Resurgent politician

A television channel reported how six hours after the Gujarat results, Rahul Gandhi was in a movie hall watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi with friends. It went on to list the times that he had done the disappearing act, chiefly how he had dropped out of sight for nearly two months between February and April 2015 as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the first full budget of the Narendra Modi government.

That was Monday, two days after he took over as Congress party president, when a self assured Rahul Gandhi calmly absorbed the full import of the Gujarat assembly verdict, delivered an uplifting message to the party ranks that would have won plaudits from Dale Carnegie, and then went about things like it was another day at the office and not — as everyone was saying -- a day that signalled that the Congress party was back on its legs. Punch drunk but willing to stay in the fight.

It was a moment that took a while coming. Rahul Gandhi's work ethic, his sullen silences and his sudden disappearances, have pitted him against Modi's 24x7 politics that leaves little room for failure. There have been inevitable comparisons with his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the original reluctant politician in the Nehru-Gandhi family — a regular guy, who was sucked into politics after his brother Sanjay was killed in a plane crash in 1980. The new Congress president has, however, always been the prince in waiting, raring to go but not allowed in by the disingenuous party old guard, lapsing into hurt absences and then returning to claim the big stage.

In short, his role as prince in waiting had been indifferent and he took up his duties only in fits and starts. There was Rahul Gandhi as MP from Amethi, a family bastion. That was the start. Then came April 2015 and, shortly after, his attacking speech against the Modi government. Many dubbed his new avatar as Rahul 2.0. Soon, the promise fizzled. His performance in the Uttar Pradesh campaign was lacklustre as the BJP routed the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. Meanwhile, there was no doubt over his succession plan, which seemed inevitable as his mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's ill health continued.

Gujarat has been the turning point. The party started late in the campaign, and then picked up speed as it realised that it was in with a chance of an upset result in Modi and Amit Shah's home state. He hit the ground running with his attacks on the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation. The response in the trading hub of Surat was uplifting for the Congress. The nervousness in the BJP ranks was manifested in the personal attacks against him.

And then, suddenly and without fanfare, pictures started appearing of Rahul Gandhi in prayer at temples across the state. He was at Somnath, at the Chamunda Mata temple, at the Akshardham temple, and scores of other temples including those at Banaskantha, Patan, Rajkot and Mehsana. It turned out to be a master stroke that was able to make a dent in the Modi-Shah fortress of Gujarat.

As later developments showed, Rahul had caught the massive BJP organisation unawares. The reaction from the opposite side was on expected lines — vicious, personal and polarising. They questioned if he was a twice-born Hindu. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Rahul, saying that at one of the temples the Congress leader was told not to sit as if he was at a namaaz. Rahul was unperturbed. He gave no explanation for his temple visits, and instead, went to more temples. The BJP reworked strategy and played the old polarising game, introducing fears of a Pakistan-sponsored plan in league with the Congress to instal a Muslim chief minister in the state.

In the Hindutva laboratory of Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for 22 years, he had gone about the business of cornering the Hindu vote, trying to negate the BJP's sole claim on it. In the end, he proved he had been right on the button. Out of the 26 constituencies where he had made temple visits, the Congress cornered 18 seats. Some might call him prescient for making the right call. The end result was that two days after becoming party president, he had given the cadres some bragging rights.

Rahul 3.0 is set to be the toughest role yet for the Congress president. It will test his ability to win, to pull back the Congress party from the brink and his ability to stitch together alliances. In Gujarat, he has been able to get the support of Alpesh Thakur, Jignesh Mevani and Hardin Patel and got them on the same page. Bengal's Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asked the Congress party to take the lead in creating an anti-BJP coalition. Maybe he will deliver. Right now, after finally winning the battle against the old guard, he would need to build his team — with people who can think across two generations, work shoulder-to-shoulder with him, while fighting Modi's top guns, people older than him by far.

ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com