiceJet to them as per a sale purchase agreement (SPA) of 2015, which had led to the transfer of ownership of the low-cost airline to Ajay Singh. Maran and his airline Kal Airway had alleged before the single judge that despite giving Rs 579 crore to SpiceJet, the carrier had failed to issue them the warrants or allot tranche one and two of convertible redeemable preference shares and that the amount was not utilised for paying statutory dues for which they were also facing prosecution.

Besides ordering that the amount be deposited in the court, the single judge had also asked SpiceJet and Maran to appoint an arbitral tribunal to decide the share transfer dispute between them in a year. The amount was to be deposited in five installments with the first one scheduled in August 2016, the court had directed.

Market regulator SEBI had earlier expressed its inability before the high court to approve the board resolution passed by SpiceJet for issue of warrants in favour of Maran and his Kal Airways. The board resolution was passed on the court’s direction.