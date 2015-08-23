Ruminations: Long road to Ayodhya

Beyond the legal wrangles of the Ayodhya case now before the Supreme Court, there are few who see it as a property dispute. The split verdict of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which divided the area under contention between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and the litigants representing Ram Lalla, did not bring about a resolution. The Supreme Court has suggested an out-of-court settlement even as it hears final arguments in the matter. That is an acknowledgement of how deeply emotional and divisive the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is – that negotiations are considered an important aspect of finding a way out of the tangle.

The emergence of pro-Hindutva politicians at the Centre and in politically-significant Uttar Pradesh has added a new momentum to the issue. The demand for a Ram temple has always been a complicated one.

It is natural that it should be: there is the question of faith in the legend of Ram, which goes beyond value judgments of good or bad; there are leaders who try to manipulate this faith to build their constituencies; and there have been governments which have tried to resolve the issue by encouraging dialogue – so far, these have met with failure. There is a fourth strand. These have been efforts to divide the Hindus guided by the assumption that they are the biggest impediment to a negotiated settlement.

The first steps in recent years to find an out-of-court settlement in the long-standing dispute started during the late prime minister Chandrashekhar’s tenure. That was after the previous National Front government of VP Singh had tried to use the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was supporting it, to reach out to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). That effort failed after it ran a meandering course during which an ordinance had been suggested which would give the area outside the Babri Masjid structure – it was more than two years before the mosque was demolished – to the VHP while the government would acquire the rest.

Chandrashekhar facilitated contacts between the VHP and Muslim groups, principally the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee. Two of the most seasoned politicians, Sharad Pawar and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, were drafted in by Chandrashekhar, to work the backchannels with the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee.

Matters moved speedily. A plan was shared by the government with the parties on building a memorial, a temple and a mosque, and discussions were continuing when the Chandrashekhar government was pulled down by the Congress party, on whose outside support it had relied upon to come to power.

A sort of different tack was adopted during PV Narasimha Rao’s time. While efforts continued to engage between the representatives of Hindus and Muslims, Godman Chandraswami began behind-the-scenes contacts with the Ayodhya sadhus. Some of these meetings were done publicly, like his meeting with Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, at that time the Mahant of Chhoti Chhawni who later became the head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The import of those meetings had been clear – to create a divide among the Hindu leaders, weaken them and push for a solution. However, Rao will not be more keenly remembered for being the prime minister during whose tenure the Babri Masjid was demolished by kar sewaks as security forces held fire.

The intervening years have not resulted in any great effort to find a negotiated settlement, even though no one has been able to ignore the issue. It is in this context that the entry of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of Art of Living becomes significant. His efforts, presumably to reach out to all parties concerned, started shortly before the Supreme Court began final hearings in the case. This coincided with discordant voices among muslims. Waseem Rizvi of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Wakf Board has said that a Ram temple should be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya to bring communal piece, while a mosque could be built in a muslim-majority neighbourhood or in Lucknow.

There is a reluctance to see how much damage there has been to the social fabric by keeping the issue alive. Political intervention has not helped. There is no guarantee that a court verdict, when it comes, will be accepted by all. But, the current leadership, unencumbered by the demands of coalition politics, has pushed the issue up front of the political agenda. It has been unambiguous that it represents Hindutva interests. The larger Sangh Pariwar has made it clear that only a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya will be acceptable.

The Muslims have stood their ground on the rebuilding of a mosque all through the years of negotiations and claims over the disputed land. In short, it would be naïve to imagine that an ennui has set in among the litigants following the long years of litigation. Using its overwhelming mandate, the government must now try to establish a middle ground in the dispute and focus on economic issues in an increasingly difficult world.

