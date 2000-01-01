Ruminations: Marked by birth

Many years ago, on assignment in Deoband, I was confronted with an assessment of the caste system. Two people had accompanied me to meet a local politician, one was a Muslim and the other a Hindu from the trading community. They wanted to know a bit about me, my work and my position in my organisation and once I had told them, they concluded I was a brahmin. It wasn’t a question, it was a statement of certainty, that I could not but be a brahmin because of what I did. Discussions on caste -– at work, with family, friends and acquaintances -– were always general, my own caste identity had never been a matter of curiosity. In that sense, this was a first.

There was only one deduction to be made from that conversation I had in Deoband: that life was so structured along caste lines in parts of India that, in the perception of the people there, there was no chance one could step out of those predetermined lines. We believe modern society offers the opportunity for success and privilege to anyone irrespective of caste but this is not acknowledged by them. The people who met me in Deoband believe that every place in an institution is decided on the basis of caste and if there ever is an exception to this, it is just that -– an exception, not the norm.

If the sense of caste identity is so acute, it can be safely assumed that the privileges and the identity that come with that will not be easily given up. It is a serious matter as the Jack Dorsey affair and the row over the poster with the slogan ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’ has shown. The protests, naturally, have come from Hindu nationalists and brahmin groups who claimed the poster, gifted to Dorsey by a Dalit activist, was a call to violence. Their numbers and the influence they wield are evidently big enough for Twitter to send out a whole series of apologies, each worded differently but all in the spirit of abject grovelling.

Naturally, the apologies do not recognise those opposing Twitter’s surrender (this has been muted), among them Dalits -- comprising over a sixth of the Indian population or nearly 21 crore according to the 2011 census –- who are usually at the receiving end of the Brahminical patriarchy. As for the Dalit activist who gifted the poster, she said she had “empathy” for Dorsey. Meanwhile, she also clarified that Brahmin women too were victims of the Brahminical patriarchy which has its roots in the caste system.

After the Deoband experience, for a better understanding of how it all works, I began recording instances of caste-based relationships outside the metros in the course of many assignments. The instances are too numerous and the observations too voluminous to record in this piece. But, I will say that while the upper castes hold sway, each caste including the lower castes have their own share of privileges which they do not give up or tolerate being encroached upon. I will give the example of the Nai caste, a backward caste way down the order in the caste hierarchy but with access to the homes of upper caste members of the community because of the nature of their work. This was something they were extremely possessive of – no one but a Nai, even if he was from a backward caste like them, would be allowed to learn their work or have the same access to upper caste homes as they. Curiously, this competitiveness extended to the city as well – even though they could not help it, the members of the Nai community would deeply resent if anyone else from a backward caste took up their work.

To consider this against the backdrop of the Dorsey case then, the reference to ‘Brahminical patriarchy’ by a foreigner was always going to be opposed by rightwing Hindus who now believe they hold the upper hand politically and can harm Twitter in India. For the record, the Congress party too fell in line on the Dorsey affair and Manish Tiwari tweeted: “…anti-Brahminism is wrong as much as being anti any other comm. What Twitter CEO did was totally uncalled for and he should apologise.” Especially since the Gujarat elections, it has been the Congress strategy to join in the Hindu majoritarian discourse moving away from its secular moorings. This time, it has also backed dominant Hindus on caste.

The purpose of highlighting the Congress position and Twitter’s repeated apology on the poster issue is to suggest that the Brahminical ecosystem will continue to prevail despite the best efforts of reformers and modernists. The changes suggested to this will either be only lip service or strategic for political gain. Babasaheb Ambedkar was being prescient when he wrote: “It is impossible to believe that Hindus will ever be able to absorb the Untouchables in their society. Their Caste System and the Religion completely negative any hope being entertained in this behalf. Yet there are incorrigible optimists more among the Hindus than among the Untouchables, who believe in the possibility of the Hindus assimilating the Untouchables. Whether these incorrigible optimists are honest or dishonest in their opinion is a question which cannot be overlooked. Within what time this assimilation will take place, they are unable to define. Assuming that the optimists are honest, there can be no question that this process of assimilation is going to be a long drawn process extending over many centuries. In the meantime the Untouchables will have to live under the Social and political sway of the Hindus, and continue to suffer all the tyrannies and oppressions to which they have been subjected in the past.” About 65 years since Ambedkar’s death, India’s ruling class needs to do some serious introspection to see where it stands on the matter.

