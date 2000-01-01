Ruminations: Political turf at stake

In the Karnataka elections there is finally a match. It is no longer about separate ideas of India. The ideas have long gone out of the window. This is about survival. Two ageing fighters, determined to conserve energy, and unload every ounce of power at match-end for a knockout punch. In boxing terms, this would be like Mohammad Ali versus George Foreman: ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, Kinshasa, Zaire, 1975. Yes, ageing. Note that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party, was formed in 1926. Survival because the BJP needs to keep on winning, because any loss could be interpreted to mean that the tide has turned against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the Congress party, a loss in Karnataka would signal the fall of its last bastion. Remember that Karnataka has stood by the Congress in times of crisis. After the Emergency, for instance, it helped shore up the party’s prospects and contributed to its Lok Sabha tally of 159, enabling Indira Gandhi to have a foot in the door and return to power three years later.

Regarding Karnataka 2018, the Congress party has been here before as an all-India party, reaching a point that the BJP has taken a far shorter time to arrive at. This was ahead of the 1967 Lok Sabha elections. The year is significant because it was the first time that the Congress was facing such a situation.

The Congress had lost Jawahar Lal Nehru and then Lal Bahadur Shastri in quick succession. But, there was no overwhelming leadership crisis because Indira Gandhi had taken over. However, there was trouble on the economic front, because the Third Five Year Plan had more or less failed, the economy was in recession, there was food shortage, prices were rising and large-scale employment across industry led to public dissension. Sensing all this had weakened the government, and there was space to move in, both rightwing and leftwing extremists entered the public arena. Unable to do anything quickly on the economic front, the Congress party changed the nature of the discourse. It began to focus on unity and challenged its opponents to meet it on its turf. Indira Gandhi coined the slogan ‘One Country, One Team’. It worked. The Congress won 284 seats, but the rightwing in India made a decent splash – the Swatantra Party won 44 seats and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, 35, that is 79 seats together.

Just over 50 years later, in Karnataka the BJP, now the predominant national party by far, faces a challenge to its authority, and it has declared that it will stop at nothing to win. The similarities between the two situations are unmistakable, even though there are significant differences. The economy has moved on since 1967 when the Planning Commission – now buried – had outlined an expenditure of Rs 10,400 crore. And there is no food shortage, even though there is farm distress. The economy is underperforming, job creation is below par, while rightwing and leftwing extremists have upped their activities, believing there is space for them in this environment. Importantly the opposition, unlike in earlier state assembly elections, is demonstrably not reconciled to the fact that the BJP cannot be challenged.

In short, the BJP under Modi, an all-powerful and rampaging political entity, is facing a genuine challenge in Karnataka – and not an imagined one like in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Tripura – despite its series of wins. The party is now doing an Indira Gandhi by sidestepping what should be the more substantive issues. The political discourse has shifted to patriotism and innuendos on corruption and the artful concealment of skeletons in the cupboard. Consider how, during an election rally, Prime Minister Modi dodged the Bellary mining issue with Gali Somashekhara Reddy by his side when he, instead, turned the attention to the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire. The party, meanwhile, ignored suggestions from its cadres and local leaders that Reddy and his associates be kept away from the election campaign. This apart, the unity call of the earlier days has been replaced by the politics of vote consolidation on communal lines. Either way, Karnataka is proving to be the key election before the key election of 2019 – the Lok Sabha polls. But here is the challenge. Karnataka, India’s original IT hub, is not an extension of the Hindi belt. Besides, the chief ministerhip of BS Yeddyurappa did not build a reputation for good administration for the BJP – unlike, say, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh. Since both the BJP and the Congress cancel each other out on the corruption debate, there is a question mark on the BJP strategy of employing, more or less, the same strategy in Karnataka that it used in Uttar Pradesh and in other states – of plumping the nationalism issue and playing a deft communal card. Evidently, in times of crisis, the party has little patience with a Plan B.

For now, it seems to be an equal fight. But, public mood swings can fell great reputations, giving neither side the luxury of foresight to anticipate what lies ahead. To return to the Ali-Foreman fight, this is what Foreman said after his defeat: “I imagine that the punch that knocks a man down he doesn’t really see. I suspect he doesn’t know about it.” Perhaps the Karnataka election will show why winning is such a complicated game.