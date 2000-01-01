Ruminations: A stretched argument

The one lesson that the BJP appears to have forgotten while recalling the emergency is that no permanent lessons have been learnt from those 19 months when what was considered essential freedom was taken away and the government could do pretty much as it liked in the garb of maintaining internal security.

The Congress party is here as one of the two national parties and is a significant player in politics even though it may be reviled in some quarters. It returned to power democratically within three years of the emergency, after winning the Lok Sabha elections in 1980 and stayed on for another nine years. Since then, it has been in power at the Centre for far longer than any other political party before being humiliatingly voted out in 2014. As it turns out, that drubbing was not the prelude to an eclipse. Recent Lok Sabha and state assembly by-poll results show the Congress party has a foot in the door and some very committed sympathisers who would not mind seeing more Congress members in Parliament and in the state assemblies.

The Congress party believes, rightly, that the current discourse on the emergency and the comparisons between Adolf Hitler and Indira Gandhi are linked to elections because the BJP faces a challenge of sorts from the Congress party. From the BJP's point of view, the all round attack on Indira Gandhi is aimed at generating a strong enough anti-Congress sentiment that would rub off on the current party leadership. But, union minister Arun Jaitley’s eloquent but sharp attack on the emergency along with others from his party avoid some truths.

The biggest chunk of Indian voters are the millennials, and generally those in that age bracket, for whom the emergency is a period in history that will have to be exhumed before it can be properly analysed -- without the certainty that for all the effort, it will serve the present in any way.

The emergency remains a shameful period for India but political sections and the people generally have since compromised with the dark legacy of those times. These compromises began almost immediately after Indira Gandhi lost the 1977 elections, and involved the Congress party -- it was the Congress(I) then -- and her political opponents apart from the people in general.

The Congress party should have been the first to stand up to Indira Gandhi and ensure her exit from the party after the emergency. It is true that Congress veterans ganged up against her and tried to stop her from leading the party and take over its running. But, it turned out to be a bit like a re-run of 1967 when she outmanoeuvred the old guard to claim the Congress party’s political legacy. After 1977, the old guard failed to realise that she was the only star in the party. They had also not accounted for the political aggression of her son, Sanjay Gandhi.

Meanwhile, her close followers showed no contrition for what happened during the emergency. Instead, they highlighted that while she may have made some mistakes -- they claimed this was on poor advice from those in her coterie -- her democratic credentials, the basis for the current BJP attack on her, were never in doubt because it was she who had announced elections in 1977 and then came back as prime minister after her election victory in 1980.

Indira Gandhi’s opponents fared no better. Cases against her proved to be no more than talking points. Then, Jayaprakash Narayan, the man behind the civil disobedience movement against Indira Gandhi met her after the emergency at his Patna home at a much publicised event. Meanwhile, politics began to play out and there can be no pariah in politics if you have the numbers, and Indira Gandhi still had 159 Lok Sabha MPs, which was useful for anyone in the Janata Parivar with unbridled ambition. The person in this case was Charan Singh, who reached out to her to fulfil a lifelong ambition to be prime minister of India.

Meanwhile, the hatred for Hitler that overcame people in Germany and elsewhere was evidently not reserved for Indira Gandhi. Indians did not banish her. Instead, they gave her nearly 30 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha along with hopes of staging a comeback. Importantly, the emergency has scarcely featured in popular culture. There have been few notable works of fiction or films on the emergency.

In short, Indira Gandhi did not need political rehabilitation after the emergency. She was already an important player. Compare this with the developments after the fall of Nazi Germany. The country was divided and Nazism became a crime. Japan, one of the Axis powers which paid the price for being part of Hitler's coalition when it was bombed, became a staunchly pacifist nation. It took decades of persuasion by the US to get it to invest significantly in its

defence.

This is something that the BJP must recognise. It must also understand that political parties change as they go along. There is almost no comparison between the original Bharatiya Jana Sangh of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani and the party now. The party of Indira Gandhi bears little resemblance to the one led by PV Narasimha Rao and now by Rahul Gandhi. To imagine that Rahul Gandhi and the present Congress party could be held to account for Indira Gandhi's misdeeds will require very special persuasive skills on the one side and a very involved audience on the other, which the millennials are perhaps not when it comes to discussing the emergency.

