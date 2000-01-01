Ruminations: Beating anti-incumbency

As even the Congress would concede, Narendra Modi is going to be the reference point in Gujarat assembly elections 2017 – in much the same way that he was in the 2014 general elections, and in every state and local election since, including the Rajya Sabha election that brought Ahmed Patel of the Congress party to the upper house.

In effect, he stands at the cusp of personally delivering an unprecedented fourth successive win to the party in the state. For an overarching figure like Modi in Gujarat, anti-incumbency becomes a wily adversary that bides its time to zero in on the weakest link in the chain. Usually, that weakness is the arrogance of entitlement. Former president Pranab Mukherjee referred to that when he analysed the reasons for the UPA’s defeat in 2014 in his latest book on the coalition years. However, mass leaders like Modi, who have deeply embedded listening posts in the community, get advance notice on what the people are thinking, and change tack accordingly.

The 2012 elections and before that the 2007 elections showed how Modi was changing and sidestepping as he moved on. That has been a Modi hallmark. With his conservative rightwing politics of the in-your-face variety, the tribal belt has been an iffy vote base for the Bharatiya Janata Party. In other words, the Congress had a hold over The Dangs for instance, and the roughly 14 per cent tribal voter base in Gujarat. But, Modi, won them over with water, power and other signs of development. That was an important way to push through with the development agenda that he pursued and built the ground for the ‘Gujarat model of development’.

Current chief minister Vijay Rupani has pursued the earlier initiative in The Dangs.

Meanwhile, faced with protests from the Patidars, the BJP has tried to expand its OBC base – even though the Patidars are a very powerful and influential group. What Modi also did during his chief ministership was to gradually marginalise and reduce dependence on sangh parivar elements, like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It allowed him to gradually steer away from focusing exclusively on the polarisation aspects of politics – which the sangh parivar elements banked on – to create a lasting support base on the back of development. For the time that he was in Gujarat, he proved that he could have his way around exclusively on his own steam.

Different leaders devise their very own mechanisms to beat anti-incumbency, eve_n when there is no strong opposition. Where Modi stands today in Gujarat, the CPI(M) had been many times during its 34-year rule in West Bengal. The change came after Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee emerged from the shadows of Jyoti Basu, just like Modi sent out the message that he could deliver victories almost single-handedly. Basu had been a larger-than-life figure, who could go his own way because of his stature. But Bhattacharjee realised that the way forward was through development. This meant bringing in industry and getting the Left trade unions to go easy on strikes. It meant regular face-offs with the Left Front in Bengal and the trade unions – even though he generally had the support of the party brass.

Where, Bhattacharjee beat the dead weight of anti-incumbency was in changing party candidates from election to election. This was a master stroke till he was beaten in 2011 – he lost his own seat – for the usual reason: the arrogance of power. Bhattacharjee gave this process of changing candidates on a large scale the grandiosely Leftist label of ‘rectification’. In 2006, when the Left Front won 233 of 294 assembly seats, Bhattacharjee’s ‘rectification’ meant that of the candidates to fight the elections, over 130 were new faces when compared to 2001. Among those denied a ticket, were eight ministers in the state cabinet. When the results came and it exceeded all expectation, Bhattacharjee’s ‘rectification’ was cited as one of the main reasons for the Left Front’s victory. For the record, the practice did not work in 2011 when the Left Front fielded 149 new candidates and dropped nine state cabinet ministers from the candidates’ list. Perhaps ‘rectification’ would not have worked anyway, against the backdrop of the Singur and Nandigram controversies, and back-breaking anti-incumbency stemming from being 34 years in power.

Others find their own ways to turn things around quickly. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, the savviest caste player in Indian politics, has used two combinations – the ‘Sarvajan’ rainbow coalition, which delivered her a massive victory in the 2006 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and the Dalit-Yadav formula in the last assembly election which delivered her a spectacular dud.

As politicians have discovered, the fight against incumbency is fraught with pitfalls. Unlike in a laboratory, politics rarely provides a platform to test a formula. It is instinct that drives the most perceptive of them to experiment. That usually brings mass leaders to the centre-stage. The Gujarat battle is bringing two such leaders to face off – prime minister Modi, the most popular politician and an ascendant Rahul Gandhi. Neither has the time to experiment. What they pull out of the hat in the coming days will be worth watching.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com