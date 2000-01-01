Ruminations: Needfor A strategic ally

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Savitribai Phule’s resignation from the party was expected and the reason offered by her, that the BJP was “trying to create divisions in society” has been the tenor of her statements on her party’s Dalit strategy. She refers to the “great conspiracy against Dalits and their rights”, claims her voice had been ignored in the party but vows to ensure that the constitution is not undermined. Her position has been that the constitution has specific provisions for Dalits and these should be implemented. The BJP, according to her, had failed in this respect.

However, what the Bahraich MP’s resignation does is create another strand in Dalit politics and another approach. She has announced plans to hold a rally in Lucknow on January 23. It is difficult to suggest what her resignation will do to the Dalit vote or whether it will impact the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as many of the party’s Dalit members and allies have articulated a growing disquiet within the community regarding attacks on Dalits by supporters of the Hindutva cause associated with the upper castes. It will, though, add to the story of varying approaches to the Dalit issue among Dalit leaders since soon after independence when two or three member constituencies meant a number of parties of Dalits to ensure that whatever the voting pattern, a Dalit would be elected.

BR Ambedkar’s Scheduled Caste Federation (SCF) was the pre-eminent organisation that represented Dalits. They were referred to as Harijans at the time. The SCF was able to establish its primary position among Dalit leaders because of Ambedkar’s personality and the influence he wielded in politics. In 1957, a year after Ambedkar’s death, the SCF changed its name to Republican Party of India (RPI). At around the same time was born the Dalit Pathers, a Maharashtra-based militant Dalit organisation that sought to bring under its fold disadvantaged sections like tribals, landless poor and workers. Unlike the RPI, the new party’s members were not unanimous in their approach to the constitution. Being more militant, they were extremely critical of the RPI’s tactics in raising Dalit issues. However, they were not necessarily critical of Ambedkar and believed that the RPI was employing his name for strategic political purposes. Their aim was to attack the caste structure and fight social evil in a more militant fashion, which was also the approach in its fight against religious authority.

This has been a feature of the Dalit movement. As caste oppression continued, new Dalit leaders took on a shrill, militant approach to fight for their rights. For instance, while Mayawati is the best known Dalit leader at present, Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, chief of the Bhim Army, is decidedly more militant and unlikely to unconditionally accept the leadership of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief.

The period immediately after independence was also a time that saw the beginning of an alliance, which has in recent times witnessed a revival, first in university politics and then in party politics – the one between the Ambedkarites and the Left. Ambedkar, a Mahar, had his base predominantly in Maharashtra. The RPI, which the SCF later became, was Left-oriented in its approach. For instance, it focused on class struggle to win its objectives and fought for equality among classes. For his part, Ambedkar had interactions with the Left. That revival could prove important for the Dalit cause.

While Mayawati has been a successful politician, she has been unable to bring about the unity that would have given Dalits a continuing heft in politics. She is too focused on her party and her status even though she remains the top Dalit political leader. However, several times in elections the BSP has failed to impress, blanched by the power and reach of either the NDA or the UPA. From the point of view of the Left, both represent privilege, upper class and upper caste interests. This is where the Ambedkarites could join hands with the Left at a time when both are struggling to make a presence in politics – especially when there is a historical precedence for that. There is a forward movement on the front in the sense that unlike at the time of Ambedkar, when the Left had not acknowledged caste and saw power equations only in the context of class, the Left has now accepted caste as a reality.

Savitribai Phule’s case shows there is palpable angst among the Dalits in the prevailing atmosphere and that Dalit leaders are left with few options but to react to them. What it does not show is whether that angst will express itself politically in the absence of political unity among them. The Dalits would have realised that the big parties have their own specific constituencies and the Dalits would not get the primacy they are looking for. Phule mentions this, as have some other Dalit members of the BJP periodically. It is time for the Dalits to look for a more stable way of political coordination of their various strands of leadership.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com