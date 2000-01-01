Ruminations: Denouement of Gandhi

It is popular to seek a second view of history which often results in the progressive delegitimisation of national icons. Mahatma Gandhi has been a popular target. Even when he was alive, foreigner observers made fun of his many oddities like his insistence on wearing a loin cloth, his confabulations with aides presumably while defecating, his supposed gay relationship and much more. Of late, his own countrymen have targeted him with renewed vigour. Most of this has been gleaned from the vast ar­c­h­i­val matter provided by Gandhi himself in his writings.

There are now questions over whether Gandhi was a Mahatma. A recent addition to the debate has been the demand of the faculty and students of the University of Ghana to remove a Gandhi statue on the campus. The trigger for that, again found in material provided by Gandhi himself, has been his articles on how he tried to see Indians as differently from black Africans. Researchers have dug out from his writings references to his disdain for blacks whom he called kafirs. There are documents showing how he repeatedly pleaded with the white rulers that Indians should not be given the same treatment as blacks — that they should not be forced to travel with them on public transport or be lodged with them in jails. Gandhi objected to Indians being called ‘natives’ as that put them on the same pedestal as the Africans. In fact, his eviction from a first class train compartment in South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg is attributed to his refusal to sit alongside Africans because he felt Indians should be travelling with so-called ‘white fellow-colonists’. That is believed to be the true purport of his historic protest.

There is more. It has been revealed over time that Gandhi, a staunch practising Hindu, was also disparaging towards Muslims. He believed they were bullies and aggressive. He criticised the proselytising nature of Islam. One famous incident underlining this pertains to his welcome by the Gujarati community up­on his return to India from South Africa. Among those present was Mohammed Ali Jinnah. In his speech Gandhi chose to refer to Jinnah’s religion in a sarcastic way overlooking the latter’s cosmopolitan appearance.

Also documented in detail are Bhimrao Ambedkar’s deep reservations about Gandhi — apart from several other Congress leaders — and how he doubted that the Mahatma would serve the Dalit cause. More recently, outspoken former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju described Gandhi as a ‘British agent’ for, according to him, compromising the freedom movement at crucial junctures in a way that helped the colonial government.

Where does this leave people who admire Gandhi but have now to deal with new unpalatable information on him? Much of this, even though sometimes coloured with bias, has elements of the truth. In short, Gandhi the great communicator has now to confront revelations about him that have emerged and been ably disseminated in the age of communication.

Gandhi is clearly a grey figure but appears to be comfortable in that identity and his place in history. Rather than being a Mahatma, he should be considered an astute politician gifted with exceptional perception and a sense of timing. This is what helped him overcome his personal biases against Muslims to support Maulana Mohammad Ali and his brother Shaukat Ali in the Khilafat movement. It proved to be an important starting point in creating the legend of Gandhi and gave new direction and strength to the Congress party’s leadership of the national movement.

Gandhi was also an inspiration and his non-violent strategy provided an effective alternative method of struggle in countries of Asia and Africa under colonial rule. University of Ghana faculty surely have very good reason to demand that his statue be pulled down. However, it does not diminish the fact that he was an inspiration to South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission contained in it elements of a non-rancorous, magnanimous approach to the perpetrators of racial segregation that was also seen in Gandhi’s non-violent movement.

There are numerous such examples available from the very sources that expose the unpalatable aspects of Gandhi’s life and politics. That he was able to camouflage and rise above what he had always believed to be right, having grown up in an insular world in a coastal Gujarati family, showed that he could practise his politics without humbug. An elitist according to some, he would however stick steadfastly to his loin cloth appearance, have goat milk like the underprivileged and carry his own food if his meetings with the viceroy — or governor general — was long. He distrusted Muslims by upbringing but suited his politics to the need of the times to become a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, which ultimately cost him his life. An astute politician, he realised the importance of perception. As an artful and powerful communicator, he surely had the upper hand compared to others of his times to create an image of himself and his work that guided India to its independence.