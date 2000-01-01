Ruminations: Flight of good sense

There are no full stops when you feed the animal instincts of hypernationalism. The monster can rear its head anywhere – more commonly in politics and religion but also in academia and sport.

More associated with the smaller countries of Europe, hypernationalism is finding converts in countries across the world simultaneously with the rise of right wing and ultra rightwing parties. India is no exception and it appears to have influenced even Virat Kohli, whose brand of patriotism has been outed as so extreme that those who like watching other cricketers are invited to “live in another country”. Had the same logic been at work earlier, half the legion of Indian cricket fans would have been living in other countries – because while Sunil Gavaskar was one of the best batsmen of his generation, people filled up stadiums to watch Viv Richards; while Kapil Dev was India’s iconic bowling spearhead the fans loved to watch Imran Khan; and more recently even though Don Bradman believed Sachin Tendulkar’s batting resembled his, a large number of fans thought Brian Lara was the better batsman.

Indeed, sports administrators would have trouble filling up stadiums – because fans turned up to watch open eyed the facile artistry of Pakistan’s hockey star Hassan Sardar even though India had its stylists in Mohammed Shahid and Zafar Iqbal, and while Prakash Padukone reigned supreme in badminton, the fans loved the aggression of Liem Swie King and Han Jian, the aura of Rudy Hartono and the speed of Morten Frost Hansen.

Kohli’s wan retraction, “Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season” is even worse. For one so bright as he, no one will be convinced that Kohli’s original reaction to a fan’s remarks for preferring English and Australian cricketers over him was innocent or not thought through.

Perhaps it required the captain of the Indian cricket team and the best batsman in the world by far to expose the dangers of hypernationalism – and its relentless demand for a continuous supply of enemies who can be downed. To succeed, hypernationalism needs a war-like environment, against either external enemies or enemies of the state internally. The Indian captain had possibly thought that he would only be adding to the discourse on identifying anti-nationals – people who speak against the ruling regime – and might have been surprised by the sharp reactions. He would have realised that in the wide world outside cricket, it’s a different game being played which gives no special place even to the world’s best batsman.

The hypernationalism of the rightwing is met with the totalitarianism of the extreme left and displays the same need to identify an enemy. In one case, the target is the enemy of the state, in the other it is the class enemy, the people who disappeared during China’s Cultural Revolution in the mid-1960s and the Stalinist purges before that. Ultra left groups in India are governed by the very same suspicions of those times. That explains the changes at the top of their organisations and the murders of others declared as “class enemies” or “police informers”.

The subtext of what Kohli says reflects an intolerance towards dissent – and in this all forms of totalitarianism share common ground. No space is given to those who do not recognise the official view, an attempt is made to control the lives of people and the so-called internal and external enemies of either the state or the class are told they have no option but to fall in line. Fascist regimes were as brutal as the Stalinists and Maoists with control over the state, the state economy and a bar on dissent.

The other subtext is that there are no free lunches when it involves the urge to hyperventilate hypernationalism. As left extremists have almost no chance to be mainstreamed in India even though they continue with their murderous agenda, the march of the ultra right is what needs to be carefully watched. Architecturally, the right wing in India, the one that displays hypernationalism, resembles the layers of an onion. It covers almost all parties barring the Left – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the core covered sequentially by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, the Shiv Sena, fringe groups like the Shri Ram Sene, right-aligned intellectuals, think tanks and fellow travellers and even right aligned members of other parties who support so-called soft Hindutva. The anxiety to fall in line overwhelms them enough to inhibit analysis and introspection.

That cannot be the prescription for a vibrant future. It would perhaps serve to quote Vivekananda, a rightwing icon. “Liberty,” he said in a letter, “is the first condition of growth. Just as man must have liberty to think and speak, so he must have liberty in food, dress and marriage, and in every other thing, so long as he does not injure others.”

