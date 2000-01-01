Ruminations: Survival ploy

An unexpected uptick in Congress fortunes has taken place after the rout of the 2014 general elections and incredibly, against the backdrop of its post independence politics, this has happened on the back of a pro-Hindu agenda in the most successful Hindutva laboratory in India. Proof of the pudding is in the eating. The results show that Rahul Gandhi made high-profile stopovers at temples across 26 constituencies in Gujarat and his party won in 18 of them.

The story of the Congress party's Gujarat campaign had started out on the issue of development, demonetisation and the problems in the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax. But, sometime through that campaign, as it became apparent that its fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party would be closer than expected, the Congress party, surprised by the turn of events, changed tack and focussed on a Hindu-centered approach -- not of the monochromatic Hindutva variety into which the saffron agenda has evolved, but of a different non-combative variety. This was accompanied by a near-absence of references to minority issues. Or, giving primacy to Muslims in the campaign -- Ahmed Patel, the Congress party's most important Muslim leader from Gujarat, stayed in the shadows in the course of the elections after winning a bitterly-fought Rajya Sabha election in August. It was evident that the Congress party would fight the Sangh Parivar Hindutva with its very own version of the philosophy.

The approach marks a significant change in the Congress tradition of keeping religion away from politics. Post independence, one of the most significant confrontations between the rightwing Hindus and the secularists in the Congress party took place on the Hindu Code Bill, which was eventually passed but broken up before that as the Hindu Succession Act and the Hindu Marriage Act. At that time, it was seen as a victory for the secularists within the party led by Jawaharlal Nehru and C Rajagopalachari, even though the final legislations were a diluted version of the original bill. And that was not before a bitter and long drawn out battle with the Congress rightwing led by Rajendra Prasad. Some of the language used by the late former president at the time was not unlike that of the Sangh Parivar.

That rightwing of the Congress party was indeed very different from the rightwing approach of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, later the Bharatiya Janata Party – which portrayed itself to be more secular than the Hindu Mahasabha, for instance, and included among its members people from all religions, but unequivocally linked Hinduism with nationhood. It suggested an adherence to Hindu culture for all those in India.

The present Congress approach as witnessed in Gujarat is different because, from first appearances, it unmistakably meshes religion with politics. It appears to restrict religion to that single purpose alone. It acknowledges majoritarianism and uses it as a political weapon, but has not made much noise about it, and stuck to the photo-ops. It is likely to be encouraged to continue with the approach, once again in view of the Gujarat results, where going hammer and tongs over GST glitches and demonetisation and their negative impact on a predominantly mercantile voter base brought fewer seats – the Surat results are an indication – than the new Congress president's temple run.

The Congress has historically been the default option as an aggregator of votes of all shades of religion and interests. By contrast, the BJP's success in this regard has been restricted to the personality of the Prime Minister – like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was acceptable to a large number of leaders across the country. This means the Congress party is, theoretically, well equipped to find new partners in the crucial southern states because, unlike the BJP and the Jana Sangh before it, its base voters are not from northern India alone.

The Hindu vote issue is now likely to emerge as a weapon in crunch situations. For the Congress, the good part perhaps is that the approach has found acceptance as an electoral ploy. On the ground, it has shown an openness to a basic truth in power politics: that in order to win, you also need to do the political math. Being desperately in need of revival, the party has shown it will not miss a trick in the tough days ahead. And in Gujarat the Congress knew that years of BJP rule had ensured that the Muslim vote did not matter but the Patidar, OBC and Dalit votes did. It can be someone's case that the Congress party had seeded from a different thinking. However, in its fight for survival and faced with its strongest political opponent ever, it has found it necessary to change for ever.

