Ruminations: Building a constituency

Politicians try to be many things to many people. Charitably you would call that being broad-based. Closer to the truth, that’s compromise — to help them build bridges with those not strictly of their own. That’s why politics is known as the art of the possible. But, there is always a core constituency that gets them to power. It is their constant.

The overbearing presence of Jawaharlal Nehru in post-independence India gave the Congress party a character that has not really changed – left-liberal, secular, pro poor. Nehru’s reluctance to interfere with Muslim personal law, as opposed to his eagerness to bring in the Hindu code bill, also influenced the Congress party’s approach to Muslims. That is why secularism was equated with being sympathetic to minorities.

However, it was the overbearing presence of Nehru and the disproportionate space in politics taken by the Congress party for about two decades after independence that led others to follow their model in one aspect – the pro poor stance. That and an interceding of the minorities’ cause in national politics were what got them to power.

The rightwing discourse had begun in the meantime, first with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founded by SP Mookerjee and then the Swatantra Party of C Rajagopalachari. The latter had a more structured economic programme – even though it was Mookerjee who had been industries minister in the first Nehru cabinet – and it tried to counter Congress socialism with a differentiated version of its own but never really abandoned the idea of five year plans. The Swatantra Party eventually disappeared but the rightwing argument gained traction electorally and in less than 15 years after it was founded the Bharatiya Janata Sangh created a small but not insignificant splash in national politics winning 35 Lok Sabha seats in the 1967 elections. It was to fire them with the ambition of building a base in the south, an unfinished project that the party continues to grapple with.

The current round of politics is an effort to maximise that success. It can be described as the politics of pride that goes beyond Bharat versus India, middle class versus the rest or even the Left liberals versus right wingers. The chosen symbols are interesting – the Ram temple at Ayodhya, a police memorial and an all new war memorial beyond India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti, Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, the anniversary of the surgical strikes and many more. Few will oppose them. The politics of pride has the quality to unify. One example should show how. When Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party suggested that Britain should make reparations for the period it ruled India because, in his opinion India had effectively paid for its own subjugation and oppression, he received wide applause, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whom he has recently written a critical book. In fact, there was enough applause to surprise him. Tharoor demurred that what he had said had transcended party politics. Small wonder then that Modi and BJP are unlikely to abandon this constituency in a hurry. It is what gave them victory in troubled times – like, after demonetisation. To give an extra bite to the discourse, there has been some creative reorientation of India’s political history, to line up new enemies and point to divisions between past stalwarts.

What is also interesting is a turnaround in focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2014 when Modi’s calling card was development. For months before the election, it was the so-called Gujarat model of development that revved up interest in him and the party. He promised high growth, to make India count as an economic power, and a shift from the drift in policy making that had hobbled the UPA. There was no need to promote his identity as Hindu Hriday Samrat – that was well known, the constituency was his very own and he its talismanic leader.

Now, in the lead-up to the next Lok Sabha election, it is the rightwing sentiment that has gained primacy over development. Evidently, the ruling dispensation believes that farm distress and development do not fire up as many people routinely as does observing the anniversary of the surgical strikes. Modi would have realised that the fruits of reforms would take longer to reach the poor compared to the effect that emotive issues have on people – besides, implementing reforms can be an excruciatingly slow process which the government would have discovered. Meanwhile, socialism – or what is generally perceived to be so – with its focus on the poor continues to have an iron grip on India. It is the default mechanism of all ruling dispensations in times of trouble, save perhaps the minority government of PV Narasimha Rao. In its own small way, it has the potential to deliver electoral results just on slogans and emotion even when there are no substantive benefits on view. Before the 1980s and the start of the reforms process, the Indian economy displayed poor economic growth and poor farm output but the Congress kept coming back. Its downturn started in 1967 with losses in state elections but it continued in power after Indira Gandhi coined the ‘garibi hatao’ slogan.

The next Lok Sabha elections will be interesting because there is now a binary – the BJP’s politics of national pride versus the opposition’s focus on corruption, governance and development. The last time around Modi was the outsider and he beat the Congress-led UPA on economic performance, corruption and policy paralysis. His constituency was very much in place then. This time the opposition, its efforts to dent Modi’s fort still a work in progress, will need to wake up its constituency to challenge Modi, hoping that the constituency not only has the numbers but is also listening.

