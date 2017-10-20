Review: Vying for a Diwali release

Among other holiday or festive periods, Diwali holidays are considered to be the best slot for releasing a new film. The others are national holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day. Nothing better than these festivals combining with a weekend to give a bigger window to make a killing. Diwali had its advantage as the festival follows the harvest season and a successful season meant bumper business for all including films.

The recent such release was Judwaa2, which though released during the dull pre-Diwali days, got the benefit of a four-day weekend as the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays followed the weekend. That the film also had the advantage of a brand equity created by its original version, Judwaa, with Salman Khan playing the dual roles also added to the box office.

Releasing two films during the Diwali is a norm and, if these two films are based on different genres, so much the better. Then there is no conflict and each film is expected to find its own audience base. That helps, along with the draw of the leading actors. Usually, one of the two releases does well. Also, usually, the other which does not do well just rides on the hope of the holiday period helping salvage whatever the film could.

This year witnesses two new releases on Diwali weekend. Aamir Khan Production opted to release their film, Secret Superstar, a day early on Thursday, October19, being the Diwali day as well as to steal a march over Golmaal Again which released on 20th, the usual Friday date.

Golmaal is indisputably India’s most successful franchise going into its fourth instalment with the latest, Golmaal Again. While the first one, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) was a success, the one that followed, Golmaal Returns (2008), was reasonable at the box office though disappointing for those who expected it to better the earlier one. Golmaal 3 (2010), however, made up for this. Considering the popularity of the franchise and the release period, Golmaal Again should get positive response. Feel good films and festivals go well together.

Secret Superstar, on the other hand, has not been promoted properly. It depends hugely on being an Aamir Khan film but, reputations of makers don’t count when it comes to the crunch as one has seen over years—even the best of makers don’t guarantee success always. The recent example was Salman Khan’s dud, Tubelight, which followed Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both big hits.

Traditionally, the days before Diwali are dull. The day of Diwali is also not all that lucrative since it is all about celebrations and family. The Diwali spirit sets in only after day two when families think of outings. Once upon a time, outings meant entertainment, mainly films. Now, there are many distractions but films still remain the prime attraction.

Also, in many parts of In­dia, cinema halls down shutters in the evening and no shows are held. After all, they also have to perform Puja and other celebrations! Here is the comparison of a few earlier simultaneous Diwali releases: This year’s Diwali has a weekend following the Diwali days as a huge bonus and that is what will make the difference, which means it won’t let any film sink.

Some of the Diwali releases over the past few years with their fate are: Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016; both failed). Son Of Sardar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012, while SOS was average, JTHJ was a success). Golmaal 3 and Action Replay (2010; Golmaal 3 was a hit while Action Replay failed). Fashion and Golmaal Returns (2008; Golmaal made the most of the Diwali week while Fashion failed).

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015; flop), Krish 3 (2013; flop), RA One (2010; flop) and Happy New Year (2014 was a hit).

As for this year Diwali releases, Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar, the former is set to steal the march by yards. Not everything about Secret Superstar is quite in keeping with an Aamir Khan production and, for a musical that the film is, that is where it lacks the most.

Golmaal Again enjoys the brand benefit and just the kind of film one would prefer to watch during the festive period, an entertainer. This time, the maker, Rohit Shetty, has based the film on the supernatural blended with revenge theme. After a bit of initial resistance, you start enjoying the film. Weather it stands up to its previous instalments only time will tell. That is to say, the film’s competition is with its own brand.

@ The Box Office

The pre-Diwali period saw a few flops. Judwaa2 saved the situation to some extent for the exhibition section providing relief with a considerable number of footfalls for a couple of weeks. Besides this, Newton was in the news, a small film, which got some favourable box office but more media hype as it was chosen as India’s entry to the Oscars the same day it released.

Sadly, among other failures, the wrong release plan made a yesteryear star out of Saif Ali Khan in a single Friday as his latest release – Chef - went grossly unnoticed.

Besides this, a lot of small films get playtime at the multiplexes during such dull periods and we had films like Daddy, Lucknow Central, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Ranchi Diaries and such.

Though there is no hyped film releasing this Diwali, the exhibitors can take some comfort in the fact that the small film due for release during the Diwali this year is Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, which should balance things with the other release, Golmaal Returns. The advantage with Golmaal Returns is that, it is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series and earlier, two out of three have worked well.

What is also good about Golmaal Returns is its genre is that, it is just the film one would hope to watch during the festive period of Diwali this being a feel good comedy entertainer.

This week

The latest release, Ranchi Diaries, does not amount to anything. The films’ shows are either cancelled or passed on to Judwaa 2. This is not good enough for the multiplexes, a sort of a compromise, yet, better than screening Ranchi Dairies. This was the last disaster of the wrong period, wrong release.

Last week’s release, the Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef, is a disaster. It is surprising that T Series, having invested more than Rs 25 crore in the film, agree to such a compromised release strategy! Rather suicidal.

Ranchi Diaries finds no audience. Goes unnoticed.

Chef, the last week’s release, emerges very poor. The film collects just about Rs 5.15 crore in its first week.

Judwaa2 sets a kind of record for the second week as it collected Rs 26.4 crore in its second week and another 10 crore for its third week to take its three-week total to Rs 132.5 crore, which is excellent.

Newton is still holding well in its third week having collected Rs 1.6 crore in its third week and taking its three week total to Rs 17.55 crore.