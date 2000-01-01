Ruminations: A missed opportunity

One example stands out from recent years of how the Left took the lead and helped to fashion a secular front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. That was in 2004, when the Left parties at the centre led by CPI(M) stalwart Harkishan Singh Surjeet, a consummate politician with high credibility across political parties, helped to forge a post-poll alliance that brought the Congress-led UPA-I to power. Surjeet in those days was acting from a position of strength. He led a block of 61 MPs – 45 from his own party and the others from the CPI, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the All India Forward Bloc. Their numbers got the UPA across the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha.

However, that success came against the backdrop of two developments that cast a shadow on the relations between the Congress party and the Left, and showed, even in those initial days that the relationship was doomed. First, the tie-up got a thumbs down from the market. The Left was considered anti-reformist and on May 17, 2004, when it became evident that the Left would support the government, the Sensex responded by tanking over 564 points. Second, Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister was ideologically at the opposite end of the communists. Yet, they went ahead because of two other reasons. The Left had a reputation for never destabilising a coalition and both Manmohan Singh and Surjeet respected each other. Besides, Sonia Gandhi gently pursued the Congress party’s traditional Left-of-Centre line.

All that unraveled in four years for one reason – the obduracy and obsessively controlling nature of Prakash Karat, who succeeded Surjeet as CPI(M) general secretary. His anti-Americanism put the Left in direct confrontation with the Congress party over the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal, and the eventual withdrawal of support to the UPA on July 8, 2008, denting his party’s record of never destabilising a government and irretrievably destroying the relations between the two parties.

Still wielding enormous power in the party with the backing of the Kerala and Tripura units even though he is no longer general secretary, this is the back story explaining why CPI(M)’s majority faction in the central committee under Karat decided earlier this week that the party will not join the Congress in a secular alliance to fight the BJP, and instead go it alone.

Karat appears blind to the fact that from 61 MPs that the Left had in 2004 when Surjeet was party chief, the Left has been reduced to a mere 11 MPs under his watch – 9 of the CPI(M) and one each of CPI and RSP – and has little political presence in the country. What he remembers clearly, though, is Manmohan Singh’s perceived slight on the India Safeguards Agreement, and for asserting the independence of his government and not allowing the Left parties access to details of the negotiations on the ‘123 agreement’ pertaining to the Indo-US deal. He also remembers clearly that shortly after the Left withdrew support, the government put out details of the agreement on the government website. The fineprint of that action was clear: the Congress did not trust the Left and would not be controlled by it.

Of course, the Left statement was angry but measured in its explanation for withdrawing support, highlighting issues of national interest and age-old anti-American bias. The statement, drafted by Karat, read: “The Congress-led government was supported by the Left parties on the basis of a commitment that it would follow an independent foreign policy in contrast to the pro-American stand of the BJP led Government. That commitment has been violated. Hence, the Left parties will have to disassociate from the government.”

The latest decision of the party central committee, which will be put before the CPI(M) party Congress in April, follows a line of other decisions associated with Karat that have repeatedly denied the party a chance to get on to the larger platform to present its views – the ‘historic blunder’ that denied the CPI(M) a chance to have a Prime Minister and, more recently, disallowing Sitaram Yechury a third term in the Rajya Sabha because of his duties as general secretary and the fact that the party did not allow a member more than two terms in the Rajya Sabha.

However, it did not acknowledge the fact that with the BJP determined to have a government in all states, and the Congress reduced to the size of a small party, it was necessary to have a strong and articulate voice of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, which would have been the savvier thing to do by allowing Yechury to continue in the Rajya Sabha. The Karat line, and the obsession with taking the seemingly right decision irrespective of political realities has contributed to the downfall of the Left. His focus on the need to teach Manmohan Singh and the Congress party a lesson after the falling out over the Indo-US civilian nuclear deal had led him on an unrealistic mission to cobble together a third front ahead of the 2009 elections, which expectedly collapsed.

Yet, for all of Karat's obduracy and poor ideation on how to revive the Left, the CPI(M) remains an important player when it comes to building a secular coalition. With the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah having the run of the place, this is as good a time as any to rise to challenge. The CPI(M) ought not to lose this opportunity because of a faction’s perception of what comprises good politics or the need for vendetta over an incident that is no longer relevant.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com