Ruminations: Messaging in the messages

One of the fascinating aspects about music is the imagination it allows to innovate. AR Rahman rejigged the national anthem with his signature touch of high-pitched, fast paced passages. Bankim Chandra’s Vande Mataram has been presented in versions different from the original. Both classical and popular musicians innovate as they sing. Carnatic classical vocalist TM Krishna’s introduction of church hymns to his music has widened his repertoire and the scope of his art. It has now turned out to be a red rag for rightwing groups who see in his efforts a challenge to Hinduism. The result is the attempted gagging of an exceptional classical vocalist and a ‘postponement’ of his scheduled concert in Delhi this weekend.

Rightwing trolling has been institutionalised in recent years. It no longer requires the violence, the mobilisation of troops, heavy police presence, active involvement of politicians and an inspired definition of nationalism that had been witnessed earlier at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University. Things are quieter now. Witness the changes at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the faculty at JNU, at scientific organisations and in university and school curriculum. Compare also the fractious debate that occurred during the renaming of Aurangzeb Road in Delhi to APJ Abdul Kalam Marg with the relatively quiet manner of renaming of Allahabad and Faizabad. However, this outward calm has not altered the implicit violence behind forcing the changes, which was seen in the postponement/cancellation of TM Krishna’s concert – deny him or else.

Indians, unlike in the smaller counties of Europe, have trouble identifying the elements of nationalism, a concept that has been difficult at all times. It mixes up, for instance, caste bias with xenophobia. The result is a confused, often violent search for the enemy – the outsider – that takes its cues as much from the statements as from the silences of the top leadership. Ruling establishment voices that acted as guides for rightwing groups in JNU and Hyderabad University as well as in the Mohammad Akhlaq case in Dadri were effectively no louder than the silence that accompanied the targeting of liberals, the attacks on Muslims by self-styled gau rakshaks and the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

That is the essence of power – the messaging gets amplified when it comes from those who hold high position. Without direct access to those in power, the foot soldiers and self-appointed flagbearers of the cause act on the basis of the messaging. This is where matters go out of hand – because the foot soldiers tend to oversimplify the message and sometimes resort to violence, believing that is the purport of the message. For instance, the long silence over the attacks on Dalit and Muslim cattle traders by gau-rakshaks would have indicated that the violence was being condoned. By the time the prime minister’s statement came expressing the opposite view, sufficient damage had been done. The murder of Gauri Lankesh happened in the backdrop of a massive rightwing pushback against liberal views, which at that time was also considered anti establishment. In essence, the foot soldiers have been the chorus boys of the establishment.

On the other side of the divide, if the perception has gained ground that the Left parties, the Congress party and others in the so-called liberal set indulged Muslim hardliners, it was because of what was contained in the messaging over the ban on Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, remaining silent when Taslima Nasreen was attacked in Kolkata and forced to leave the city in 2007 during Left rule, and when Rajiv Gandhi’s government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act to dilute the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The result was that these groups of Muslim hardliners wielded influence far in excess of their popular support and indulged in violence with impunity against those who challenged them.

In TM Krishna’s case, while the ruling establishment has been quiet on the subject, the Airports Authority of India, which was organising the concert was surely persuaded to believe that the threat from rightwing groups against holding the event meant they must keel over – because this is how it has been these past few months. In the silence on the issue, a terse message has gone out yet again that nothing that challenges the Hindu majoritarian discourse will go through even if those who challenge it come from within the conservative Hindu fold. There isn’t a better time than now – with divisions fast solidifying among Indians themselves, and people being easily branded as patriots and anti nationals depending on which side of the divide they are on – for the leadership to make sure it chooses its words carefully and leaves little to interpretation when it comes to contentious issues. It will be tough because they are too far gone the other way. But the choices for the ruling establishment are few and it must ensure that the red lines are never crossed.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com