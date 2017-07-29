Sanjiv Goenka bets on FMCG, buys Gujarat’s Apricot Foods

Kolkata-headquartered RP Sanjiv Goenka group’s arm Guiltfree Industries has acquired Gujarat-based Apricot Foods for Rs 440 crore. Apricot Foods sells snacks under the e-Vita brand.

Speaking about the acquisition here on Friday, Goenka said, “All e-Vita brand products are priced at Rs 5 and this will help us foray into the mass market. Our ‘Too Yum’ brand will be placed in the mid-market and we will also look into premium segment like organics. Further acquisition in this space is also not ruled out.”

He said the company will also try to take the brand national. The company is looking at putting up its own manufacturing facility to retain quality and the location for the plant is being finalised.

Goenka said the group’s power flagship Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) plans spend Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year in the power business, mostly in distribution. “We are investing Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal in the power business, out of which Rs 600 crore is meant for the CESC Kolkata distribution network and the rest will be in other power companies,” said Goenka, who is also the chairman of CESC.

The company will also look at expanding and strengthening its position in solar and wind power in a prudent way, said Goenka. Interestingly, Goenka said that the company was keen to invest in Uttar Pradesh given the transparency and commitment shown by the Yogi Adityanath government.

On the company’s Kota distribution franchisee in Rajasthan, he said that the transmission and distribution loss has reduced by six per cent and it will achieve a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore, representing some 16 per cent of the group’s consolidated power distribution revenue. Although he made it clear that the company will not invest further in hydel power due to the long delays on various counts in this sector, he evaded a direct question on whether CESC was looking at an exit from the 135MW hydel power project the company had taken over in 2012 in the pre-construction stage. The company now owns Papu and Phanchung hydel power projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are looking to expand in solar and wind power in a prudent way,” he said.