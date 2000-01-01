Ruminations: In Modi’s shadow

During an assignment on Left extremism many years ago that took me to Robertsganj, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, I had met a former Naxalite – he had later joined the mainstream Left – who had gone into academia. He was late for the meeting. I was surprised to see a dab of saffron on his forehead. He explained that there had been prayers at his home and he had been delayed as a result. Evidently, for this atheist, atheism did not start at home, and he had not found the Hindu rituals abhorrent. The subtext of what he said was this: then, as now, and much before that, the paramountcy of the Hindu identity has been a reality of Indian society and regardless of background, the Hindu majority has been indulgent on the question of Hindu pride. Only the paths to kindle it have been different – some use the jingoistic imagery of soldiers standing guard at Siachen, some talk about the Ram temple in Ayodhya and some draw saffron tilaks during prayers at home.

The saffron Parivar and its icons had been certain that their agenda of Hindu majoritarianism would inevitably succeed. And there is little doubt that the genie of majoritarian politics is not going to go back into the bottle. One overwhelming reason for that is the capitulation of the opposition in the face of the majoritarian onslaught – by succumbing to majoritarianism and the dominant Hindu chauvinistic discourse. They have now inveigled themselves in the same discourse, and are trying to tweak the message to serve their political purposes in an effort to deny the BJP the full benefit of pursuing the Hindutva agenda.

Here is an indicative list of how this has happened. There was Rahul Gandhi's temple run in Gujarat and it was immediately clear that this would not be a one-off because of his incredibly high strike rate of 18 seats won out of 26 constituencies where he had visited temples. So, he has now been followed by other leaders, like Mamata Banerjee, arguably the most important anti-Modi rallying point after Gandhi.

The West Bengal chief minister's visit in late December to Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela will begin on January 10, lis an instance of this. It prompted an immediate reaction from the BJP. But, Banerjee, unfazed, got on to a different track. She dipped into latent fears of how Hindus in eastern India could be subsumed and dominated by those in the cow belt and suggested that the Ganga Sagar mela should be given the status of the Kumbh Mela. “This mela is being held for ages and pilgrims throng this place in huge numbers,” she said.

More from other political bases. The Students' Federation of India, students' wing of the CPI(M) has Vivekananda in its posters in Kerala. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury appeals to nationalistic sentiments – as the BJP has been doing – when opposing the saffron agenda in Karnataka. “Today, we have held this meeting, in the heart of the latest hate laboratory of the RSS-BJP. We call for all Patriots to unite to defend India and work for a better future.” How often has the Left leader spoken of patriotism rather than exploitation of the masses?

The capitulation of the opposition to the dominant discourse when facing an overwhelmingly strong ruling party is not a new feature of Indian politics – it occurred during the Nehru and Indira eras as well – even though there have been strong leaders all around. The Swatantra Party founded by C Rajagopalachari, who was the last Governor General of India, was a creation against the personality politics of Jawaharlal Nehru. But, despite erratic successes, it moulded itself according to the overall Congress party discourse of the time. In fact, Nehru had applauded its formation.

The patriotic sentiments that Indira Gandhi appealed to in 1971 and then, again, in 1975 leading up to the emergency, had prompted some in the opposition to see her in the likeness of Goddess. Jayaprakash Narayan himself, despite leading the charge against Indira Gandhi did not baulk at the idea of meeting the Congress leader – she called it Congress (I) then – at his home in Patna's Kadam Khan, something that her partymen made much of.

Despite India's vibrant multi party system, the present political developments do not speak glowingly of the leadership of non-BJP parties. They show defeatism and lack of faith in their own thinking. This is the reason why there still exist vestiges of Nehruvian socialism and Indira-style pandering to the poor and minority appeasement. The top view today is one of a giant swathe, with little tears here and there, but taken from the same cloth. In their anxiety to stay in the game and maintain relevance, opposition parties are pushing themselves towards an identity crisis and oblivion. There is a lesson from the past in this – all those who stood against Nehru but borrowed from him only struggled before ultimately disappearing. The same was the case with Indira Gandhi's opponents. Narendra Modi's opponents need to choose their own path.