Ruminations: Conflict over history and tradition

Over a quarter century ag­o, a trip to Bikaner revealed that it was famous fo­r its rasgullas, neither Ro­­sogolla, as the Bengalis would have it, nor Rasogola as in Odisha. It was just Rasgulla. The best-known shop at the time was known as ‘Chhotu Motu Joshi’, a small and busy establishment near the railway station. Back th­en, and perhaps earlier, they were packaging their rasgullas. They were late in the bu­siness. The Odisha Rasogola started in the twelfth century, according to the claims, and the Bengali Ro­sogolla in the nineteenth ce­n­tury. Ch­h­otu Motu Joshi, is only ‘de­cades old’ but with its own distinct taste, and the syrup so­mewhat glassy compared to Bengali version of the sweet.

A bit of nosing around led to another discovery, that there was such a thing as a ‘Bikaneri Rasgulla’. Tramping àround for an answer to how the Rasgulla got to the border town of Rajasthan brought forth this insight from an elderly gentleman. Bengali women married to men in Bikaner brought forth the secrets of Bengal's moiras, the much sought-after sweetmeat professionals who have elevated sweet making beyond art to almost an exact science. For instance, at the best sweet shops in Bengal, there is a person who calls out to end the stirring at the precise moment the milk curdles just right for the Rosogolla.

There was no way to check if the elderly person was right about the spark that ignited the idea of Bikaneri Rasgulla. More likely, the sweet was the result of routine adaptation of a legendary food item – quite like biryani and kakori kebab – and developed a life of its own once it began selling. However, the gentleman might not have deliberately made up that story, which would have resulted from perception because the sweet was, at least till Odisha challenged the version, linked with Bengal alone. A few random chats with people in Bikaner revealed that they were not dismissive of the old man’s version.

Such perception does not always take on the certainty of historical fact – fortunately, the Bikaneri Rasgulla story does not cast any shadow on chivalry and chauvinism -- but sometimes it does, like the Padmavati story, the subject of a running controversy, now more so because of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. There is much that history does not bear out about the thirteenth-early fourteenth century ruler Alauddin Khalji and his obsession with a Rajput queen named Padmavati. However, belief in that story, stemming from perception over generations has given it the heft of historical fact. That is where the problem starts and persists.

The Rajput organisation, the Karni Sena – which had also objected against Ashu­tosh Gowarikar's ‘Jodhaa Ak­bar’ in 2008 – has objections, and there is an atmosphere of violence over what is a matter of faith rather than history. When a state government suggests that the film’s release should be delayed because of law and order problems, it provides the tailwind to the Padmavati controversy. Devoid of protection, movie halls have prudently chosen not to show the trailers of the film. It fits in neatly with the politics of Hindu vote consolidation. It is amazing that there is no counter to the view, not even from the venerable members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Margdarshak Mandal, who have often been publicly in disagreement with the Modi government. Not even if it is leading to violence.

The highly regarded book, ‘The Advanced History of India’ by RC Majumdar, considered a historian reflecting the views of the Hindu right, apart from HC Raychaudhuri and Kalikinkar Datta is ambiguous about the story of Padmavati, also called Padmini. The book says, “Alau-ud-din also organised an expedition against Mewar, the land of the brave Guhila Rajputs, which, being provided by nature with sufficient me­a­ns of defence, had so long defied external invasions. This expedition, as in the case of Ranthambore, was, in all probability, the outcome of the Sultan’s ambitious desire for territorial expansion. If tradition is to be believed, its immediate cause was his infatuation for Rana Ratan Singh’s queen, Padmini, of exquisite beauty. But this fact is not explicitly mentioned in any contemporary chronicle or inscription.”

Elsewhere the book draws attention to the tradition of Muslims writing about local custom, folk tales and Hindu tradition. The first writer of note after 1526 was Malik Muhammad Jayasi, who in 1540 wrote “the fine philosophic epic entitled the Padmavat, which gives the story of Padmini, the queen of Mewar in an allegorical setting.” At some point this story turned to one of Rajput honour, which also explains the current controversy.

The ruling establishment has not come forward to clear the air over the issue, either finding it too challenging, but more likely because it is convenient not to as it converges with the dominant political narrative, and takes the mind away from issues that could prompt questions about performance. Jawaharlal Nehru, now an increasingly controversial figure and also increasingly a misfit in the current political environment, had said how simple it would have been for people to reach out to the other and sort out communal issues. He referred to complaints from Muslims about music during their prayers, especially, during the prayers at sunset. But, he said, evening time was also when Hindus did their evening arati. “It seems amazing,” he wrote in his autobiography, “that a question which could be settled with mutual consideration for each other’s feelings and a little adjustment should give rise to great bitterness and rioting.” According to him, religious passions have little to do with reason or consideration or adjustments, and they are easy to fan when a third party in control can play off one group against the other.

There is little doubt that passions are being fanned and the beneficiary is merely watching from the sidelines. There is also the fear that the numerically weak will eventually become the insignificant other, its voice stifled, and rendered politically unimportant.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com