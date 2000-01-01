Ruminations: A reputation not easily denied

In his book ‘India after Gandhi’, historian Ramchandra Gu­h­a refers to an incident in the 1960s to describe how a communal colour was given to a woman’s suicide and had led to riots. He says that in January 1961, a religious riot br­oke out in Jabalpur following the suicide of a Hindu wo­man after she had been assaulted by two Muslim men.

According to the book, “The claim was given lurid publicity by a local Jana Sangh newspaper, whereupon Hindu students went on a rampage through the town, attacking Muslim homes and burning shops.” A retaliation from the Muslims was inevitable and it came, resulting in riots for several days. That incident, and the position of the members of the two communities, was a result of the biases that existed beforehand and found its worst manifestation during partition.

That incident was the continuation of a narrative that saw the Jana Sangh – and now the BJP – as a political party keen to cast India in a single image. That image, apart from highlighting majoritarianism, saw them put forth the view that the followers of Islam and Christianity in India were converts from Hinduism. From the political point of view, on to the present, this is the problematic part of its legacy that is likely to inhibit its growth across India even as it makes forays in southern and north-eastern India.

When the Jana Sangh was formed, it was believed to give political expression to Hindu cultural renaissance. This meant highlighting on the one hand the thought processes of Swami Day­anand Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda and, on the other, the political thought of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and other nationalist Indians. The purpose of the party was to give primacy to Hindu thought and philosophy. This is what brought the founders led by Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on one platform. It is what the BJP is now doing with renewed vigour with its focus on promoting Vivekananda’s thought.

The importance of the RSS in those early days, when Mookerjee was creating the outline of a political organisation, was simple – it provided the disciplined cadres for the Jana Sangh, mostly from northern India, all of whom subscribed to its Hindu nationalist identity. The RSS put into action its founder, Dr Keshav Hedgewar’s thinking in the pre-independence days that Hindus needed physical and cultural strengthening to win freedom. It also provided an avenue to give a fillip to Mookerjee’s personal following in his home state of Bengal. Another organisation that dovetailed itself into efforts to give political expression to Hindu ideology was the Hindu Mahasabha. Mookerjee himself had been a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, and represented the opposite pole to the Muslim League during the freedom movement.

It was a period of flux ahead of the establishment of a political party promoting Hindu nationalist thought. Indeed, the history of rightwing political formations in India might have been radically different from what it is now had Mookerjee found a base in the

Congress. Once he was made minister for industries in the Nehru cabinet, he pitched himself opposite the Prime Minister, especially on Kashmir. He had anticipated at the time that he would establish a base in the party and would be supported by home minister Sardar Patel and Congress president Purushottamdas Tandon, both said to be rightwingers and opposed to Nehru. However, that was not to be as Patel died in 1950 and Tandon was replaced by Nehru as Congress president.

Eventually, Mookerjee was the one who established the Jana Sangh and drew from its northern Indian base. This is also the case with the BJP now. Apart from economic issues and economic philosophy on which its positions are not markedly different from that of the Congress party’s, it tries to measure people against the so-called value system of Hindu culture. Its effectiveness, the way it sees it, is founded on the revitalisation of Hindu culture, with the ideals matching those of the Brahmins, the middle class and the lower middle class of northern India. In fact, from the days of the Jana Sangh, southern Indians were wary of this, fearing they would be swamped by the Hindi imperialism of the north. Despite the BJP’s aggressive all-India push, the coming elections will determine whether being in power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political charisma have been able to circumvent this.

It is important to understand this, because for the first time since the BJP – and before that the Jana Sangh – has been in power at the centre, the party and the RSS are almost moving in step and little effort is being made to camouflage its core ideals on promoting a muscular Indian culture. The BJP has tried to make itself more acceptable to all by being multi-lingual and broadbased. It has driven a wedge in the Muslim community and dr­awn support from sections of the community on the triple talaq issue. The food habits that it tries to impose on people in northern India are not what it tries to impose in the north-east, for instance.

However, its core values remain the same and cannot be denied. When pressure is brought to bear upon it, as in the elections, it would be important to see whether people acknowledge the party’s efforts to be more inclusive, as opposed to its identity as one promoting a single kind of cultural identity.

