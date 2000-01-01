Ruminations: Time for introspection

The recent Supreme Court order regarding the ban on cracker sale in Delhi drew protests on the curbs it put on bursting crackers on Diwali — the court later said that the order covered no such activity —even as it was welcomed for the drop in air pollution levels that it was likely to result in. It did seem to be a quieter Diwali, and from anecdotal evidence it was a less polluting Diwali than last year.

Putting aside the celebratory aspects, Diwali crackers result in both air and noise pollution. How serious this actually is has often been lost in the debate over degrees — it is just one day, less than or more than previous years, and so on. The National Green Tribunal order on the noise pollution caused by protests at Jantar Mantar is an opener on the kind of damage that noise and air pollution can cause.

The tribunal observed, “In the modern times noise has become one of the major pollutants and it has serious effects on human health. Effects of noise depend upon sound’s pitch, its frequency, time pattern and length of exposure. Noise has both auditory and nonauditory effects depending upon the intensity and the duration of the noise level. It affects sleep, hearing, communication, mental and physical health. It may even lead to madness of people.

“It has been determined that noise has an explicit effect on blood vessels, especially the smaller ones known as pre-capillaries. Ultimately, noise makes these blood vessels narrower. Noise causes peripheral blood vessels in the toes, fingers, skin and abdominal organs to constrict, thereby decreasing the amount of blood supply to these areas.”

“Investigations have revealed that blood vessels which feed the brain, dilate in the presence of noise. This is the reason why headaches result from listening to persistent loud noise.” “Field studies have also been conducted on various other groups such as people living near airports, and school children exposed to traffic noise, showing that there may be some risk for these people. In addition, laboratory studies on animals and humans have demonstrated a relationship between noise and high blood pressure. Other studies have shown that noise can induce heart attacks. Prolonged chronic noise can also produce stomach ulcers as it may reduce the flow of gastric juice and change its acidity.”

According to the Center for Community Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, noise is regarded as a pollutant under The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. It has been defined as unwanted sound. Noise consists of unpleasant obtrusive, annoying, distracting, or persistent sounds that interfere with sleep or the ability to concentrate or enjoy life. The WHO guidelines for community noise recommend less than 30 A-weighed decibels (dB [A]) in bedrooms during the night for a sleep of good quality and less than 35 dB(A) in classrooms to allow good teaching and learning conditions. The WHO guidelines for night noise recommend less than 40 dB(A) of annual average outside of bedrooms to prevent adverse health effects from night noise. Noise is an underestimated threat that can cause a number of short and long-term health problems. It is increasingly becoming a potential hazard to health, physically and psychologically and affects the general well-being of an individual. Excessive noise interferes with people’s daily activities at school, at work, at home, and during leisure time. It can disturb sleep, cause cardiovascular and psychophysiological effects, reduce performance and provoke annoyance responses and changes in social behaviour.

“It also interferes with communication, and this can even endanger life. However, it is a physical pollutant, not visible and the damage occurs silently, going undetected. This is also because sensitivity of the human ear gets automatically adjusted to ambient noise levels. Moreover, noise pollution control is overshadowed by other types of pollution such as air and water pollution, largely due to lack of awareness about its health implications. Epidemiologic studies on hearing and noise exposure are also lacking although it is the most common preventable cause of sensori-neural hearing loss.”

“There are two major settings where noise occurs, viz., community noise and industrial noise. Community noise (also called environmental noise, residential noise, or domestic noise) is defined as noise emitted from all sources, except noise at the industrial workplace. Major sources of community noise are automobiles, construction work, loudspeakers, recreational activities, fireworks, etc.,” says the AIIMS study.

These observations are revealing in that they spell out the serious ill-effect that pollution has on health. The subtext of the Supreme Court order is that anything in the extreme comes with a price tag on health effects. As past experience shows, air quality plummets to dangerously-low levels after every Diwali. The ban on cracker sale, even without a ban on bursting crackers will hopefully provide the space for introspection on how best to celebrate Diwali in a manner that does not harm the environment or hurts the body. Diwali may be just one day in a year. However, the manner in which it is celebrated indicates how responsible we are towards the environment and our own health.

Meanwhile, it is worthwhile to remember that there are over nine million registered vehicles in Delhi, and nearly 2.5 crore people. There are industrial hubs right in the middle of the city. Unless the commitment to the environment comes out strongly, there will be a big price to pay over the long-term. About that there should be no doubt.

