Ruminations: The big test

Rahul Gandhi’s much speculated elevation as Congress party president after Diwali is yet to materialise, but the pressure is all on him to deliver in Gujarat. As much as it might be a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and establish whether he is still synonymous with Gujarati ‘asmita’ – Gujarati pride – this is a critical election for the Congress. It follows the poor showing in Uttar Pradesh in March and the wisdom of joining hands with a weakened Akhilesh Yadav following the split in the Samajwadi Party in the hope that a generational shift in state politics would pay dividends.

Now in Gujarat, on perhaps the toughest political turf, the Congress party will need to test whether it has it in itself to push back the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gujarat has been a BJP laboratory for years, the party working deep into the state alongside the sangh parivar to transform it ideologically in its own image. An unbroken run of BJP governments in the state since 1995 is proof of that. In recent days, Gujarat has provided the spark to the Congress, which had the run of the state at one time, sometimes with majorities that even Modi has not been able to match.

There is good reason for using Modi’s home state as the testing ground for its campaign strategies, and that is not only because Ahmed Patel retained his seat in the brusing Rajya Sabha elections this year. It continues to be the opposite pole to the BJP in the state. In the 2012 elections, it won 57 seats to the BJP’s 117 – after state unit president Shankersinh Veghela left and rebels quit the party, the Congress now has 43 MLAs. However in 2015, it secured control of 24 out of 31 district panchayats, apart from 134 of 230 taluka panchayats.

The Congress party was last in power in Gujarat in 1985, winning 149 seats. The highest number of seats the BJP has ever won in the state is 127 in 2002. For the time that the Congress was in power in Gujarat, it would consistently corner over 50 per cent of the vote. By contrast, the highest the BJP has been able to muster is 49.5 per cent.

Consider the BJP’s rise. In 1985, it got a mere 11 seats in the elections. In 10 years the BJP had come to power in Gujarat, on the back of a systematic spread of rightwing politics of the kind that appealed to the state’s predominantly mercantile community which was partial to conservative politics. The victory in 1995 was also contributed by the run-off from the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the Ayodhya movement in general, in which a large number of Gujaratis took part. Modi’s entry and the positioning of the ‘Gujarat model of development’ added a new dimension to this and took the game away from the Congress.

Yet, unlike some key states like Uttar Pradesh where it is struggling to find a toe-hold, the Congress has never been out of the reckoning in Gujarat. Every now and then, whenever there have been signs of weakness in the BJP, it has been able to exact revenge in the local body elections. For instance in 2000, five years after it had been voted out of the state assembly, it won 21 of 23 district panchayats to which elections were held. The results of the 2015 local body elections is mentioned above.

While Modi is a key factor in a Gujarat election, and he is so irrespective of party affiliation, the Congress campaign machinery over time needs to target the BJP vote base – just as the BJP had done before it came to power in 1995. The negative fallout from demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax have come at just about the right time for the Congress to gain an entry among the state’s businessmen and traders and attempt voter conversion. That apart, after 1995, the Congress party has been able to maintain a presence in the rural areas. This means the farmers. Till election results are announced and votes analysed, it will be difficult to say how these two sections have voted, but anecdotally, the Congress party has gained traction among them. Its primary challenge will be in turning this seemingly positive sentiment into real votes. The test will lie in the ability to counter the BJP’s emotional narrative of the fight against corruption and the promise of a rise in growth figures against a low base by focussing on the cyclical nature of economic growth, and pointing out that these figures do not necessary reflect economic health. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s attack on demonetisation for impacting the poorest, the middle class and the lower middle class, is on the right track.

The Congress has another advantage, which is a vestige of its role in the freedom movement. It draws people of all ideological persuasion, making it more broadbased than the BJP, which has come to be associated with Hindutva and rightwing – and sometimes extreme rightwing views – moreso after the Ramjanmabhoomi movement and the rise of Modi. However, the Congress must remember that the electorate can be terribly impatient. Usually, it has its mind made up well before polling day unless there is a convincing counter argument. The

Congress seems to be proactive in going beyond its KHAM voter base – comprising Kshatriyas, Harijans, Adivasis and Muslims – to include Patidars, Dalits and OBCs. It is a dangerous cocktail. The elections will show whether the Congress is up for the task by taking on the BJP in Gujarat.

